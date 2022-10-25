Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee
Kingsport Times News. October 20, 2022. Editorial: Incumbent Bill Lee should debate his challenger. After capturing the Republican nomination in August 2018, Bill Lee was a clear front-runner in the race to replace term-limited Bill Haslam as governor of Tennessee. Polls showed Lee ahead of Democratic opponent Karl Dean by double digits, and he won the race with 60% of the vote.
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
Post and Courier. October 26, 2022. Editorial: Ellen Weaver’s master’s degree raises more questions than it answers. News that Republican Ellen Weaver completed a quickie master’s degree leaves us relieved that South Carolina voters will be able to cast their ballots without facing the prospect of a court overturning their choice for state education superintendent.
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Brunswick News. October 22, 2022. Editorial: Use every opportunity to reinforce safe driving with your teen. While likely unnoticed by most parents and teens, the Georgia Department of Driver Services has been observing National Teen Driver Safety Week since Oct. 17. It is one week out of the year, designated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and which ends Sunday, when parents are doubly urged to review the rules of safe driving with their children and implore compliance.
Historical commission taking applications for merit awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Historical Commission is taking applications for awards to honor people or groups that work to study and preserve Tennessee’s heritage. The commission said Thursday that its Certificates of Merit are presented each May, during National Preservation Month. The deadline for submissions is...
Editorial Roundup: Louisiana
The Advocate. October 23, 2022. Editorial: The controversial Angola Plan for youth has been implemented. Let’s keep it short. As last week started, officials from the Office of Juvenile Justice took some journalists on a tour of the new lockup on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. The facility, where up to 24 of what officials believe are the state’s most violent teenagers can stay, is just inside the entrance of one of the nation’s most recognized penal institutions.
