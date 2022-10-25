Back in 2017, comic novelist and chronicler of Englishness Jonathan Coe met Liz Truss at a dinner at the French embassy. The event was also attended by Coe’s good friend Kazuo Ishiguro, who had recently been awarded the Nobel prize for literature. “Books didn’t seem to be her thing,” he says of the encounter. “We didn’t hit it off, put it like that.” Though we are speaking before she announced she was standing down as prime minister, Coe tells me he feels more uneasy now about the state of the UK than he did after the Brexit referendum. “I think power has been handed over to a very extreme cabal of people who, on the basis of their first few weeks, seem to combine a kind of ideological extremism with incompetence. That’s a pretty worrying combination.”

