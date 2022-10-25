Read full article on original website
Halloween has gone to the dogs (and cats) at the Humane Society of Scott County
The little pirates and princesses, ghosts and goblins and superheroes and spirits in your family love getting treats for Halloween, but what about our four-legged friends?. The animals at the Humane Society of Scott County are joining in on the Halloween fun! They invite you to pass out treats (but no tricks) through Monday, October 31. Buckets are lined up on dog and cat kennels to collect the following goodies:
Watch Animals Paint Beautiful Pictures At The Naibi Zoo This Weekend
October is coming to an end, which means you need to finish up your Halloween festivities. Now is your last chance to get to BOO-at-the-ZOO in Coal Valley!. Niabi Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo--the annual celebration of “Merry not Scary” Halloween festivities--will run Oct. 29-30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Quad Cities Record Show Happening Sunday in Moline
Bust out that vinyl you've never liked, because this weekend brings a chance to trade those for some of the vinyl you've always wanted. This Sunday at the East End Bolders Club (3712 4th Avenue in Moline) is the Quad Cities Record Show. You'lll be able to find vinyl, CD's,...
Love It Or Hate It, A New Kwik Star Will Open Soon In LeClaire
A new Kwik Star is getting ready to open its doors in LeClaire but not without some controversy. Location, location, location. Every realtor pretty much ever preaches it. It's the driving force behind why some LeClaire residents are not fans of the new Kwik Star location but others are thrilled.
Help Keep The Quad Cities Warm This Winter With The Rotary Blanket Drive
The cold Quad Cities months are ahead of us. And not all our neighbors will be able to stay warm on their own. Townsquare Media is happy to partner with KWQC in support of the Rotary Club of Bettendorf blanket drive. How many blankets are needed for the Quad Cities?
Pre-Sale Tickets For Clinton’s Tailgate N’ Tallboys On Sale This Week
The City of Clinton is preparing for its new country music festival in 2023, Tailgate N' Tallboys. On Wednesday, City of Clinton officials and Tailgate N' Tallboys announced that this week people can begin buying their tickets. The Proposal. Back in April, we reported that during a City Council meeting...
5 Reasons You Should Attend Dwyer & Michaels Halloween Ball
It's the week of the Dwyer & Michaels Halloween Ball, and if you haven't gotten your tickets yet, you should. If you haven't decided if you're going to come to the party, let me convince you. The party is Friday, October 28th at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. Doors open at...
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
One Of The Quad Cities Favorite Restaurants Has Opened Its First Franchise Location In Illinois
A restaurant we've enjoyed for over 11 years is now expanding with the first franchise-owned store in Illinois. Yeah, Barrel House has been in the Quad Cities for 11 years. Years of how long a restaurant has been in business can make you feel old. Or like you've been in that city for a while. Or both. And yes, Barrel House started in 2011, in Davenport, Iowa. And in 2020, nearly a decade after the Barrel House origin, the owners set out to develop a franchise program for Barrel House.
First Brewpub in Iowa Celebrates 30 Years All Week Long
Not a lot of businesses have been around for 30 years. Fewer restaurants have been around for 30 years. Even fewer breweries have been around for 30 years. Back in 1992, Steve and Jennie Zuidema opened Front Street Brewery along River Drive in Davenport, IA. Current Owners Tim Baldwin, Nate Sobotka, and Pat Sherman continue the tradition of incredible handcrafted food and beer.
Davenport Man Claims Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life in Lucky for Life Game
It's not the 1 billion dollar prize, but it is still life-altering money! A man from Davenport Iowa claimed a Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life in the Lucky for Life Game. It's The 3rd Iowa Ticket This Year To Win At That Prize Level. The Win. On Saturday...
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Davenport Releases Road Closures Ahead Of Halloween Parade
Halloween weekend is almost here which means a bunch of Halloween fun will be happening throughout the Quad Cities. This Sunday, the City of Davenport will be holding its annual parade downtown and before you head to the parade, make sure you are aware of road closures and where to park.
Chicago Man Arrested Consistently For Punching Women And Kicking Cops In Groin
A Chicago man was arrested a while back after punching a woman in the face and kicking a cop in the groin. Six days after he was released from jail, he once again punched a woman in the face and kicked a cop in the groin. Once a groin kicker...
Somebody Stole A Fully Wrapped Radio Station Vehicle
The company that we work for, Townsquare Media, has markets across the country, one of which is in Billings, Montana, which has a population of about 16,000 more than in Davenport. Still, their troubles with station vehicles are not far off from ours, which you can read more about below.
Road Construction In Bettendorf Will Frustrate Drivers For Years To Come
The northeast side of Bettendorf is booming with home and business construction. The area by the TBK Sports Complex will soon also have a golf and entertainment venue called "Iron Tee Golf". But with all this construction also comes all the road construction. And it's not going anywhere for many,...
Earn Your Fam’s Thanksgiving Turkey At Muscatine’s Turkey Trot
We're in the season of carbs and rapidly coming up on Turkey Day and there's a cool event in the QCA to celebrate it. Muscatine will be having their Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, Nov. 19 (you can sleep in on Thanksgiving Day for this one) at Muscatine Municipal Golf Course.
“Make Beer Your Career” Brewer Panel Comes to Rock Island, Illinois Brewery
I've always envied brewers. Being a beer lover, I've been enamored by the behind-the-scenes of brewing beer. It's the main reason I started my "What's Tappening" segment. I get to talk to brewers about what got them into the industry and learn parts of the job that I never even considered.
cbs2iowa.com
Dubuque man dead after rollover crash in Jackson County
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Dubuque man has died after a rollover crash in Jackson County. Iowa State Patrol says 69-year old Michael Truesdale was driving northbound on Highway 61 approaching the intersection of Fulton Road on Wednesday. The car then went into a ditch, hitting a...
