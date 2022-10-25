Read full article on original website
Russian President Vladimir Putin defends his mission to stop western "dominance"
Just over eight months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine he gave a major speech, blaming the West for this bloody war as well as nearly everything else that's wrong with the world. As CBS correspondent Holly Williams reports, Putin's military is facing setbacks and their current focus seems to be on the small city of Bakhmut where Ukrainians are determined to hold their ground.
‘Chaos’: Northern Ireland secretary criticised for failing to set election date
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has been accused of sowing “chaos” after he failed to set a date for a snap election, despite the deadline for the formation of a devolved government passing.Mr Heaton-Harris insisted that he would still call the winter Stormont election, but would meet with political parties first.Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill said the failure to confirm an election date was a “bizarre U-turn”, while DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said “the chaos continues”.It had been widely anticipated that Mr Heaton-Harris would announce the date for an election on Friday – with the most likely date 15 December...
Jonathan Coe: ‘We’re a nation driven by emotion and not by reason’
Back in 2017, comic novelist and chronicler of Englishness Jonathan Coe met Liz Truss at a dinner at the French embassy. The event was also attended by Coe’s good friend Kazuo Ishiguro, who had recently been awarded the Nobel prize for literature. “Books didn’t seem to be her thing,” he says of the encounter. “We didn’t hit it off, put it like that.” Though we are speaking before she announced she was standing down as prime minister, Coe tells me he feels more uneasy now about the state of the UK than he did after the Brexit referendum. “I think power has been handed over to a very extreme cabal of people who, on the basis of their first few weeks, seem to combine a kind of ideological extremism with incompetence. That’s a pretty worrying combination.”
Former U.S. Marine Corps fighter pilot who worked in China is arrested in Australia
Australia has arrested a former U.S. Marine Corps fighter pilot following a request from Washington, officials in Canberra said Tuesday, as Western governments scrambled to investigate reports that China has been poaching retired military personnel. Daniel Edmund Duggan appeared in court in New South Wales on Friday, judicial records show.
Prince Harry's memoir, titled "Spare," is coming out Jan. 10: "This is his story at last"
Prince Harry's memoir, an object of obsessive anticipation worldwide since first announced last year, is coming out Jan. 10. The book will be called "Spare" and is being billed by Penguin Random House as an account told with "raw, unflinching honesty" and filled with "insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."
Concerns over China's efforts to influence U.S. elections
Federal officials are warning that China is working to interfere in November's midterm elections. Rachael Levy, director of geopolitical risk at ActiveFence, joined CBS News to discuss the Communist Party's tactics in attempting to influence U.S. politics.
Elon Musk reportedly ousts top Twitter executives after taking control of social media platform
Elon Musk has officially taken over at Twitter, according to The Associated Press. The outlet is also reporting that Musk has already fired top executives at the social media company. Naomi Ruchim discussed what's next for Twitter and the changes being promised by Musk.
