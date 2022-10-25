Read full article on original website
Plainfield PD Take Back Initiative on 10/29Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Wintrust Sports Complex, Village of Bedford Park Welcome Special Olympic IllinoisBill FigelBedford Park, IL
Village of Romeoville Job Fair - 10/26Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Suspect Allegedly Ran Over Stabbing Victim At Joliet Club
New details regarding a fatal stabbing outside of the Spanish American Club. Joliet police report the suspect allegedly ran over the stabbing victim as he was escaping the scene. Officers responded to the Spanish American Club at 413 Meeker Avenue for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, Officers located...
Man Arrested for Stabbing Outside Joliet Club
The Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a suspect involved in a homicide earlier in the week. On Monday morning, at 1:01 am,to the Spanish American Club (413 Meeker Avenue) for a report of a stabbing. Shortly after arriving, Officers located 40-year-old Jorge Chiguil-Toto and another 40-year-old male on the ground outside of the bar and determined both had suffered injuries caused by a knife. It is believed that both victims were stabbed following an altercation with a male suspect inside the bar.
Illinois State Police Interstate Shooting Pursuit Ends In Arrests
On October 27, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to a report of an interstate shooting on I-39 northbound near Hope Township at milepost 40 in LaSalle County. With a general description of the suspected vehicle, ISP officers located the vehicle and began following it on I-39 near LaSalle at milepost 57. Around Mendota at milepost 75, a passenger in the vehicle fired multiple shots toward the ISP squad car, hitting the car. Fortunately, the ISP officer was not injured. ISP continued to follow the vehicle further north, and after briefly losing sight of it, located it again on I-39 northbound near Monroe at milepost 112. At that time, ISP Air Operations had the vehicle in sight and ISP officers on the ground initiated a pursuit, which continued into Wisconsin. ISP provided information to the Clinton Police Department in Wisconsin, enabling them to deploy stop sticks. Ultimately, the vehicle ran out of gas and the three suspects in the vehicle were taken into custody.
Bolingbrook Gas Station Robbery Under Investigation
A Wednesday morning robbery at a Bolingbrook gas station is now under investigation. It was at 6:53 am Bolingbrook Police were called to the Meijer Gas Station on Weber Road for a report of a robbery. The offender entered the gas station and demanded the contents of the cash register. The subject did not display a weapon but had his hand in his pocket.
Former Joliet Police Chief Sues City of Joliet & City Manager
The former chief of police for the city of Joliet has filed a lawsuit against the city and is seeking damages. Dawn Malec is claiming her constitutional due process rights were violated and her reputation damaged by the city of Joliet. Malec joined the Joliet Police Department in 1994, and rose through the ranks and was named chief of police in 2021.
Joliet Hospital Requesting Illinois Nurses Association To “Stop Illegal Work Stoppages”
Three nurses that were escorted off the campus of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet have NOT been reinstated after they were suspended on Saturday night. On Friday night, the emergency room nurses refused to clock in work due to what they say was insufficient staffing. Hannah is an emergency department nurse at St. Joe’s in Joliet and says the staffing crisis has been going on since 2018. To hear the entire interview click here.
Pedestrian Hit By Two Freight Trains In Joliet May Have Been Pushed
The pedestrian hit and killed by a freight train may have been pushed. Sources to WJOL report the man was pushed onto the tracks and a freight train then hit the pedestrian in Joliet and a second fright train was unable to stop and hit the person again. Sources say there was an altercation on the platform at the Gateway Transportation Center in Joliet and that’s when the person was pushed onto the tracks.
City Votes To Move Hollywood Casinos in Aurora
The Hollywood Casinos in Aurora is officially on the move. City leaders voted yesterday to approve the relocation and expansion of the casino. PENN Entertainment is planning to demolish the current casino on the Fox River and develop a new 360-million-dollar casino and hotel next to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall off I-88 in Aurora. Construction will begin next year.
Rialto Show Canceled Tonight: Tommy James and the Shondells
Due to a COVID infection in the band, the Tommy James and the Shondells show for Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Rialto in Joliet has been rescheduled to Friday, March 3, 2023. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new show. If you are unable to...
Win Tickets to see Thursday with Cursive!
Listen to Elwood in the morning at 7:15 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Thursday with Cursive and special guest, Anthony Green!. Help Thursday celebrate 21 years since the release of the band’s album, Full Collapse, on Sunday, December 4th at the Forge in Joliet!
Dawn has your We Came as Romans Tickets!
Listen for Dawn in the Afternoon for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see We Came as Romans at the House of Blues in Chicago!. Catch the show on Wednesday, February 15th for the Darkbloom Tour featuring Erra and special guest, Brand of Sacrifice. Tickets on sale...
