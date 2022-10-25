Read full article on original website
Wyoming Arts Council to hold quarterly board meeting and public reception Nov. 14 – 15, 2022 in Lander
The Wyoming Arts Council board will hold its next quarterly meeting Nov. 14 – 15 at the Fremont County Library in Lander. Beginning at 1 p.m. on Nov. 14, the board will convene to hear reports, plan for upcoming events, tour local arts and cultural organizations, and get updates on current Arts Council initiatives. The board will also be reviewing the nominations received for this year’s Governor’s Arts Awards. An executive session may be called if necessary.
Eastern Shoshone General Election Results Posted
— James “Jumbo” Sorrels, 194. Entertainment Committee (top 6 elected)
Coroner Candidates Selected; Appointment set Tuesday at Commission Meeting
The Fremont County Commissioners at their first meeting in November, this coming Tuesday, Nov. 1, will select an interim coroner to replace the late Larry DeGraw, who passed away this past week of a heart attack. Chosen by the Fremont County Republican Central Committee for the appointment at a meeting in Hudson are: Rand Ames of Dubois, Erin Ivie of Riverton, and Kim Lambert of Fort Washakie. Ivie is the current Chief Deputy Coroner who is unopposed for election to the office in the Nov. 8th General Election.
Lander City Council: Flood Work Session Provided More Info
The Lander City Council met in an unorthodox place on Tuesday Night to discuss the much-anticipated topic of flood mitigation and what happens if they do nothing to prepare for the next big flood event. The Inn at Lander was the place that allowed approximately 60 residents to gather for...
