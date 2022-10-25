Read full article on original website
Unholy: The First 16 Minutes of Gameplay
Check out the opening minutes from Unholy, the upcoming first-person psychological horror game heading to next-gen consoles and PC next year. Its developers describe its premise as such: "Unholy follows the disappearance of a young child from a run-down, unwelcoming post-soviet town. Using exploration, puzzle solving and innovative combat mechanics, players will traverse between reality and a twisted Unholy world to unveil the terrifying truth."
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remake - Full Game Walkthrough
IGN’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 full gameplay walkthrough shows you how to find all three of Hassan's missiles, fight back against betrayal, and get a glimpse at what's to come for the Modern Warfare series. 00:00:00 - Intro. 00:00:02 - Strike. 00:05:48 - Kill or Capture. 00:26:43...
Infinity Ward Reveals the Modern Warfare 2 Launch Changes Made After Beta
Infinity Ward has laid out some changes that have been made to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 in response to feedback from the game’s beta ahead of its launch later this week. In a post on the studio’s website, the team broke down several change categories, including audio,...
How to Use Bowser's Rabbid Mechakoopas
Bowser's special ability allows him to summon Rabbid Mechakoopas. They can be used in a variety of ways. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about the Rabbid Mechakoopa, with information on how to summon them, how they behave, and more. Are you looking for something specific?...
Pixelshire - Official Gameplay Deep Dive Trailer
Learn the ins and outs of Pixelshire in this new trailer featuring commentary from the team that will highlight key features of the upcoming game. Build the town of Pixelshire and grow your community in a unique RPG sandbox that mixes life sim elements with town-building, exploration, and combat. Express yourself by planning the town to your liking, mastering trades, getting to know your neighbors, and exploring the continent of Arcadia.
Somerville, a New Game from the Ex-Inside Co-Creator, Arrives in November
Somerville - the new game from Limbo and Inside co-creator Dino Patti's new studio - will be released on November 15 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It will also be included on Xbox Game Pass upon release. The studio revealed the launch date in a new, but...
Forspoken Developers Explain Magical Parkour Abilities
Square Enix has explained the eight different magical parkour abilities in Forspoken that allow the player to speed, scale, and soar around the world of Athia. Detailed in a PlayStation Blog post, the different skills won't all be unlocked from the beginning, but protagonist Frey will likely accrue them fairly quickly as developer Luminous Productions appears to be focusing greatly on traversal.
PlayStation's London Studio Is Working on a Co-Op Action Game Set in a Fantasy UK
PlayStation’s London Studio, known for its work on peripheral games like EyeToy and Wonderbook, is working on an untitled co-op game set in a fantasy version of its home city. In a lengthy interview with GameIndustry.biz, Co-Studio Head Stuart Whyte explained the studio is proud of its experimental history...
BIOTA Swarm - Gameplay Overview Trailer
BIOTA Swarm is a bullet hell roguelite shooter inspired by games like Vampire Survivors. The latest trailer runs through its characters, weapon upgrades, and how the randomly generated levels will offer unique challenges with each playthrough.
The Callisto Protocol: Hands-On Preview
The Callisto Protocol is the upcoming horror game co-created by Striking Distance founder Glen Schofield. It's a love letter to Dead Space while establishing a new IP with some new mechanics that work well and others that leave a little more to be desired. We got some hands-on time with The Callisto Protocol on PS5 and here are our thoughts.
Blizzard Sells an Overwatch 2 Charm Cheaper in Real Life Than In-Game
Overwatch 2’s monetization has been a point of contention since the game’s shift to free-to-play has made cosmetics that were once free through the original game’s loot boxes fairly expensive. It turns out one of the in-game items is also for sale in Blizzard’s online store and costs more in Overwatch 2 than it does in real life.
Mr. Sun's Hatbox - Official Demo Launch Trailer
Learn more about the story and objectives of Mr. Sun’s Hatbox, like base expansion and much more, from this upcoming slapstick, roguelite platformer game about getting the job done, no matter the cost. In Mr. Sun's Hatbox, upgrade your HQ, your team, and your tools so you can take...
Resident Evil Village: Winters’ Expansion is A Great Send-Off for Ethan
After much excitement, the DLC pack for the beloved Resident Evil Village is finally here. Titled The Winters’ Expansion, it contains a new story chapter called ‘Shadows of Rose’ as well as a bunch of new playable characters for the Mercenaries score-attack mode, and a few other editions. Regardless of how you feel about what it does for the story, I imagine this expansion will go a long way in boosting the longevity of Resident Evil Village for those who really loved the original game.
Sunnyside - Official Gameplay Trailer #2
Bridge the gap between traditional practices and modern influences in this JRPG Farm-Sim as you find harmony in the Japanese countryside. Cultivate new experiences, build a thriving homestead, and let your relationships with the locals blossom. Catch a glimpse of the game's combat, minigames, and more.
Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles - Cellarius Oracle Spotlight
Buddy breaks down the ins and outs, ups and downs of Astrea's second playable Oracle, Cellarius! A berserker feeding on the damage he takes on, Cellarius' specialty is pumping up for huge hits of gigantic damage!
Game Spook! 697: Fun Facts About Game of the Year Awards
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Tina Amini -- are discussing IGN's Game of the Year Awards, Marvel Snap, God of War Ragnarok reactions, House of the Dragon, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
Genshin Layla Build Guide - Best Talents, Weapons, Artifacts, and Teams
Looking for the best Genshin Impact Layla build? Layla is an upcoming 4-star Cryo character who wields a sword, due to be introduced as part of Version 3.2. Layla is expected to be a support character, specifically a shielder character that can shoot stars and inflict the Cryo element to create elemental reactions.
SIMULACRA 3 - Official Launch Trailer
SIMULACRA 3 was released on October 25, and this launch trailer features special surprises, cameos, and more. The town of Stonecreek is haunted. People keep disappearing into thin air, leaving nothing but an eerie symbol behind. With the townsfolk gripped with fear, use a missing victim's phone to unlock the truth in the third entry of the acclaimed horror series, SIMULACRA.
The Metaverse Is a 'Poorly Built Video Game' Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Says
Xbox boss Phil Spencer is not impressed by the metaverse as it is currently. Spencer is at WSJ Live taking questions and was asked about his thoughts on the metaverse. As reported by The Verge's Tom Warren, Spencer was critical of the version of the metaverse that currently exists. "Today...
Resident Evil Village: Mercenaries Lady Dimitrescu Gameplay
Arriving to Resident Evil Village thanks to the new Winters' Expansion is The Mercernaries: Additional Orders update! Adding both Lady Dimitrescu, Karl Heisenberg and more to this fan favourite RE mode!. The Winters' Expansion, alongside The Mercernaries: Additional Order update, releases October 28th 2022 on Xbox, Playstation and Steam/PC.
