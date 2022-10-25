Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Zellers opening Gathering Spot, a new venue for parties and events
Amanda Zeller has always had thoughts of being an event planner or designer. That opportunity is now a reality due to what she called the perfect timing and location. Zeller and her husband, Nathan, opened the Gathering Spot this week — a venue geared toward events such as birthdays, holidays, graduation and retirement parties, and weddings.
North Platte Community College's haunted corn maze to have shortened hours
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The haunted corn maze hosted by the North Platte Community College softball team on NPCC’s south campus will have shortened hours going into its final weekend. The maze will be open from 7:30 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and from 7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 30-31. The theme...
North Platte Post
🎧 Post Podcast: Weekly update with Mid-Plains United Way
Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte (FM 98.1) by Kylee from Mid-Plains United Way for a weekly update on the campaign. Visit www.midplainsunitedway.com.
North Platte Community College Theater Department to present Godspell
Tickets for “Godspell,” a production of the North Platte Community College Theater Department and the North Platte Community Playhouse, will go on sale Nov. 7. “Godspell” was the first major musical theater offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, who also wrote the hit musicals, “Wicked,” “Pippin” and “Children of Eden.”
NPCC Phi Theta Kappa works to “beautify” North Platte
Volunteers prepare to pick up litter around North Platte Saturday morning as part of a “trashathon” organized by Alpha Beta Theta, North Platte Community College’s chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. The event served as a community service project for PTK. Volunteers included representatives from PTK, NPCC students and student-athletes and community members.
NPCC's Jazzy Knights perform at Espresso Shop
The Jazzy Knights perform outside the Espresso Shop by Caravan in downtown North Platte on Thursday afternoon in a free and open concert. The Jazzy Knights serve as North Platte Community College’s jazz band, directed by Jennifer Winder.
Knights Volleyball advances to Region IX Championship
The North Platte Community College volleyball team is headed to the NJCAA Region IX Championship after defeating Southeast Community College 3-1 Wednesday night in the opening round of the tournament. The Knights jumped out early, stretching their lead to four midway through the opening set, 11-7. North Platte maintained the...
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Steven Russell Gertsch, 37, North Platte and Rebecca Lynn Freeman, 25, North Platte. Terry Lynn Johnson Jr, 34, North Platte and Shannon Dayle Norblad, 43, North Platte. Joshua Bryan Norrgard, 30, North Platte and Valerie Crystal Tomasello, 32, North Platte. Keith Leonard LeClair, 42, Omaha and Ayla Edwarda Batista, 31,...
Great Plains Health holding active shooter drill Friday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Great Plains Health, in partnership with North Platte Fire and Rescue, North Platte Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s office and the Nebraska State Patrol, will conduct an active-shooter response drill from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 28 at the North Platte Health Pavilion. The training...
