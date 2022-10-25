Read full article on original website
Luxurious Home for Sale in Yakima You’ll Love. Can You Afford it?
It's perfectly okay to ooh and ahh over something incredible. You might find yourself perhaps oohing and ahhing at a beautiful holiday lights arrangement or a fourth of July fireworks display or, how about an amazingly luxurious home that you may feel is a bit out of your price range. It doesn't hurt to dream, does it? Well, what if that home was more affordable than you may think? And how about if it's actually on the market right now? You have to see this one to appreciate it. I guarantee it'll generate several oohs and ahhs.
Yakima Herald Republic
'A no-win for everyone:' Restaurants struggle to keep customers, employees as prices rise
Along with higher grocery bills and rent costs, Yakima residents may have noticed increased prices on restaurant menus. Local restaurant owners are balancing increased supply costs, keeping essential employees and ensuring their menus are reasonable for their customers. Many think it will get worse before it gets better. Maria Lua,...
Free (21 & Over) Haunted House & MORE
As the big weekend approaches most folks are scrambling to decide what party or attraction they will attend. With Halloween on a Monday, it's like parents get their own, separate celebration. Go out on Friday night with the adults and then take the kids out trick-or-treating on Monday!. Well, if...
FOX 11 and 41
Good Times N Tattoos hosts Halloween event Saturday
YAKIMA, Wash. – Good Times N Tattoos is having a Halloween event tomorrow that you and your family can attend in Downtown Yakima. The event starts at 11 a.m. and goes through 5 p.m. on 25 N Front Street. This event is a collaboration between several downtown businesses and...
kpq.com
Saddlerock Hiking Trail Officially Reopened Friday
Saddle Rock's hiking trail officially reopened on Friday, with the City of Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz cutting the ribbon. Saddle Rock was closed off to the public since July 18, while crews worked on a months-long remediation project, cleaning up contaminated soil during the trail’s mining era. Saddle Rock...
Washington State’s Best Mouth-Watering Burger Might Be in Tiny Toppenish!?
Is The Best Burger In Washington State Located In Toppenish?. I'm a burger carnivore. Hamburgers have always been my favorite food and I'm always up for a road trip and adventure to find the best burger in Washington State. The Giant Papa Burger Might Be The Largest Burger In Washington...
5 Ghost Towns To Visit Near Yakima, That Won’t Drain Your Gas Tank
If you’re looking for a spooky get away this weekend, and don’t want to break the gas budget. Never fear, we’ve got the 5 Ghost Towns close to Yakima. Now, remember that it was Shakespeare that said “what’s in a name?” Just because they’re called ghost towns, doesn’t mean their haunted, heck, doesn’t even mean they’re towns anymore. It just a great piece of history that you can still see today (if you're lucky). One interesting thing I noticed, was that Yakima County does not contain any ghost towns (at least from what I could find). So kudos to us for not letting anything (town wise) go to waste.
Yakima Herald Republic
Trick-or-treaters in Barge Chestnut asked to park and walk; drivers urged to be cautious
Expecting a rebound in trick-or-treaters, the Barge Chestnut Neighborhood Association is encouraging families to park and walk to the neighborhood Monday. The historic Barge Chestnut neighborhood is generally a popular place for trick-or-treating, with one house along Yakima Avenue recording 1,400-1,500 visitors on Halloween night pre-pandemic, association President Paul Nagle-McNaughton said. Trick or treat numbers were down in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
2 Best Neighborhoods in Yakima to Go Trick or Treating
2 Best Neighborhoods in Yakima to Go Trick or Treating. Not long ago, Yakima was voted as one of the top 25 places in the country to go trick or treating. Then the COVID pandemic hit and things got all lopsided and in disarray! During the first year of the pandemic in 2020, the best Yakima neighborhoods to go trick or treating that were once flooded with thousands of kids, parents, and cars became almost ghost towns during Halloween. Last year in 2021, we saw a resurgence of trick or treaters but not nearly as many as in years past.
These ‘rainbow’ pills are in Tri-Cities now. Police worry they’re a ‘significant risk’ to kids
The DEA says it’s an attempt to market the drug to children and young adults nationwide.
kpq.com
YWCA NCW Addresses Community Backlash Against Drag Queen Storytime Event
YWCA NCW Executive Director Rachel Todd uploaded a video to their official Facebook page to discuss how the Drag Queen Story Hour event on Saturday can be a teachable moment for the community. The Drag Queen Story Hour is scheduled to be held at Pybus Public Market on Oct. 28...
Search for Lucian Munguia uncovers illegal underground bunker
YAKIMA, Wash. — Family members of missing 5-year-old Lucian Munguia continue to search and follow up on any lead that comes their way, which is how his father and other searchers discovered an illegal underground bunker on Yakima County property. “To get a tip that that my son is being held in an underground bunker and then to actually find...
cwuobserver.com
10 must do’s in the ‘Burg
Whether Ellensburg has always been ‘home’ or is now just becoming it, it’s more important than not to get better acquainted with the city and what it has to offer in all its entirety. Here are the top 10 must do’s in Ellensburg for you to check out.
kpq.com
Wenatchee City Council Approves Purchase For Second RV Park For Homeless
The City of Wenatchee is moving forward to purchase land which has already been cleared out and groomed by construction workers to be an RV park for homeless people. The City Council has approved formal negotiations with the property owner to purchase the land, which was previously occupied by a trucking company.
Authorities Warn Yakima of Publishers Clearing House Scam
Authorities are warning of a scam that could trick you into giving up thousands of dollars in hopes of making more money. The latest warning is the Publishers Clearing House scam in which you're told you've won money but need to pay a fee to claim the money. That's not how the legitimate prize is awarded and authorities say that's the first red flag.
Wanted man led police on hours-long chase through the Yakima River
GRANGER, Wash. — Instead of conceding to police who caught him driving in a stolen vehicle, a wanted suspect fled into the Yakima River and led police on a reckless chase by wading through the water and hiding in rugged terrain. According to Sgt. Joel Panattoni of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to help Granger police officers with...
nbcrightnow.com
Shooting at Gardner Park near a Yakima elementary, school under secure and teach protocol
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE 12:35 p.m. - The school is no longer under secure and teach protocols as of this time. ORIGINAL 12:10 p.m. - Yakima Police Department confirms a shooting at Gardner Park in Yakima. No injuries have been reported. Officers on scene tell us no victims or suspects at...
The 11 Best 21+ Halloween Parties at Bars in the Yakima Valley
Halloween in the Yakima Valley this year is gonna be LIT!. What’s up, what’s up! Halloween is right around the corner, can you believe it? Do you have your Halloween costume picked out yet? Are you planning on going to any fun Halloween parties at bars in Yakima?
Trunk or Treat Event at Eisenhower High School for the West Valley Area
Trunk or Treat Event at Eisenhower High School for the West Valley Area. It’s nearly that time of year when kids of all ages love to go trick or treating for Halloween. In the past decade or so, hosted Trunk or Treat events have become more popular Halloween activities to do, especially in the Yakima Valley area. We have multiple Trunk or Treat events happening all over town and the students and staff at Eisenhower High School are joining the fray again, too.
nbcrightnow.com
Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen reopen after collision
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - UPDATE: 10-28-22 According to the West Richland Police Department, Keene Road is reopen for traffic. No further details about the collision that closed the road on October, 27, have been released. 10-27-22 The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van...
