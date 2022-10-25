ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Sara Putt Confirmed As Bafta Chair, Will Replace Krishnendu Majumdar Who Departs In 2023 After Three-Year Term

By Melanie Goodfellow and Zac Ntim
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Leading UK agent Sara Putt has been selected as the new chair of Bafta.

Putt, who is currently Deputy Chair of the body, was selected as Chair Designate earlier this summer, with the appointment communicated to the members at the time. The body has confirmed her position will be ratified at the Bafta AGM next June.

She will replace producer Krishnendu Majumdar who is due to step down as chair in 2023, following the end of his three-year term.

Putt Sara is the founding head of leading UK independent talent agency Sara Putt Associates which specializes in representing behind-the-camera talent from producers and directors, to heads of department and crew.

As well as being Bafta’s Deputy Chair, she is also on the BAFTA TV Committee as well as the Learning, Inclusion and Talent Committee which she chaired from 2014-2020.

In addition to being a BAFTA Trustee, Sara is also a Trustee of the Film and TV Charity, Deputy Chair of WFTV and sits on the Board of the British Film Commission.

Sara has also produced a number of short films including the BAFTA-nominated work Tattoo .

Producer Majumdar was named chair of the British Academy in June 2020. He was the first person of color to hold the role in the body’s 73-year history. He succeeded producer Pippa Harris.

In July, the BAFTA former Sky Studios executive Jane Millichip as its new CEO, replacing its long-time Amanda Berry, who also leaves in 2023 after 25 years at the organisation.

The news of Putt’s selection as Bafta chair was first reported on Variety.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Twitter Deal Closes, Elon Musk Comes In Swinging The Ax On Three Top Executives

 New Twitter CEO Elon Musk is now officially in charge of the service, acccording to numerous reports, as his $44 billion acquisition has officially closed. Reports indicate Musk wasted no time in implenting the start of his plan to trim staff. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Head of Legal Policy, Trust, and Safety Vijaya Gadde are officially gone. Musk had to close his deal by Friday or face a court battle over the delay. What happens next should be fascinating. Musk has vowed to trim thousands of jobs, and his management style requires on-site attendance and long hours,...
Deadline

Matthew Perry Apologizes After “Keanu Reeves Walks Among Us” Statements In New Book Raise Eyebrows – Updated

UPDATED with latest: Matthew Perry has issued a statement to Deadline regarding his comments about Keanu Reeves, which raised some eyebrows earlier today. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu,” Perry’s statement reads. “I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.” The idea that Reeves’ name was picked at random seems odd. He is mentioned specifically in multiple passages in the book as an actor who “still walks among us” even as “the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die.” Perry did not elaborate further. PREVIOUSLY at 3 p.m.: “Why...
Deadline

Will Kemp Signs Multi-Picture Overall Deal With Hallmark Media

EXCLUSIVE: Will Kemp (The Christmas Waltz, Spinning Out) has signed a multi-picture overall deal, including exclusivity on holiday movies, with Hallmark Media. As part of the agreement, Kemp will also develop and produce new projects for Hallmark. He will next star in the original movie Jolly Good Christmas, premiering Saturday, October 29 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event. “Will Kemp brings great versatility to each and every role and we’re excited to expand our partnership with him to develop new programming,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media. “We can’t wait for viewers to see will in ‘Jolly Good Christmas,’...
Deadline

Charlamagne Tha God Boards Doc Short ‘In The Bubble With Jaime’ As EP; Danny Trejo Joins ‘Pug’; Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival Sets Ken Jacobson As Executive Director; More – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Multimedia mogul Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” Mckelvey has boarded the documentary short In the Bubble with Jaime as an executive producer, ahead of its weekend premiere at the Montclair Film Festival. In the Bubble examines Jaime Harrison’s 2020 Senate run against Lindsey Graham. Harrison, an African American Democrat from Orangeburg, South Carolina, raised more money during his campaign than any Senate candidate ever has. And in doing so, he has attracted a nationwide audience to the South Carolina race. Pic features never-before-seen footage of Harrison and his campaign team during the crux of the race and explores the challenges that...
Deadline

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’: Yaya DaCosta Set As Cut-Throat Prosecutor In Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Yaya DaCosta (Chicago Med, Our Kind of People) has joined the Season 2 cast of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer in a recurring role. DaCosta will portray Andrea Freemann, a cut-throat prosecutor and Mickey Haller’s (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) undefeated courtroom rival, who is also a friend of his ex-wife Maggie (Neve Campbell). Based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer follows the redemption of Mickey Haller, a Los Angeles attorney who regains much of what he lost due to addiction with hard work and hustle. His success is also thanks to his devoted supporters: his ex-wives Maggie and Lorna...
Deadline

New York Post Says Employee Behind Website Hack Has Been Terminated – Update

UPDATE: The employee responsible for hacking The New York Post’s website and twitter account has been fired. In an updated statement just now a spokesperson said, “The New York Post’s investigation indicates that the unauthorized conduct was committed by an employee, and the employee has been terminated. This morning, we immediately removed the vile and reprehensible content from our website and social media accounts.” The hacker posted racist and incendiary headlines before they were removed. PREVIOUSLY: The New York Post said on Thursday that an investigation indicated that an employee was behind the hack of its website and Twitter account. A spokesperson...
NEW YORK STATE
Deadline

