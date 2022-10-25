Cook County health officials urge public to get COVID booster and flu vaccine ahead of possible 'tripledemic'

Cook County health officials urge getting COVID booster, flu vaccine 01:32

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The push is on!

Cook County is urging everyone to get their updated COVID-19 boosters. Officials said there's been an uptick in new COVID cases in the area.

"I think we can say that we are concerned," said Dr. Greg Huhn of the Cook County Public Health Department . "Historically we know that the upcoming months typically lead to a surge in COVID. The weather is colder in much of the country, parties move indoors and multi-generational families are gathering for the holidays. The boosters are going to be a critical tool for keeping people protected against severe illness and from being hospitalized."

The Chicago Department of Public Health said the weekly average of daily cases is up 9% to 344. President Joe Biden is scheduled to get his updated COVID booster on Tuesday.

This comes as medical experts are sounding the alarm about a possible tripledemic that could unfold this winter with cases of COVID-19, flu and RSV all expected to rise.

Pediatric hospitals in many states, including Illinois, are close to or at capacity with kids fighting respiratory infections. The White House COVID-19 Response Cooridator said Americans are not powerless in this situation urging people to get those COVID shots, and the new formulated flu shots.

Both can be given at the same time. There is no RSV vaccine yet, but several companies are working on it.