Saratoga police are no longer writing tickets by hand or communicating with dispatch using outdated technology. As reported by Bigfoot 99 earlier this month, Saratoga PD have upgraded both their computer aided dispatch and ticket writing software to be more in line with the rest of the county. The new Spillman dispatch system will allow Saratoga, Encampment, and Ryan Park emergency calls to automatically integrate with Rawlins PD and the county sheriff’s office. Alyx Munson, head dispatcher for Saratoga, explains why the upgrade was necessary.

SARATOGA, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO