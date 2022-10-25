Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Marcus Spears shares early impressions, offers insight into LSU-Alabama game
Both Alabama and LSU are on byes this weekend, but it’s never too early to talk about their annual showdown happening next Saturday night in Death Valley. Since 2007 Alabama or LSU has represented the SEC West in the championship game 12 times. Louisiana sportscaster Jacques Doucet had ESPN...
Alabama Football: Just how much has LSU improved?
In surprising fashion, the Alabama football game in Baton Rouge is a big deal. The SEC West representative in Atlanta could be determined by the outcome of the game. Following the LSU implosion under Ed Orgeron, expectations were not high for Brian Kelly’s first season in Baton Rouge. It is not easy to follow a 15-0, National Championship season with 5-5 and 6-7 records. LSU and Orgeron perpetrated one of the biggest collapses in recent college football history.
wwno.org
3 key reasons why ESPN chose Jackson State’s rivalry with Southern for College GameDay
On Thursday morning, the Jackson State University football team showed up bright and early to practice at the Walter Payton Center. Temperatures swayed between the high 40s and low 50s as dozens of young men practiced drills, ran plays, and stretched under the watchful eyes of the JSU coaching staff.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss football: Taking a big-picture perspective on Jaxson Dart into back half of season
The world of football, whether at the NFL or collegiate level, is very much a thing of “what have you done for me lately?”. It is also one in which a lot of pressure is put on the quarterback to be successful immediately, regardless of experience, background or other factors.
tdalabamamag.com
Fox Sports CFB analyst Joel Klatt likes LSU chances against Alabama
Fox Sports College Football analyst, Joel Klatt likes LSU football’s chances against Alabama in Baton Rouge next week. Klatt was open about his Alabama vs. Tennessee prediction earlier this season. He likes what he has seen out of LSU as of late, and he believes they ‘might’ challenge Alabama. He spoke about the matchup on the Colin Cowherd Show Wednesday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss unveils uniform combo for night game against Texas A&M
Ole Miss dropped its first game of the season last week, but their upcoming uniform combo is already a victory in the drip department. The Rebels revealed their uniform combo for their upcoming night game at Texas A&M on social media on Thursday:. The Rebels will wear light blue helmets,...
Ragin’ Cajuns Fan Removes LSU ‘Eye of The Tiger’ Decal in Bar [VIDEO]
He must not be a fan of LSU. A man wearing a Ragin Cajuns shirt was seen removing an LSU decal in a Mississippi bar and then throwing it to the ground. UL-Lafayette was in Hattiesburg, Ms. Thursaday night to take on Southern Mississippi, thus was assume this Cajuns fan was in a bar there prior to or after the game when this happened.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss: Prediction and preview
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss will be a bounce-back game at Kyle Field that will feature elite running backs on both sides. Ole Miss and Texas A&M will tangle for just the 14th time in a series that started in 1911. Texas A&M returns home for the first time in 6 weeks and is trying to snap a 3-game losing streak against its fourth AP top-15 opponent of the season in Ole Miss.
Ten Photos That Prove Nick Saban Is Never Really in A Good Mood
We all love a good rivalry. With the college football season approaching, at least we hope, it is about that time of the year when fans begin to throw "shade" towards their biggest rival. Being an LSU fan, I have never really cared for the Alabama Crimson Tide. They not...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly updates injury situations ahead of Alabama, reacts to LSU playing meaningful games in November
Brian Kelly and LSU are off this week, and will soon focus on Alabama next week. On the SEC coaches media teleconference, Kelly updated the injury situations for Major Burns, Jack Bech and John Emery. “Major will be non-contact for the rest of the week and then he’ll be cleared...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy explains why LSU could upset Alabama
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy has Alabama on upset alert against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers this Saturday. McElroy likened the Tigers to No. 3 Tennessee, noting that the 2 are similar with solid receivers and a dual-threat quarterback that can keep defenses honest. Of course, the Vols exorcised a 15-year demon by taking out Alabama a few weeks ago, 52-49.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin takes epic dig at Texas A&M's deep pockets ahead of trip to College Station
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss lost for the first time this season Saturday. The Rebels jumped out to an early 17-3 lead at LSU, but the Tigers roared back to win, 45-20. No. 15 Ole Miss is back on the road this Saturday for a game at Texas A&M, which is struggling at 3-4 on the season.
Sterling Dixon, nation's No. 6 linebacker, sets commitment date; Alabama, Auburn, LSU among top contenders
Mobile Christian School (Alabama) star Sterling Dixon, the nation's No. 61 overall prospect and No. 6 linebacker in the class of 2024, is ready to make his college decision. >>> Prediction: Which school will Sterling Dixon choose: Alabama, Auburn or LSU? On Tuesday, the 6-foot-3, ...
theadvocate.com
Here's where the SEC coaches see Kim Mulkey's LSU squad landing in the standings
Kim Mulkey continues to raise the perception of the LSU women’s basketball program. Two of Mulkey’s players were named to the preseason All-Southeastern Conference women’s basketball team, and the Tigers were picked to finished third in the standings in a vote by league coaches released Wednesday. Last...
WTOK-TV
Fewer than 1,200 tickets left for JSU v. Southern University matchup at Veteran Memorial Stadium
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tickets are going fast for the highly anticipated matchup between Jackson State and Southern University this weekend at Veterans Memorial Stadium. On Wednesday, 2,000 tickets remained for the SWAC showdown. Now, the number of available tickets has fallen to under 1,200. ESPN’s College Gameday will be...
College Football News
Louisiana vs Southern Miss Prediction, Game Preview
Louisiana vs Southern Miss prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Thursday, October 27. Record: Louisiana (4-3), Southern Miss (5-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Louisiana...
thelocalvoice.net
Mississippi’s Education Achievement Council Report Card Posted for All State Universities
The University of Mississippi is once again making its Education Achievement Council report card available to the public. The document may be viewed at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/downloads/2020-2021/um.pdf. To request a copy of the report, email umpr@olemiss.edu. Education Achievement Council report cards for all the state’s universities have been posted online at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/....
brproud.com
Southern University to set historical marker for Louisiana School for Deaf and Blind Black students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University will recognize the Louisiana State Schools for Deaf and Blind Negroes with a historical marker dedication ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28. This free event is open to the public and will begin at 1 p.m. at Swan Avenue between the Southern Laboratory...
225batonrouge.com
New Zee Zee’s planned for former George’s location
The former location of a popular Baton Rouge restaurant may soon be back in business with a familiar name. Plans are in the works for Zee Zee’s, a neighborhood bar and restaurant that would open in what used to be the George’s restaurant under the Perkins Road overpass, which closed in 2020. The name is a nod to Zee Zee Gardens, another neighborhood mainstay that’s now closed.
theadvocate.com
Park Forest Shopping Center on Greenwell Springs sells for $2.32 million
The Park Forest Shopping Center on Greenwell Springs Road has sold to an Illinois buyer for $2.32 million, East Baton Rouge Parish court records show. The buyer was Park Forest Self Storage LLC, which lists its address as 9700 Greenwell Springs Road, the same address as the shopping center. The company is run by Midwest Storage Development LLC, which is headquartered in Chicago, according to the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office.
