After much excitement, the DLC pack for the beloved Resident Evil Village is finally here. Titled The Winters’ Expansion, it contains a new story chapter called ‘Shadows of Rose’ as well as a bunch of new playable characters for the Mercenaries score-attack mode, and a few other editions. Regardless of how you feel about what it does for the story, I imagine this expansion will go a long way in boosting the longevity of Resident Evil Village for those who really loved the original game.

23 HOURS AGO