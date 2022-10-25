ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga, WY

Comments / 0

Related
bigfoot99.com

Rawlins officials brainstorm uses for community gas funds

At last week’s Rawlins City Council meeting, members brainstormed ideas on how to use this year’s distribution from Wyoming Community Gas, agreeing to pick up the discussion at the next meeting. Each year, the not-for-profit consortium of municipalities formed in 1996 returns a portion of its revenues to...
RAWLINS, WY
bigfoot99.com

Chilly temperatures may hamper work on Spring Avenue construction

In Saratoga, the sudden return of cold weather may hamper the Spring Avenue water main replacement project. Representatives from the town met Tuesday met with Lewis & Lewis, the contractor hired to replace the water line under Spring Avenue. Work was this summer delayed when ground water filled the bore pit out front of town hall. The contractor finally figured out a solution and work resumed.
SARATOGA, WY
bigfoot99.com

‘UW In Your Community’ tonight in Rawlins

The University of Wyoming comes to Rawlins tonight, or at least its president, speakers and students from Carbon County. The free event called “UW In Your Community” is intended to introduce people to the university and the opportunities it offers. It will be held at the Jefferey Center...
RAWLINS, WY
bigfoot99.com

Coroner confirms human remains belong to hunter missing since 2019

The human remains found south of Rawlins were confirmed by the Carbon County Coroner to be those of the hunter who went missing in a snowstorm three years ago. Sheriff Archie Roybal said Wednesday forensic evidence led to the positive identification of the remains as those of Mark Strittmater, who disappeared south of Rawlins on October 19, 2019. In a news release, the Sheriff Roybal said the identification was made through examination of the remains and Strittmater’s dental records.
RAWLINS, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy