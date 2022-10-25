ROCHELLE — The Roberts Armory World War II museum will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. The Higgins Boat will be available for viewing, weather permitting. The museum displays artifacts from WWII, specializing in the history of the 70th Tank Battalion, 10th Mountain Division and local area veterans of WWII. The museum is open to the public three times each year: Memorial Day, the Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival and the Sunday before Veterans Day. There is no admission charge. The museum address is 2090 Brush Grove Road, Rochelle. To find the museum, go to the intersection of Illinois Route 251 and Intermodal Drive in Rochelle (an Army truck is at this intersection.) Just follow the signs, west about three miles to the museum.

ROCHELLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO