Oakland County, MI

The Best Santa School In The World Is In Michigan

Santa's helpers will soon be out everywhere, and the place they learn their trade is right here in the Mitten State. The Class Of 2022 Just Graduated From The Charles W. Howard Santa School. "He errs who thinks Santa enters through the chimney. Santa enters through the heart." Charles W....
MIDLAND, MI
The Associated Press

17 Australian women, children return from Syrian camp

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Four women and their 13 children who were held in a Syrian camp since the Islamic State group fell in 2019 have become only the second group of Australians to be repatriated from the war-torn country, Australia’s government said on Saturday as political opponents warned the families pose a domestic security risk.
Battle Creek, MI
