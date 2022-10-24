Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman on Meth Attempts to Kidnap Child From Bathroom Stall at Texas HEB
A Texas woman in Temple who was high on methamphetamines tried to kidnap a little boy at an HEB in Temple. As reported by mysanantonio.com, Megan Weathersbee and her two-year-old son stopped at HEB to pick up a prescription. While en route they made a pit stop at the restroom and went into a large handicapped stall. That's when the woman reportedly crawled under the stall.
WacoTrib.com
Wilson murder trial witness: Defendant had baby with cousin, killed her parents
A capital murder trial resumed Monday in Waco’s 54th State District Court for a Bellmead man accused of the 2020 killing of a cousin and the cousin’s ex-wife. Johnny Alvin Wilson, 39, of Bellmead, stands accused of shooting and killing Christopher Dewayne Wilson, 42, and Rachel Dionne Strickland, 40, at a cookout at his home in the 4700 block of Florida Street in Bellmead, around 7 p.m. on May 22, 2020.
Texas Woman On Meth Tries To Kidnap Toddler At H-E-B: 'I Will Kill You'
The woman reportedly crawled under a bathroom stall and grabbed the toddler by the wrist.
KWTX
Waco man arrested in Robinson bank robbery allegedly bit officers, tried to take away their weapons
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Raul Ruben Morales, 37, of Waco, in the robbery of the Fidelity Bank of Texas and accuse him of attacking and biting officers as they attempted to take him into custody. Robinson Police Department officers responded to an alarm at the bank at 410...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Marlin police arrest suspect in argument turned shooting
MARLIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after an argument turned into a shooting, according to Marlin Police Department. Around 1:30 p.m., Marlin Police were called to the Falls County Hospital in reference to the shooting victim. The victim was taken to the hospital and...
Boy back with family after found in Waco by police
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has returned the little boy they found near University Parks Apartments Wednesday morning. Police posted the boy's photo on social media before 11:30 a.m. where they said the boy was found near the 1700 block of MLK and University Parks Apartments. The...
Police Investigating Death of Child, 4, in Killeen, Texas
I truly hate telling and writing stories like this about Killeen, Texas. Police are investigating the death of a four-year-old child. According to Killeen Assistant Police Chief Alex Gearhart, officers responded to call from McLane Children's Hospital in Temple shortly before 12:30 PM Thursday, October 20. They were told a child had been transported to the hospital via ambulance from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen with what Assistant Chief Gearhart referred to as "medical issues".
KLTV
Harker Heights man who ‘defended’ himself with machete during alleged pit bull attack indicted on animal cruelty charges
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A Harker Heights man has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly striking his pit bull mixes with a machete in what he calls an act of self defense, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals. James Ray Sandel, 31, was recently indicted on two...
Temple PD looking for suspect involved in theft
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect involved in theft, according to their Facebook post. If you or someone you know has information, please call TPD at 254-298-5500 or report anonymously here.
KWTX
McLennan County grand jury indicts two on drunk driving incidents that left three dead, another injured
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men were indicted Thursday in separate alleged drunken driving accidents that left three people dead and another man injured. Johnathan Christian Lewis, 22, was indicted by a McLennan County grand jury on intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault charges, while the grand jury also indicted Bobbie Daniel Molina on an intoxication manslaughter charge.
Coryell County admits to mistake with escaped inmate
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Exactly a month ago, the search continues for escaped inmate Brandon Hogan who escaped from his work crew at Seaton cemetery in September. Officials state they will continue to search high and low until he is recaptured. “We have several other agencies, you know, department of public safety, U.S. […]
fox44news.com
One shot in Tuesday Killeen incident
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police report one person has been injured during a Tuesday afternoon shooting incident. Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 300 block of Elms Road about 3:44 p.m. on a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found one victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
fox44news.com
Woman held on theft of tools, motorcycles, RV camper
McLennan County, Tx (FOX44) – The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office reports a 33-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of working with others in burglaries and thefts back in March and May, and was living in one of the items taken. Jennifer Marie Aleman remained in the McLennan...
fox44news.com
Bicyclist dies in Waco crash
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Wednesday night. Waco Police officers responded to the crash at 9:08 p.m., which occurred near S. 18th Street and Connor Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who was riding a bicycle and hit by a 2018 Ford Expedition.
KWTX
Waco police locate parents of toddler found wandering alone
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department Wednesday afternoon said it had located the parents of a toddler found wandering alone earlier in the day. “This little boy is back at home, safe, with his family. Thank you all for sharing, Waco!” the department said in a Facebook post thanking the hundreds of people who shared its post.
KWTX
Marlin police arrest suspect in shooting that left one wounded
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The suspect in the shooting that left one person wounded after a verbal altercation in Marlin is Dontrell Lamont Hayes, 22, Marlin Police Chief James Hommel confirmed to KWTX. Hayes is charged with with aggravated assault and resisting arrest, Hommel said. Police confirm a single round...
Who Broke Into The Hang Over Bar and Grill in Killeen, Texas?
Killeen, Texas I’m asking that everybody who enjoys the nightlife come together and bring the proper information to the proper authorities about is alleged attempted robbery that happened at the Hangover Bar and Grill. WHAT IS THE HANGOVER AND WHY IS IT SO IMPORTANT?. If you’re not familiar with...
KWTX
Central Texas Sheriff’s Office sends scam warning
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is sending a warning of trending scams through Facebook to residents. The Sheriff’s Office warns of accounts being cloned and sending friend requests where they then send messages through messenger. “If you engage and communicate with them them, they...
fox44news.com
Body found at Rosebud cotton gin
ROSEBUD, Texas (FOX 44) – A man has been found dead inside of a cotton gin in Rosebud. Falls County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the cotton gin on Wednesday night after getting a tip about the man. When the deputies arrived, the man was found dead from injuries sustained.
Here's why there is no official cause to The Robinson Family Farm fire, at least not yet
BELL COUNTY, Texas — It's not what many are going to want to hear but there still is not an official cause to The Robinson Family Farm fire on Oct. 15. Investigators wish it was easier, but unfortunately there just isn't one obvious ignition source at this time. "It's...
Comments / 1