ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

JPMorgan chief says geopolitics more concerning than a recession

By Julia Shapero
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gIAaT_0im8K6Wr00
Getty Images Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said on Tuesday that he is more concerned about today’s geopolitics than a looming recession, following remarks warning that an economic downturn is likely in the next year.

“There’s a lot of stuff on the horizon which is bad and could … put the United States in a recession,” Dimon said on a panel at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. “That’s not the most important thing for what we think about. We’ll manage right through that. I would worry much more about the geopolitics of the world today.”

In particular, Dimon said he is concerned about the relationships between Russia and Ukraine and the U.S. and China.

“That would have me far more concerned than whether there’s a mild or slightly severe recession,” he added.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the beginning of this year kicked off a slew of international turmoil. The war in eastern Europe has prompted the involvement of the United States and its allies through sending military and monetary resources to the former Soviet state as it battles Russian forces on the ground.

Western nations have also sought to isolate Russia economically, sanctioning government officials, seizing personal property of those with ties to the Kremlin and even cutting off fossil fuel imports — a move that has sent energy markets surging.

Dimon said earlier this month that he believes the U.S. will face a recession within the next six to nine months, pointing to concerns about rising interest rates and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

September’s inflation report came in higher than many experts anticipated, potentially teeing up another round of interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

However, some business leaders and lawmakers are sounding the alarms that the Fed’s action could trigger a recession, and even Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that the central bank’s actions would cause “pain” for Americans in the future.

The JPMorgan CEO was joined by Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos in warning of a recession.

Bezos suggested last week that it was time to “batten down the hatches” in preparation for a recession, while Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk predicted on Thursday that a global recession could last until mid-2024.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

The US military is not ready for China, and it needs to be

The U.S. military is not ready to fight a major war with China , let alone a war against China and simultaneously another against Russia , North Korea , or Iran . That's bad. Very bad. The Heritage Foundation outlined this troubling incompetence in its annual Index of U.S. Military...
WASHINGTON STATE
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
DailyWealth

It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here

Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
Gizmodo

U.S. Preps for Nuclear Fallout

The potential for a nuclear armageddon has seemingly increased in recent months, much to the confusion and worry of some of the American public. That potential appears to be crystallizing into a legitimate concern for the U.S. government, which recently announced the purchase of a drug used in radiological and nuclear emergencies.
Business Insider

US intelligence believes the Ukrainian government was likely behind the assassination of the daughter of a top Putin ally: reports

A leading Russian nationalist and daughter of one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's top allies was assassinated in a car bomb attack outside Moscow, and the US believes she may have been killed on the orders of elements of the Ukrainian government, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing unnamed US officials.
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan to end the Ukraine war Elon Musk has of late been talking about the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday.
The Hill

The Hill

742K+
Followers
86K+
Post
530M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy