Spring Avenue construction manager fields numerous project questions from local officials
The Saratoga Town Council and the Saratoga Carbon County Impact Joint Powers Board met Tuesday with representatives from Lewis and Lewis to discuss the state of the Spring Avenue waterline replacement project. Lewis and Lewis’ Josh Ward started off the meeting by telling the town that his team hasn’t encountered...
Rawlins officials brainstorm uses for community gas funds
At last week’s Rawlins City Council meeting, members brainstormed ideas on how to use this year’s distribution from Wyoming Community Gas, agreeing to pick up the discussion at the next meeting. Each year, the not-for-profit consortium of municipalities formed in 1996 returns a portion of its revenues to...
Chilly temperatures may hamper work on Spring Avenue construction
In Saratoga, the sudden return of cold weather may hamper the Spring Avenue water main replacement project. Representatives from the town met Tuesday met with Lewis & Lewis, the contractor hired to replace the water line under Spring Avenue. Work was this summer delayed when ground water filled the bore pit out front of town hall. The contractor finally figured out a solution and work resumed.
‘UW In Your Community’ tonight in Rawlins
The University of Wyoming comes to Rawlins tonight, or at least its president, speakers and students from Carbon County. The free event called “UW In Your Community” is intended to introduce people to the university and the opportunities it offers. It will be held at the Jefferey Center...
Remains of Elk Hunter Missing Since 2019 Likely Recovered in Wyoming
On October 16, a group of hunters in Wyoming found a firearm beneath a clump of vegetation. The discovery spurred a search that eventually led investigators to human remains. According to local Wyoming media outlet, the remains are thought to belong to an elk hunter who went missing in the area during a 2019 snowstorm.
Coroner confirms human remains belong to hunter missing since 2019
The human remains found south of Rawlins were confirmed by the Carbon County Coroner to be those of the hunter who went missing in a snowstorm three years ago. Sheriff Archie Roybal said Wednesday forensic evidence led to the positive identification of the remains as those of Mark Strittmater, who disappeared south of Rawlins on October 19, 2019. In a news release, the Sheriff Roybal said the identification was made through examination of the remains and Strittmater’s dental records.
