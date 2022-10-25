ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harpers Ferry, WV

Biography Details Life Of Longest Serving Black Teacher At Harpers Ferry's Storer College

By West Virginia Public Broadcasting
wvpublic.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

African American remains finally laid to rest

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — To Frederick Health, a partnership with the African American Resources Cultural and Heritage (ARCCH) Society to honor the historic remains recovered from Greenmount Cemetary is taking the first steps in righting a wrong from over 100 years ago. Greenmount Cemetery was one of three cemeteries where African Americans were […]
FREDERICK, MD
The Washington Informer

D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady’ Dies at 103

Known widely in the District as “the Hat Lady,” Vanilla Powell Beane, the owner of a millinery store that catered mainly to African American women and who celebrated her 103rd birthday in September, died on Oct. 23. The post D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady’ Dies at 103 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
thecatoctinbanner.com

When the Devil Went Down to Frederick

Note: The following account is based on the research of cultural geographer Dr. Raymond O’Brien and that of the reporter, conducted in the 1980s on the German Lutheran architecture and folklore of Bucks County, Pennsylvania. During the 18th century, thousands of German Lutherans migrated to Pennsylvania, and from there,...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WJLA

DC man sentenced to life in prison for 2013 Montgomery County halfway house murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Washington, D.C. man charged with a 2013 homicide was sentenced Friday afternoon. Last month, Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington, D.C. and Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown, Md. appeared in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County on charges of first-degree murder for the death of Alexander Buie in November 2013, and multiple related charges, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
woottoncommonsense.com

Time for school’s mascot, colors to go

The school’s mascot — a patriot — and colors — red, white and blue — are meant to be symbols of American pride. The patriot represents the soldiers who fought for the army of the colonies in the Revolutionary War. It’s even a mascot for a professional sports team: the New England Patriots, who play right outside of Boston, a key city in America’s earliest days. The colors are on the American flag and staples of the Fourth of July, a celebration of America’s victory in the Revolutionary War.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Remembering Chief Charles Moose

During the Beltway Sniper Siege, now twenty years ago, few personalities burned themselves into our collective memory like Montgomery County Police Chief Charles Moose. As Moose led every press conference, his mood served as a barometer of the intensive manhunt, the largest in U.S. history. In the days following the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

DC's National Arboretum is 'a hidden gem'

WASHINGTON — As leaves start to change colors, one place to take in the sight is the National Arboretum in Northeast, D.C. -- and in addition to the beauty, there are also environmental initiatives there. "We are a hidden gem," said Dr. Richard Olsen, Director of the United States...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Crown High School Expected to Open Fall 2027

The Montgomery County Board of Education approved the design plans for Crown High School back on March 24, 2022. The $180 million high school will be located in the undeveloped 30 acre site that is adjacent to Crown Neighborhood Three and is located at the intersection of Fields Road and Omega Drive (photo of exact location below). The school is expected to open in the fall of 2027.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DC News Now

Sheehy Hagerstown gives back to local organization

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — As part of their monthly commitment to give back to the community Sheehy Hagerstown donated $1,500 to the Hagerstown Women’s Club. The Women’s Club auditorium is currently going under renovation, which has caused them to take a financial hit. The money donated will go towards funding the project and […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
washco-md.net

Washington County Announces 2022-2023 Farm of the Year

HAGERSTOWN, MD (October 26, 2022) – The Washington County Department of Business Development is pleased to announce the 2022-2023 Farm of the Year, Baker Farms LLC of Boonsboro, Maryland. The Farm of the Year program recognizes a Washington County farm that showcases excellence in agriculture and promotes a greater...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy