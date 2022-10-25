Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Biden's Closing Midterm Argument Out of Step With Voter Concerns
President Joe Biden is facing mounting criticism for the disconnect between his midterm messaging and voter concerns around crime, immigration and other issues.
Dr. Oz Weighs In On Who Should Really Make Decisions About The Right To Abortion
With the upcoming midterm elections less than two weeks away, debates will be taking over your television for the next several days. With these debates will come a lot of chatter among political pundits and, in some cases, they'll be fodder for late-night television programs. If you don't live in Pennsylvania, you may have missed the Senate debate between Democrat candidate John Fetterman and Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband prompts Republicans, including many who defied the 2020 election results after Capitol rioters hunted her on Jan. 6, to denounce political violence
Police said the Friday attacker shouted "Where's Nancy?" in an eerie call-back to threats made by several rioters during the January 6 insurrection.
MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Arizona Democrats chose the wrong candidate for governor
As I’ve watched the Arizona statewide elections, I’ve wondered what would have happened had the Democrats run the right candidate for governor. At the moment, they’ve got Katie Hobbs, who so far has failed to prove she can adapt to the ever-changing environment of high-stakes politics. She...
A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy
"I don't feel like it's a very healthy thing for me to be here," the man told the judge before he was excused.
Former NYPD inspector drops bombshell, believes Dem Mayor Adams wants Republican Lee Zeldin to become governor
Paul Mauro joined "America's Newsroom" to explain what is behind the growing crime in New York and why he thinks Mayor Eric Adams will vote for Lee Zeldin.
Democrats widen lead to 5 points on generic congressional ballot: survey
Democrats’ lead on the generic congressional ballot widened to 5 points in the newest Politico-Morning Consult survey. Forty seven percent of registered voters said they would vote for the Democratic candidate if the midterm elections were held today, compared to 42 percent who would support a Republican, the poll found.
Sharp swing in momentum toward GOP sparks Democratic angst
Angst is growing among Democrats that the momentum they saw earlier this year in their bid to keep control of the Senate is beginning to wane as towering inflation and deepening economic unease supplant issues like abortion rights atop the list of voters’ concerns. As recently as a few...
Washington Examiner
Two years of Democratic rule has voters begging for divided government
Divided government is good — except when it stops a divisive, destructive Democratic administration from continuing to run the country into the ground. That is the message from Doyle McManus, the Washington reporter for the Los Angeles Times. McManus says that divided government has been a good thing “sometimes,”...
Jill Biden Is 'Running The Show' Of President Joe Biden's Administration, Political Insiders Reveal
Who run the world? First Lady Jill Biden, according to some Washington insiders. Despite her husband, Joe Biden, holding the title of President of the United States, it seems FLOTUS may actually be the one presiding over the Oval Office, allegedly playing “puppet master” when it comes to her spouse’s administration. “Jill’s always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency helping to vet White House staffers before they’re hired and lending advice and counsel when it’s needed,” an insider close with the First Family told Radar earlier this week.As the President, who is set to...
Voters react to Fetterman, Oz debate ahead of midterms
Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman are both back on the campaign trail after facing off in their first and only debate before the midterm elections. NBC News’ Dasha Burns has more details on the momentous matchup and on voter reaction.Oct. 26, 2022.
Election Day rout would force big changes on Democrats
Democrats will call for big changes in their party if they lose control of Congress next month, which looks increasingly likely as polls show voters are worried about the economy and trust Republicans more than Democrats to handle inflation. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is expected to retire if Democrats lose...
Democrats’ democracy alarmism flops with voters
Several months ago, Democrats rolled the dice. They chose the issues they thought would help them prevail in the midterm elections, and they chose badly. Some of their decisions were, to be fair, inescapable. When the Supreme Court handed down its startling decision on Roe v. Wade, Democrats grasped the opportunity to burrow in on a social issue they hoped would energize their base, and especially young women.
iheart.com
New Polls Look At Key Senate Races
New polls are examining some key Senate races that may determine which party controls that body for the next two years. A CNN survey which looked at Pennsylvania found 51% of likely voters support Democrat John Fetterman, 45 Republican Mehmet Oz. In Wisconsin, Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has 50% support...
Press: Time for Democrats to play the fear card
With early voting already underway, Democrats are still debating the best message for the midterms: Should they emphasize their many accomplishments so far? Or should they strike fear in the hearts of voters over what horrible things would happen were Republicans to win control of the House or Senate, or both?
Washington Examiner
Democrats' very bad debate night
Tuesday night’s debates were an unmitigated disaster for Democrats across the board. In Michigan, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer resorted to misrepresenting her COVID record when pressed ever so slightly on the issue of school closures. Over in New York, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul floundered when confronted about her state’s rising crime rates. And in Pennsylvania, Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke earlier this year, struggled to put together a coherent thought.
iheart.com
Bill O’Reilly: Americans are ANGRY & Joe Biden DOESN’T CARE
Bill O’Reilly says the mainstream media likely isn’t adequately reflecting how ANGRY the everyday American currently is. Americans are get getting ‘HAMMERED’ right now — from increasing crime, to sky-high inflation, and very few signs that Democrats in power have any solid plans to actually improve today’s America. And all these problems, O’Reilly explains, and the president’s inability to recognize them, is PROOF that Joe BIden truly doesn’t care bout YOU. Plus, O’Reilly gives his latest thoughts on upcoming midterm elections…
Independent Candidate Drops out, Backs Fetterman: 'Democracy at Risk'
John Fetterman's campaign for Pennsylvania Senate is getting a boost from a candidate who dropped his independent bid and endorsed the Democrat out of concern for the future of U.S. democracy. Everett Stern announced his withdrawal in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, citing his low polling numbers in the race...
The List
59K+
Followers
40K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 3