In Search of Possum Holler: Michael and Donna Fox nurture old time string music
“Keep going and don’t freak out.” The directions to the home of Michael and Donna Fox, members of the Possum Holler String Band, aren’t the sort typically found on a GPS. But the words of encouragement are not completely unwarranted. Possums might occasionally be seen crossing the road in broad daylight, but finding two Foxes requires an intentional trek deep in the woods that makes good use of All Wheel Drive, somewhere in the vicinity of Blount’s Creek. ...
