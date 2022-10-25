ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christiansburg, VA

Furry Friends: Bella Boo is the perfect princess to bring home

ROANOKE Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our ‘Furry Friends’ segment. Emily Witt from the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood Clinic and Adoption Center stopped by “Good Day Virginia” on Tuesday, October 25th with a sweet and pretty princess Bella Boo.
Christiansburg family farm celebrates National Pumpkin Day

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va (WFXR) — October 26 is National Pumpkin Day! The holiday is to celebrate one of the most beloved and versatile gourds on earth. Many think of pumpkins as vegetables, they’re actually fruits, and every part of the pumpkin is edible, including the skin, leaves, flowers, and stem.
10/31: Downtown Blacksburg Trick or Treat

Downtown Blacksburg Inc. presents then annual Downtown Trick or Treat on Monday, October 31, 2022 at participating downtown merchants. Enjoy treats and more from participating downtown Blacksburg merchants. Special Events include:. • 4:00-6:00 PM: Blacksburg Parks & Rec will have kid friendly games available along College Avenue. • 4:00-6:00 PM:...
Top three spooky spots in Southwest, Central Virginia, according to you

We asked, you answered. Here are the top three ghoulishly fun haunted houses and trails in Southwest and Central Virginia, according to you. Terror Manor, located in Roanoke, is an intense fright-fest, according to their website. Organizers require all children under the age of 16 to have a parent onsite, and it’s not recommended for people younger than 13.
More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each

(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
God’s Pit Crew feeds over a thousand families in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – God’s Pit Crew arrived at Martinsville Speedway on Tuesday afternoon, with enough food to feed 1,008 families. “We appreciate it more than we can say,” said one recipient, Zelma Flood. The food drive began at 3 p.m., and by 4:30 p.m., they were down to 400 boxes. “That’s our heart, to […]
12/04: Pearisburg Christmas Parade

The Town of Pearisburg’s Christmas Parade is scheduled for Sunday, December 4th, 2022. The annual parade is sponsored by the Pearisburg Merchant’s Association. You can reach out to Hope Harrell with any questions at 540-921-1222. We hope to see you there!!
Rakes, Kimberly Dawn

Kimberly Dawn “Kimmie” Rakes, age 55, of Christiansburg passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She was born in Montgomery Co, Va. on July 19, 1967. Kimmie was known for love and affection in all aspects for nieces and nephews. She is survived by her parents, George W....
Fun Times Party Warehouse closes after 16 years of business in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - After 16 years in Salem, Fun Times Party Warehouse has closed its doors. The store’s owner made a deal with a buyer who purchased all the remaining inventory. Craig Slonczewski had planned to keep the warehouse open through the end of the month, but closed it for good with the sale.
15 Best Restaurants in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke is an independent city in Roanoke County, Virginia. Its population as of the 2020 census was 100,011. According to the United States Census Bureau, Roanoke comprises 42.5 square miles of land and 0.3 square miles of water. It is located in the Roanoke River in the southern part of...
Woman charged after hit-and-run at Christiansburg High School

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christiansburg woman has been charged with felonies after a hit-and-run at Christiansburg High School Tuesday, according to the Town of Christiansburg. Police say they were called about reports of 45-year-old Freddie Nicole McKenzie-Barnes hitting, with her vehicle, two Christiansburg High School staff members, one a...
Two staff members injured after hit and run at Christiansburg High School

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Christiansburg Police say one person is being charged in a hit and run that happened in a high school parking lot. According to police the incident happened on Tuesday Oct. 25 in the parking lot of Christiansburg High School. When officers arrived on the scene they noticed a vehicle exiting the parking lot after the driver struck a teacher and an administrator. The two staff members had minor injuries.
One person charged in hit-and-run

Town of Christiansburg police responded to a call at the Christiansburg High School parking lot on Tuesday, Oct. 25 concerning a hit and run. The subsequent investigation revealed that the hit and run occurred after a physical altercation between juveniles. Upon arrival, officers found that as a vehicle was exiting...
Henry County Names Bridges After Fallen Officers

Henry County announced on Tuesday that they have honored the memory of seven fallen officers by naming bridges after them. “Tonight, we recognized the Henry County law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our community. Each officer had a bridge in Henry County named in their honor,” a Facebook post from the county said.
Twin County Chamber presents awards

GALAX – The Twin County Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Membership Meeting on Thursday, October 6 at Crossroads Institute in Galax. For the past two years the meeting was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. The Chamber Board of Directors were excited to host the meeting this year...
