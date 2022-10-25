Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Battle of Hanging Rock Civil War haunting at Greenhill Park in Salem Virginia
It's time to celebrate Dr. Pepper Day in Roanoke
SKYDOG A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band
SPAYghetti fundraiser supports Roanoke SPCA which does not get any government funding
Local artist Macklyn Mosley opens for KeKe Wyatt on November 5
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Bella Boo is the perfect princess to bring home
ROANOKE Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our ‘Furry Friends’ segment. Emily Witt from the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood Clinic and Adoption Center stopped by “Good Day Virginia” on Tuesday, October 25th with a sweet and pretty princess Bella Boo.
wfxrtv.com
Christiansburg family farm celebrates National Pumpkin Day
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va (WFXR) — October 26 is National Pumpkin Day! The holiday is to celebrate one of the most beloved and versatile gourds on earth. Many think of pumpkins as vegetables, they’re actually fruits, and every part of the pumpkin is edible, including the skin, leaves, flowers, and stem.
WSLS
Layman Distributing donates 130,000 pieces of candy for WSLS’ Trick or Treat event
SALEM, Va. – WSLS Trick or Treat returns to Layman Family farms Thursday, and now, we’ll have a ton of candy to give out, thanks to Layman Distributing. At our Trick or Treat event, there will be ten candy booths set up with more than 130,000 treats donated by Layman Distributing.
NRVNews
10/31: Downtown Blacksburg Trick or Treat
Downtown Blacksburg Inc. presents then annual Downtown Trick or Treat on Monday, October 31, 2022 at participating downtown merchants. Enjoy treats and more from participating downtown Blacksburg merchants. Special Events include:. • 4:00-6:00 PM: Blacksburg Parks & Rec will have kid friendly games available along College Avenue. • 4:00-6:00 PM:...
WSLS
Top three spooky spots in Southwest, Central Virginia, according to you
We asked, you answered. Here are the top three ghoulishly fun haunted houses and trails in Southwest and Central Virginia, according to you. Terror Manor, located in Roanoke, is an intense fright-fest, according to their website. Organizers require all children under the age of 16 to have a parent onsite, and it’s not recommended for people younger than 13.
WSLS
More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
WDBJ7.com
Foster Fuels asking for public help donating gently used winter coats to kids in Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Foster Fuels is asking for the public’s help in donating gently used winter coats is as part of the company’s annual “Spread the Warmth” coat drive. The goal of the drive is to provide kids in areas like Bedford and Lynchburg a chance to enjoy warm coats throughout the winter.
WDBJ7.com
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
God’s Pit Crew feeds over a thousand families in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – God’s Pit Crew arrived at Martinsville Speedway on Tuesday afternoon, with enough food to feed 1,008 families. “We appreciate it more than we can say,” said one recipient, Zelma Flood. The food drive began at 3 p.m., and by 4:30 p.m., they were down to 400 boxes. “That’s our heart, to […]
NRVNews
12/04: Pearisburg Christmas Parade
The Town of Pearisburg’s Christmas Parade is scheduled for Sunday, December 4th, 2022. The annual parade is sponsored by the Pearisburg Merchant’s Association. You can reach out to Hope Harrell with any questions at 540-921-1222. We hope to see you there!!
NRVNews
Rakes, Kimberly Dawn
Kimberly Dawn “Kimmie” Rakes, age 55, of Christiansburg passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She was born in Montgomery Co, Va. on July 19, 1967. Kimmie was known for love and affection in all aspects for nieces and nephews. She is survived by her parents, George W....
WDBJ7.com
Fun Times Party Warehouse closes after 16 years of business in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - After 16 years in Salem, Fun Times Party Warehouse has closed its doors. The store’s owner made a deal with a buyer who purchased all the remaining inventory. Craig Slonczewski had planned to keep the warehouse open through the end of the month, but closed it for good with the sale.
WSLS
How you can celebrate Dr Pepper Day in downtown Roanoke this year
ROANOKE, Va. – Seven years ago, the City of Roanoke declared Oct. 24 as the official Dr Pepper Day. This year, Dr Pepper Day will be held in Market Square in downtown Roanoke on Monday (Oct. 24). “Dr Pepper just wants to come out and say thank you to...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Roanoke, VA
Roanoke is an independent city in Roanoke County, Virginia. Its population as of the 2020 census was 100,011. According to the United States Census Bureau, Roanoke comprises 42.5 square miles of land and 0.3 square miles of water. It is located in the Roanoke River in the southern part of...
WDBJ7.com
Woman charged after hit-and-run at Christiansburg High School
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christiansburg woman has been charged with felonies after a hit-and-run at Christiansburg High School Tuesday, according to the Town of Christiansburg. Police say they were called about reports of 45-year-old Freddie Nicole McKenzie-Barnes hitting, with her vehicle, two Christiansburg High School staff members, one a...
WSLS
Turning pain into something special: Roanoke family uses annual diaper drive to cope with loss
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke family who lost an infant to child abuse spread joy to other families in need with a diaper bag drive on Saturday. This was the third year of the Woody family diaper and diaper bag drive. Each year the drive continues to grow with more families needing items.
wfxrtv.com
Two staff members injured after hit and run at Christiansburg High School
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Christiansburg Police say one person is being charged in a hit and run that happened in a high school parking lot. According to police the incident happened on Tuesday Oct. 25 in the parking lot of Christiansburg High School. When officers arrived on the scene they noticed a vehicle exiting the parking lot after the driver struck a teacher and an administrator. The two staff members had minor injuries.
NRVNews
One person charged in hit-and-run
Town of Christiansburg police responded to a call at the Christiansburg High School parking lot on Tuesday, Oct. 25 concerning a hit and run. The subsequent investigation revealed that the hit and run occurred after a physical altercation between juveniles. Upon arrival, officers found that as a vehicle was exiting...
wakg.com
Henry County Names Bridges After Fallen Officers
Henry County announced on Tuesday that they have honored the memory of seven fallen officers by naming bridges after them. “Tonight, we recognized the Henry County law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our community. Each officer had a bridge in Henry County named in their honor,” a Facebook post from the county said.
thecarrollnews.com
Twin County Chamber presents awards
GALAX – The Twin County Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Membership Meeting on Thursday, October 6 at Crossroads Institute in Galax. For the past two years the meeting was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. The Chamber Board of Directors were excited to host the meeting this year...
