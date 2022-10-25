The Fremont County Commissioners at their first meeting in November, this coming Tuesday, Nov. 1, will select an interim coroner to replace the late Larry DeGraw, who passed away this past week of a heart attack. Chosen by the Fremont County Republican Central Committee for the appointment at a meeting in Hudson are: Rand Ames of Dubois, Erin Ivie of Riverton, and Kim Lambert of Fort Washakie. Ivie is the current Chief Deputy Coroner who is unopposed for election to the office in the Nov. 8th General Election.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 18 HOURS AGO