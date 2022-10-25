The human remains found south of Rawlins were confirmed by the Carbon County Coroner to be those of the hunter who went missing in a snowstorm three years ago. Sheriff Archie Roybal said Wednesday forensic evidence led to the positive identification of the remains as those of Mark Strittmater, who disappeared south of Rawlins on October 19, 2019. In a news release, the Sheriff Roybal said the identification was made through examination of the remains and Strittmater’s dental records.

RAWLINS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO