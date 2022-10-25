Read full article on original website
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remake - Full Game Walkthrough
IGN’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 full gameplay walkthrough shows you how to find all three of Hassan's missiles, fight back against betrayal, and get a glimpse at what's to come for the Modern Warfare series. 00:00:00 - Intro. 00:00:02 - Strike. 00:05:48 - Kill or Capture. 00:26:43...
Modern Warfare 2's Physical Edition is Basically an Empty Box - IGN The Daily Fix
Players are starting to receive their physical copies of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and discovered that the discs are only 72MB of data. Callisto Protocol is officially cancelled for release in Japan. Finally, Xbox Game Pass and the Xbox Series consoles could go up in price at some point according to Phil Spencer, but the increase won't happen this holiday period.
Somerville, a New Game from the Ex-Inside Co-Creator, Arrives in November
Somerville - the new game from Limbo and Inside co-creator Dino Patti's new studio - will be released on November 15 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It will also be included on Xbox Game Pass upon release. The studio revealed the launch date in a new, but...
How to Use Bowser's Rabbid Mechakoopas
Bowser's special ability allows him to summon Rabbid Mechakoopas. They can be used in a variety of ways. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about the Rabbid Mechakoopa, with information on how to summon them, how they behave, and more. Are you looking for something specific?...
Rainbow Six Extraction - After Effect Gameplay Trailer
Rainbow Six Extraction's limited-time event, After Effect, is available now until November 17, 2022. Check out the new trailer for the After Effect crisis event. The event brings a new enemy, new REACT tech, and new cosmetic rewards. In After Effect, Operators must search for the invaluable Parasite Nucleus, carry...
Forspoken Developers Explain Magical Parkour Abilities
Square Enix has explained the eight different magical parkour abilities in Forspoken that allow the player to speed, scale, and soar around the world of Athia. Detailed in a PlayStation Blog post, the different skills won't all be unlocked from the beginning, but protagonist Frey will likely accrue them fairly quickly as developer Luminous Productions appears to be focusing greatly on traversal.
Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Research Part II
The following Timed Research Tasks are available for completion during the Halloween Part II event. For a number of the Timed/Yamask Research Tasks, check out our Halloween Part I Research page for a breakdown of all the tasks and rewards still available for completion up until the end of the Halloween Part II event.
Pixelshire - Official Gameplay Deep Dive Trailer
Learn the ins and outs of Pixelshire in this new trailer featuring commentary from the team that will highlight key features of the upcoming game. Build the town of Pixelshire and grow your community in a unique RPG sandbox that mixes life sim elements with town-building, exploration, and combat. Express yourself by planning the town to your liking, mastering trades, getting to know your neighbors, and exploring the continent of Arcadia.
The Witcher: How CD Projekt Red Created One of the Biggest Names in Gaming
CD Projekt Red may now have more than 800 developers working across some of the biggest names in RPGs, but when it first began work on The Witcher – which was released 15 years ago this week – it had none of that. It was known for distributing games in Poland, not developing, and very few outside of the country had heard of it or its new project, a dark fantasy RPG based on a series of novels and short stories.
PlayStation's London Studio Is Working on a Co-Op Action Game Set in a Fantasy UK
PlayStation’s London Studio, known for its work on peripheral games like EyeToy and Wonderbook, is working on an untitled co-op game set in a fantasy version of its home city. In a lengthy interview with GameIndustry.biz, Co-Studio Head Stuart Whyte explained the studio is proud of its experimental history...
Blizzard Sells an Overwatch 2 Charm Cheaper in Real Life Than In-Game
Overwatch 2’s monetization has been a point of contention since the game’s shift to free-to-play has made cosmetics that were once free through the original game’s loot boxes fairly expensive. It turns out one of the in-game items is also for sale in Blizzard’s online store and costs more in Overwatch 2 than it does in real life.
Game Spook! 697: Fun Facts About Game of the Year Awards
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Tina Amini -- are discussing IGN's Game of the Year Awards, Marvel Snap, God of War Ragnarok reactions, House of the Dragon, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
Resident Evil Village: Winters’ Expansion is A Great Send-Off for Ethan
After much excitement, the DLC pack for the beloved Resident Evil Village is finally here. Titled The Winters’ Expansion, it contains a new story chapter called ‘Shadows of Rose’ as well as a bunch of new playable characters for the Mercenaries score-attack mode, and a few other editions. Regardless of how you feel about what it does for the story, I imagine this expansion will go a long way in boosting the longevity of Resident Evil Village for those who really loved the original game.
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for October 28-November 1
The mysterious sack of dandruff, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one...
Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles - Cellarius Oracle Spotlight
Buddy breaks down the ins and outs, ups and downs of Astrea's second playable Oracle, Cellarius! A berserker feeding on the damage he takes on, Cellarius' specialty is pumping up for huge hits of gigantic damage!
Sunnyside - Official Gameplay Trailer #2
Bridge the gap between traditional practices and modern influences in this JRPG Farm-Sim as you find harmony in the Japanese countryside. Cultivate new experiences, build a thriving homestead, and let your relationships with the locals blossom. Catch a glimpse of the game's combat, minigames, and more.
Neon Blood - Announce Trailer
Explore the city streets of Neon Blood and check out the announcement trailer for this upcoming cyberpunk RPG adventure game. The dual Viridis, separated between the luxurious Bright City and the dangerous Blind City, where inequality reigns until you, Axel McCoin, an idealistic detective, start a revolution to change the world in this cyberpunk RPG adventure.
Genshin 3.2 Version Release Date and Details
Genshin Impact 3.2 is the next Genshin Impact update and will continue exactly where the Traveler left off in version 3.1. This version will answer a lot of questions as it will reach the conclusion of the Sumeru Archon Quest. However, this won't be the end of the Traveler's journey in Sumeru just like how the other regions were.
Beginner's Guide - Basics and Features
Bayonetta 3 is a single-player, action-adventure game developed by PlatinumGames for the Nintendo Switch. The third installment of the franchise follows on from the story in Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2. In this beginner’s guide, we’ll take you through the story so far, and include an overview of gameplay mechanics, and more.
SIMULACRA 3 - Official Launch Trailer
SIMULACRA 3 was released on October 25, and this launch trailer features special surprises, cameos, and more. The town of Stonecreek is haunted. People keep disappearing into thin air, leaving nothing but an eerie symbol behind. With the townsfolk gripped with fear, use a missing victim's phone to unlock the truth in the third entry of the acclaimed horror series, SIMULACRA.
