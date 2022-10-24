A Texas woman in Temple who was high on methamphetamines tried to kidnap a little boy at an HEB in Temple. As reported by mysanantonio.com, Megan Weathersbee and her two-year-old son stopped at HEB to pick up a prescription. While en route they made a pit stop at the restroom and went into a large handicapped stall. That's when the woman reportedly crawled under the stall.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO