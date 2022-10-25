Jessie James Decker reveals the ‘silver lining’ to ‘DWTS’ elimination

You can’t knock a girl like Jessie James Decker down.

The country music singer spoke about the “silver lining” of being eliminated from Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” after judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli sent her and her pro partner, Alan Bersten, home Monday night.

“Obviously it was a disappointment because I wanted to keep trucking along, but everything’s meant to be,” Decker, 34, told Page Six and other reporters in the ballroom after the Michael Bublé-themed episode .

“I’ve been struggling with [the competition], and this past week, Alan knows, this was just heavy on my heart. I couldn’t help it, but the first thing that popped in my mind was, ‘Well, the silver lining is I get to be home for trick or treating.’ That was something that was very important to my kids.”

The country singer says the “silver living” is getting to go home to her husband and kids. jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie – who shares daughter Vivianne, 8, and sons Eric, 7, and Forrest, 4, with husband Eric Decker – added, “Obviously it would’ve been great to be dancing on ‘Halloween [Night’], but I’m happy to be home with my babies.”

The “Girl Like Me” singer also admitted that while the experience was “life changing,” it certainly didn’t come without its challenges.

“This was honestly one of the hardest things I’ve ever done before. Such a big challenge, but I’m grateful for it and I’m proud of how far I’ve come,” she explained. “I honestly didn’t even think I’d make it this far … over halfway through the season. I mean, that was an accomplishment to me.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alan Bersten (@alanbersten)

As for whether her husband would ever follow in her footsteps and compete on the show in a future season?

“Eric’s a really good dancer,” Jessie said of the 35-year-old former NFL star. “He takes direction well, he’s very competitive and I can see him doing it. I think he’d be good.”

Bersten, 28, agreed, saying, “He’d be very good!”

Earlier this month, Jessie spoke to Page Six about how “therapeutic” the dance competition show had been, after fans saw her tear up in rehearsals .

“I felt like I had been trying to hold back those emotions. I always like to stay positive, but I just couldn’t hold it back any longer,” she said at the time.

“I’ve had a hard time. It’s been the travel and everything that comes with it, and then on top of not being a dancer and having no background in this, I just felt like it was all just kind of crumbling down on me,” she added. “I just, I needed that release. And I think letting that release go was actually good for me.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.