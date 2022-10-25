ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Deals for democracy: How college athletes are helping turn out the vote

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VzT5I_0im8KOKg00
University of Houston quarterback Ike Ogbogu at a speed dating event to turn out the vote on campus. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle)

Top-tier collegiate sports have been transformed by new rules empowering athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, allowing them to promote everything from deodorant and Kool-Aid to local casinos and car dealerships.

Now, a progressive group is hoping such deals can help turn out the vote.

NextGen America, founded by billionaire former Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer, launched its “Draft for Democracy” initiative ahead of November’s midterms, partnering with more than 50 Division I athletes in eight battleground states to promote voter registration among their fans and classmates.

The student-athletes are paid to promote voting on their social media platforms and hold various in-person events on their campuses.

University of Houston quarterback Ike Ogbogu helped plan speed-dating events on campus in recent weeks along with NextGen America.

“People were kind of hesitant at first to take part in it,” Ogbogu told The Hill. “I think that’s a reflection of young voters as a whole. I just don’t think young voters … as a whole have too much information on how to vote, so I think they’re kind of discouraged by that.”

Ogbogu, a native of San Jose, Calif., said the initiative has helped amplify his voice on key issues in his newly adopted home in Houston, Texas, such as gun violence and abortion.

“I just wanted to help get young people out there and vote,” Ogbogu said, adding that the stigma against voting among Gen Z and millennials meant that older generations were wielding all the power at the ballot box.

“But that’s important for young people to have their voices heard, that matters they find important are actually being heard by our politicians and our leaders in the community,” he added.

While the athletes and organizers involved in the Draft for Democracy said they were not pushing particular parties and candidates, young voters skew heavily toward Democrats.

College students voted in record numbers in 2020, and voters aged 18-29 were critical in to President Biden’s victory over former President Trump in key swing states including Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, according to Tufts University research. In Georgia, for example, where Trump lost by about 10,000 votes, Biden saw a 188,000 margin of victory among voters 18-29.

NextGen America also sent 140 of its field organizers to set up shop at over 150 college campuses across the country ahead of election day, when voters in some of those same states will decide the balance of power in Washington and their state capitals.

NextGen’s America Social Media Influencer Manager Julia McCarthy, who runs the Draft for Democracy initiative, said athletes are compensated to be “trusted messengers and leaders in their community to make sure that their friends or families or classmates or team or teammates are ready to register to vote.”

NextGen America’s National Press Secretary Kristi Johnston told The Hill that student-athletes are not instructed to endorse particular candidates or issues.

“Athletes know their fans and audience very well and they know what issues they care about and what is resonating with them ahead of the midterms,” Johnston said. “We think that there is no better influencer than an athlete on a college campus because they are able to use their resounding voices to make the biggest impact possible.”

NextGen wouldn’t provide details about its deals with the athletes.

The NCAA lifted its long-standing rules against student-athletes making money on their fame following the Supreme Court’s decision in June 2021 upholding a lower court ruling that the NCAA violated antitrust laws by limiting student-athletes’ compensation.

Some athletes have signed dozens of deals worth millions of dollars. University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has reportedly signed more than $3 million worth of name, image and likeness deals, after his stock soared following his Heisman trophy win last year.

The NextGen America initiative comes amid a heated battle for control of the Senate, which is widely expected to come down to a few key swing states, as well as competitive races for governor in states from Oregon to Pennsylvania.

Penn State University swimmer Olivia Jack said she was excited to join the turn-out-the-vote push to lift up marginalized voices.

“Well, as a Black woman in the United States of America, voting is a really big deal within the Black community, especially with basically minority groups,” Jack told The Hill, citing priority issues such as immigration, systemic racism, abortion and civil rights.

“I think it’s really important for everyone to use their voice but especially in the U.S. where minority groups have been oppressed in many ways. Not only my community, the Black community, the Caribbean community, but also everyone around me to use their voice,” she added.

Ky’Wuan Dukes, a wide receiver at Johnson C. Smith University in North Carolina, was the first athlete from a historically Black college or university to ink a name, image and likeness deal last year. He told The Hill he joined the Draft for Democracy to raise awareness around issues including poverty and violence.

“Voting is important to me because I’m very big in my community,” Dukes told The Hill. “See a lot of stuff that definitely needs change and I feel like with my voice is big for me to vote and just be outspoken and voice my opinion in any way.”

Dukes also said that voting is essential to prepare young people for the future.

“And I feel like if you vote, that you just want to help because if you don’t, you’re just wasting time to be honest because you use your voice to help change something for not only yourself, but the whole world or wherever you from or wherever you’re at,” he said. “So I feel voting is definitely important.”

Comments / 1

Related
Lexington Herald-Leader

Vote no on Amendment #2 like your life depends on it. Because it does.

Pro-lifers have understandable reasons and rights for abhorring abortion. But they can still cherish a free democratic society that prevents politicians, zealous prosecutors, and morality police from harassing women and medical providers. Vote “No” on Amendment 2 to ensure that women are free to make deeply personal decisions in private consultation with their doctors, families, and spiritual guides.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Colorado schools forced to tell GOP candidate to stop saying students identify as cats

A Republican gubernatorial candidate in Colorado’s claims that students are dressing up as cats and other furry animals has been widely denied by a selection of school districts in the state.Heidi Ganahl levelled the wacky accusations against as many as 30 different schools in the state while appearing on the Jimmy Sengenberger Show on Saturday.“It sounds absolutely ridiculous, but it’s happening all over Colorado and schools are tolerating it. It’s insane,” the GOP hopeful challenging Governor Jared Polis next month said in an appearance on the conservative talk show.“What on earth are we doing? Knock it off, schools. Put...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt

Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?

Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
ALABAMA STATE
The Atlantic

Trumpism Has Found Its Leading Lady

As election returns rolled in on the evening of November 3, 2020, a local news host in Phoenix was starring in an intensely awkward broadcast. The Fox 10 anchor Kari Lake was refusing to call Arizona for Joe Biden—even though her network had already done so. “If [voters] wake up tomorrow or two days later and it flips,” she insisted, her pendant earrings swinging, “there’s distrust in the system.” Lake’s co-anchor, John Hook, lost patience. “Well, we’re taking our cues from Fox, the mothership,” he interrupted. “That’s kind of what we do.”
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
NEBRASKA STATE
Fox News

WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions

Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
ARIZONA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 49 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Food Security for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 29, House Representatives voted on bill HR8888 - the 'Food Security for All Veterans Act'. The bill seeks to address food insecurity among working age veterans, broadening access to schemes such as food stamps that help to prevent those in need from going hungry.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

742K+
Followers
86K+
Post
530M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy