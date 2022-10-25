ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

1460 ESPN Yakima

Luxurious Home for Sale in Yakima You’ll Love. Can You Afford it?

It's perfectly okay to ooh and ahh over something incredible. You might find yourself perhaps oohing and ahhing at a beautiful holiday lights arrangement or a fourth of July fireworks display or, how about an amazingly luxurious home that you may feel is a bit out of your price range. It doesn't hurt to dream, does it? Well, what if that home was more affordable than you may think? And how about if it's actually on the market right now? You have to see this one to appreciate it. I guarantee it'll generate several oohs and ahhs.
YAKIMA, WA
102.7 KORD

Free (21 & Over) Haunted House & MORE

As the big weekend approaches most folks are scrambling to decide what party or attraction they will attend. With Halloween on a Monday, it's like parents get their own, separate celebration. Go out on Friday night with the adults and then take the kids out trick-or-treating on Monday!. Well, if...
BENTON CITY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Good Times N Tattoos hosts Halloween event Saturday

YAKIMA, Wash. – Good Times N Tattoos is having a Halloween event tomorrow that you and your family can attend in Downtown Yakima. The event starts at 11 a.m. and goes through 5 p.m. on 25 N Front Street. This event is a collaboration between several downtown businesses and...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Saddlerock Hiking Trail Officially Reopened Friday

Saddle Rock's hiking trail officially reopened on Friday, with the City of Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz cutting the ribbon. Saddle Rock was closed off to the public since July 18, while crews worked on a months-long remediation project, cleaning up contaminated soil during the trail’s mining era. Saddle Rock...
WENATCHEE, WA
News Talk KIT

5 Ghost Towns To Visit Near Yakima, That Won’t Drain Your Gas Tank

If you’re looking for a spooky get away this weekend, and don’t want to break the gas budget. Never fear, we’ve got the 5 Ghost Towns close to Yakima. Now, remember that it was Shakespeare that said “what’s in a name?” Just because they’re called ghost towns, doesn’t mean their haunted, heck, doesn’t even mean they’re towns anymore. It just a great piece of history that you can still see today (if you're lucky). One interesting thing I noticed, was that Yakima County does not contain any ghost towns (at least from what I could find). So kudos to us for not letting anything (town wise) go to waste.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Trick-or-treaters in Barge Chestnut asked to park and walk; drivers urged to be cautious

Expecting a rebound in trick-or-treaters, the Barge Chestnut Neighborhood Association is encouraging families to park and walk to the neighborhood Monday. The historic Barge Chestnut neighborhood is generally a popular place for trick-or-treating, with one house along Yakima Avenue recording 1,400-1,500 visitors on Halloween night pre-pandemic, association President Paul Nagle-McNaughton said. Trick or treat numbers were down in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

2 Best Neighborhoods in Yakima to Go Trick or Treating

2 Best Neighborhoods in Yakima to Go Trick or Treating. Not long ago, Yakima was voted as one of the top 25 places in the country to go trick or treating. Then the COVID pandemic hit and things got all lopsided and in disarray! During the first year of the pandemic in 2020, the best Yakima neighborhoods to go trick or treating that were once flooded with thousands of kids, parents, and cars became almost ghost towns during Halloween. Last year in 2021, we saw a resurgence of trick or treaters but not nearly as many as in years past.
YAKIMA, WA
cwuobserver.com

10 must do’s in the ‘Burg

Whether Ellensburg has always been ‘home’ or is now just becoming it, it’s more important than not to get better acquainted with the city and what it has to offer in all its entirety. Here are the top 10 must do’s in Ellensburg for you to check out.
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee City Council Approves Purchase For Second RV Park For Homeless

The City of Wenatchee is moving forward to purchase land which has already been cleared out and groomed by construction workers to be an RV park for homeless people. The City Council has approved formal negotiations with the property owner to purchase the land, which was previously occupied by a trucking company.
WENATCHEE, WA
94.5 KATS

Authorities Warn Yakima of Publishers Clearing House Scam

Authorities are warning of a scam that could trick you into giving up thousands of dollars in hopes of making more money. The latest warning is the Publishers Clearing House scam in which you're told you've won money but need to pay a fee to claim the money. That's not how the legitimate prize is awarded and authorities say that's the first red flag.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Wanted man led police on hours-long chase through the Yakima River

GRANGER, Wash. — Instead of conceding to police who caught him driving in a stolen vehicle, a wanted suspect fled into the Yakima River and led police on a reckless chase by wading through the water and hiding in rugged terrain. According to Sgt. Joel Panattoni of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to help Granger police officers with...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Trunk or Treat Event at Eisenhower High School for the West Valley Area

Trunk or Treat Event at Eisenhower High School for the West Valley Area. It’s nearly that time of year when kids of all ages love to go trick or treating for Halloween. In the past decade or so, hosted Trunk or Treat events have become more popular Halloween activities to do, especially in the Yakima Valley area. We have multiple Trunk or Treat events happening all over town and the students and staff at Eisenhower High School are joining the fray again, too.
nbcrightnow.com

Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen reopen after collision

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - UPDATE: 10-28-22 According to the West Richland Police Department, Keene Road is reopen for traffic. No further details about the collision that closed the road on October, 27, have been released. 10-27-22 The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/