‘Young Sheldon’: Rachel Bay Jones & Will Sasso Join CBS Comedy As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Bay Jones and Will Sasso have joined Young Sheldon. The pair will have recurring guest roles on the current season of the CBS sitcom as the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). Jones will play Audrey McCallister, Mandy’s domineering mother. She seems sweet, but is actually a force to be reckoned with both in her daughter’s life and in her marriage. She is unhappy with Mandy’s life choices (especially the one to have a baby with Georgie) and isn’t afraid to say so. Related Story 'So Help Me Todd' On CBS Ranks As Best Series Premiere So Far This Season; 'Ghosts'...
Deadline

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Adds Lana Parrilla To Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Lana Parrilla (Why Women Kill, Once Upon a Time) has joined the cast of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer for Season 2 in a recurring role. She will play Lisa Trammell, a beloved chef and community advocate struggling to keep her restaurant afloat as a predatory real estate developer threatens the neighborhood around her. Based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer follows the redemption of Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles attorney who regains much of what he lost due to addiction with hard work and hustle. His success is also thanks to his devoted supporters: his...
Deadline

‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+

We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
MONTANA STATE
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
Deadline

Trevor Noah’s Comments On ‘Backlash’ Against UK PM Rishi Sunak Draw Ire Of Tory Politician

Trevor Noah’s days as host of The Daily Show are coming to an end but he still knows how to cause a stir. Earlier this week, The Daily Show’s Twitter posted a video in which Noah claimed there had been a “backlash” against new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who became the UK’s first leader of Asian descent and Hindu faith earlier this week. This led to former Tory Chancellor and Health Secretary Sajid Javid reposting the video and writing: “Simply wrong. A narrative catered to his audience, at a cost of being completely detached from reality. Britain is the most successful multiracial democracy on earth...
Deadline

Henry Cavill & Eiza González To Lead Guy Ritchie WWII Action Spy Pic ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ For Jerry Bruckheimer & Black Bear International — AFM Hot Pic

EXCLUSIVE: In the splashiest launch of the AFM so far, Guy Ritchie and Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer have enlisted Superman Henry Cavill and Baby Driver star Eiza González to lead their World War II action spy movie The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which Black Bear International has arranged financing on and is launching for world sales. Sherlock Holmes and Aladdin filmmaker Ritchie will direct as his next film, with the project lining up a January start date in Turkey. The movie, inspired by real events, will chart UK PM Winston Churchill’s and James Bond scribe Ian Fleming’s secret WWII combat...
Deadline

Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program.  The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023.    Written by Clint Bentley...
Deadline

CNN CEO Warns Of “Unsettling” Changes Coming To Network That Will Impact Employees, Budgets

CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht on Wednesday warned staffers that there would be “noticeable change” to the network that will affect employees, budgets and projects. In a memo, Licht wrote, “There is widespread concern over the global economic outlook, and we must factor that risk into our long-term planning. All this together will mean noticeable change to this organization. That, by definition, is unsettling. These changes will not be easy because they will affect people, budgets, and projects. “We will be strategic in this process and will minimize the impact on our core newsgathering operation and digital, both of which have...
Deadline

Michael Kopsa Dies: ‘The X-Files’, ‘Stargate SG-1’ Actor Was 66

Michael Kopsa, a Canadian actor whose roles on hits and cult-favorites like The X-Files, Highlander, Smallville and Stargate SG-1 made him an immediately recognizable TV presence, died Sunday, Oct. 23, of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. His death was announced on Twitter by his ex-wife, actor Lucia Frangione. “The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct. 23, 2022, of a brain tumor,” she wrote yesterday. “He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter. Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father.” A...
Deadline

‘Rust’ Movie Shooting Police Report Handed Over To Santa Fe DA; Prosecutor Says She’ll Be “Pursuing Justice”

It’s been more than a year since the tragedy on the Western Rust, which saw DP Halyna Hutchins’ life taken after a prop gun, handled by pic’s star and producer Alec Baldwin misfired, also injuring the director Joel Souza. The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department has finally concluded its investigation and sent its report over to New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, who is reviewing details for potential further charges. Related Story Alec Baldwin Marks Anniversary Of Halyna Hutchins 'Rust' Shooting Death As Final Sheriff's Report Looms Related Story Why 'Rust' Isn't Returning To New Mexico; Production Scouting California Locations Next Week Related Story William Atticus...
SANTA FE, NM
Deadline

International Insider: AFM Incoming; ‘Doctor Who’ Disney; ‘House Of The Dragon’ Roars; Lewis Hamilton Indie

Good afternoon Insiders, Max Goldbart here following another busy week in our world. Read on for our dissection of the biggest headlines. AFM Incoming Market in flux: Andreas Wiseman and Zac Ntim here as The American Film Market (Nov 1-6) returns to Santa Monica as an in-person event next week after being forced online for two years due to the Covid pandemic. AFM has always been heavy on genre and brawn and is now as much about broader LA meetings as it is about concentrated deal-making, which happens throughout the year. There is a real sense of a market and an...
Deadline

Deadline

136K+
Followers
38K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy