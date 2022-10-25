Read full article on original website
The Best Santa School In The World Is In Michigan
Santa's helpers will soon be out everywhere, and the place they learn their trade is right here in the Mitten State. The Class Of 2022 Just Graduated From The Charles W. Howard Santa School. "He errs who thinks Santa enters through the chimney. Santa enters through the heart." Charles W....
Ohio Judge Running Court Room ‘In the Manner of a Game Show Host’ Suspended
I don't know how I'd react if I walked into a courtroom and saw a judge's bench that looked like my work desk - covered in most things that look like they came out of a quarter machine outside of the grocery store. But for people in Ohio, that was...
Apparently, Michiganders Are Most Scared of These Two Things
With the Spooky Season nearly reaching its conclusion, you may have already had your fair share of scares. After all, it seems like when people know your fear they tend to try and throw it in your face as much as possible. Maybe that's just my friends. However, if you...
Are Digital License Plates Making Their Way To Michigan?
Everything in the world around us is slowly becoming digital, it's almost to the point where we're closer to being completely digital than we are to the beginning of the digital takeover. From credit cards, to work meetings, to even school, we have figured out a way to make everything...
Amazing Roll Cloud Recorded Rolling Over Lake Michigan
The first thing I thought when I saw this video of a roll cloud moving over Lake Michigan was literally, "What the heck is happening on Lake Michigan?" I have never heard of a roll cloud and I've been here my whole life. But one was filmed by a guy...
Southwest Michigan Students Will Soon Be Shuttled To School By Electric Buses
The future is now! I can't even imagine what it's like to be a student nowadays. From Chromebooks and Kindles to classes via Zoom, it's a whole different ballgame than when we were students. As part of the current administration's initiatives to bring green energy solutions to communities across the...
The US is still ranked as the world's most powerful country, but most people think it's unsafe, survey finds
David Reibstein, an academic at the Wharton School who conducted the research, said the lower quality of life had a lot to do with safety concerns.
Who’s Responsible for These Spongebob Traffic Cones in Ohio?
Every once in a while, I really love the internet. On Tiktok, a construction worker's video recently went viral when he discovered that someone had painted a traffic cone to look like Patrick Star from Spongebob Squarepants. The video, with about 14 million views, can be seen below. It's from...
17 Australian women, children return from Syrian camp
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Four women and their 13 children who were held in a Syrian camp since the Islamic State group fell in 2019 have become only the second group of Australians to be repatriated from the war-torn country, Australia’s government said on Saturday as political opponents warned the families pose a domestic security risk.
