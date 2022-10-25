ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Alabama Football: Just how much has LSU improved?

In surprising fashion, the Alabama football game in Baton Rouge is a big deal. The SEC West representative in Atlanta could be determined by the outcome of the game. Following the LSU implosion under Ed Orgeron, expectations were not high for Brian Kelly’s first season in Baton Rouge. It is not easy to follow a 15-0, National Championship season with 5-5 and 6-7 records. LSU and Orgeron perpetrated one of the biggest collapses in recent college football history.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tdalabamamag.com

Fox Sports CFB analyst Joel Klatt likes LSU chances against Alabama

Fox Sports College Football analyst, Joel Klatt likes LSU football’s chances against Alabama in Baton Rouge next week. Klatt was open about his Alabama vs. Tennessee prediction earlier this season. He likes what he has seen out of LSU as of late, and he believes they ‘might’ challenge Alabama. He spoke about the matchup on the Colin Cowherd Show Wednesday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss unveils uniform combo for night game against Texas A&M

Ole Miss dropped its first game of the season last week, but their upcoming uniform combo is already a victory in the drip department. The Rebels revealed their uniform combo for their upcoming night game at Texas A&M on social media on Thursday:. The Rebels will wear light blue helmets,...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss: Prediction and preview

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss will be a bounce-back game at Kyle Field that will feature elite running backs on both sides. Ole Miss and Texas A&M will tangle for just the 14th time in a series that started in 1911. Texas A&M returns home for the first time in 6 weeks and is trying to snap a 3-game losing streak against its fourth AP top-15 opponent of the season in Ole Miss.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy explains why LSU could upset Alabama

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy has Alabama on upset alert against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers this Saturday. McElroy likened the Tigers to No. 3 Tennessee, noting that the 2 are similar with solid receivers and a dual-threat quarterback that can keep defenses honest. Of course, the Vols exorcised a 15-year demon by taking out Alabama a few weeks ago, 52-49.
BATON ROUGE, LA
College Football News

Louisiana vs Southern Miss Prediction, Game Preview

Louisiana vs Southern Miss prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Thursday, October 27. Record: Louisiana (4-3), Southern Miss (5-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Louisiana...
HATTIESBURG, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Mississippi’s Education Achievement Council Report Card Posted for All State Universities

The University of Mississippi is once again making its Education Achievement Council report card available to the public. The document may be viewed at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/downloads/2020-2021/um.pdf. To request a copy of the report, email umpr@olemiss.edu. Education Achievement Council report cards for all the state’s universities have been posted online at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
225batonrouge.com

New Zee Zee’s planned for former George’s location

The former location of a popular Baton Rouge restaurant may soon be back in business with a familiar name. Plans are in the works for Zee Zee’s, a neighborhood bar and restaurant that would open in what used to be the George’s restaurant under the Perkins Road overpass, which closed in 2020. The name is a nod to Zee Zee Gardens, another neighborhood mainstay that’s now closed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Park Forest Shopping Center on Greenwell Springs sells for $2.32 million

The Park Forest Shopping Center on Greenwell Springs Road has sold to an Illinois buyer for $2.32 million, East Baton Rouge Parish court records show. The buyer was Park Forest Self Storage LLC, which lists its address as 9700 Greenwell Springs Road, the same address as the shopping center. The company is run by Midwest Storage Development LLC, which is headquartered in Chicago, according to the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy