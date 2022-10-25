Read full article on original website
Roberts Armory WWII Museum open Nov. 6 for Veterans Day
ROCHELLE — The Roberts Armory World War II museum will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. The Higgins Boat will be available for viewing, weather permitting. The museum displays artifacts from WWII, specializing in the history of the 70th Tank Battalion, 10th Mountain Division and local area veterans of WWII. The museum is open to the public three times each year: Memorial Day, the Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival and the Sunday before Veterans Day. There is no admission charge. The museum address is 2090 Brush Grove Road, Rochelle. To find the museum, go to the intersection of Illinois Route 251 and Intermodal Drive in Rochelle (an Army truck is at this intersection.) Just follow the signs, west about three miles to the museum.
Nearly 60 students recognized at RTHS fall renaissance breakfast
ROCHELLE — Nearly 60 Rochelle Township High School students were recognized at Friday morning’s fall renaissance breakfast. Math Teacher Charity Prose nominated Noah LeFerve, writing, “Noah is an incredible student. It is pure joy to have him in class! His work ethic is amazing and his ability to see mathematical connections is remarkable; however, his genuine care for his peers and desire to see them do their best is noticeable and outstanding! You are a true leader! Thank you Noah for being YOU!”
Hours for Trick or Treating in Kane County
October 31 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Algonquin, Batavia, Campton Hills, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Geneva, Gilberts, North Aurora, Pingree Grove, Sleepy Hollow, South Elgin, St. Charles. October 31 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aurora, Burlington, Elgin, Elburn, Hampshire, Sugar Grove. October 31. 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maple Park. October...
Football: Hubs outlast Dixon in first-round overtime thriller
ROCHELLE — Friday’s IHSA Class 4A Playoff matchup between the Rochelle Hub varsity football team and the Dixon Dukes will be one that fans on both sides remember for a long time. Four quarters weren’t enough to decide a winner, forcing the Hubs to brace for their first...
2022 Harvest underway in Ogle County
OGLE COUNTY — On Thursday, Oct. 27, Ogle County Farm Bureau Manager Ron Kern said he estimates that 90 percent of the county’s soybeans and 20-25 percent of its corn have been harvested so far. Kern said mostly dry weather since a rainy period in August made for...
Rialto Show Canceled Tonight: Tommy James and the Shondells
Due to a COVID infection in the band, the Tommy James and the Shondells show for Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Rialto in Joliet has been rescheduled to Friday, March 3, 2023. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new show. If you are unable to...
One Last Look at an Illinois Neighborhood that Simply Disappeared
Nearly a dozen families called this Illinois neighborhood home at one time. Now, it's been completely wiped away. Homes were abandoned and then demolished. It's a quiet neighborhood in the Land of Lincoln that simply disappeared all because of water. Decaying Midwest just shared an interesting investigation into what used...
Volleyball: Kaneland holds off Rochelle in IHSA 3A Regional Championship
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team fought as hard as it could to keep its season alive during the IHSA 3A Rochelle Regional Finals against Kaneland on Thursday. Despite falling behind early in both the first and second sets, the fifth-seeded Lady Hubs found ways to...
Boys Bowling: Hubs return to the lanes
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub varsity bowling team rolled its first shots of the 2022-23 season Monday afternoon, with several returning athletes and a large group of incoming freshmen lacing up their shoes for their first practice of the season at T-Byrd Lanes. “We’re really excited for this season,”...
At least 500 pumpkins stolen from farm in Kane County
There’s been a big theft of very big pumpkins from a farm near Huntley. At least 500 pumpkins worth a total of about $5,000 dollars were stolen from Dave’s pumpkins.
Endangered Missing Person Frequents Starved Rock
An endangered missing person could be in the area. Just past 6 Thursday evening, an alert went out from the Oswego Police Department looking for 54-year-old John Martin. He was last seen early Thursday afternoon but hasn't talked to close contacts since Wednesday morning and has a condition that puts him in danger. Officers say he frequently visits Silver Springs State Park in Yorkville and Starved Rock State Park.
12 Best Restaurants in Schaumburg, IL
Schaumburg, Illinois, is located about 30 miles from downtown Chicago and about 10 miles from the city’s largest airport, O’Hare Airport. It is an economic leader that has more businesses than any other local suburb. It is such a bustling community with concert arenas, a native cultural center,...
Football: Rochelle ready for first-round matchup with Dixon
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub varsity football team will compete in the IHSA Playoffs for the second consecutive season. Rochelle (7-2, 4-1 Interstate 8) earned the No. 7 seed on the north end of the Class 4A bracket and will host the No. 10 seed Dixon (6-3, 6-3 Big Northern) in the first round. The Hubs and Dukes are set to battle at RTHS on Friday evening at 7 p.m.
Mountain Lion Killed by Vehicle on Highway Near Chicago
On Sunday, October 16, a mountain was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 in Dekalb County, Illinois, 60 miles west of Chicago. According to an Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) press release, state police transferred the cougar’s carcass to an IDNR wildlife biologist who delivered it to the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The agency expects the analysis to pinpoint the animal’s place of origin and help trace its movement across the country.
RockfordScanner.com : Two Ambulances Dispatched To Bad Accident In Rockford
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
57-year-old man dies in Rockford car crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a single-car accident left a man dead Wednesday night just north of Rockford’s city limits. The sheriff’s office says that just after 10 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a car in the ditch in the 11400 block of North Rockton Avenue. Deputies […]
Ottawa man arrested Wednesday in Grand Ridge
An Ottawa man got ten citations Wednesday after a chase and crash in Grand Ridge. Village Police attempted a stop of Dezmond Armstrong around 8pm on Main street. It was then Armstrong drove away and, later, hit a utility pole at Main street and Sylvan Avenue. The 25-year old took...
43-acre gas station and truck stop coming to Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A new fuel center, which will include a 12,000-foot convenience store and multiple restaurants, is coming to Belvidere. The Speed Trek Fuel Center will span 43 acres at the intersection of Genoa Road and Crystal Parkway, near the I-90 exit. The Shell gas station, which celebrated its groundbreaking on Friday, will […]
Massive Illinois House On The Market For Only $20K
You'll be hard pressed to find a property that boasts 8 bedrooms with a selling price of less than $3K a bedroom, but that's just what you'll find on Kishwaukee St. in Rockford just a few blocks south of downtown Rockford. The property at 409 Kishwaukee St in Rockford, Illinois...
Ridiculous Parking Job at the Belvidere Illinois Walgreens
At the Belvidere Walgreens, someone wanted an UP FRONT parking spot, in the worst way!. I came across this picture on Facebook, taken by Dave Stoltz. I have sooo many questions. OK let's start with the actual picture:. Oh boy, where to start. Now, I can tell you that Walgreens...
