ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

U.N.: Half of Haiti’s suspected cholera cases are children

By Jacqueline Charles
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1EZL_0im8Ah7d00

Children now make up half of Haiti’s suspected 1,700 cases of cholera, the waterborne disease that has made a resurgence in the violence-torn country following a deadly gang war over the summer, and amid an ongoing armed blockade of the main fuel terminal and seaports .

“Since the onset of the cholera outbreak in Haiti, children below 14 years make up nearly half of the 1,700 suspected cases,” UNICEF, the United Nation’s leading child welfare agency, said Monday.

Haiti’s Ministry of Health has reported 1,752 suspected cases and 40 cholera deaths as of Saturday. It is feared that the actual number is significantly higher due to under-reporting. Nearly half of the reported cases are in the urban-poor area of Cité Soleil, the sprawling slum in Port-au-Prince where a violent clash between rival gangs in July left over 470 people killed, injured or missing, and where earlier this month, the first cases of cholera in more than three years were confirmed.

Read More: ‘Catastrophic situation’: Haiti’s gang violence spurs outbreak of cholera, other illnesses

Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders, the international medical humanitarian organization, said the cholera outbreak is “extremely concerning.” It warns of a health disaster in Haiti due to the ongoing fuel crisis and chronic gang violence. Both are pushing the country’s healthcare systems to its limits, the organization said.

MSF said its teams in Port-au-Prince receive approximately 100 patients a day at the four cholera treatment centers the charity runs in the Turgeau, Drouillard, Cité Soleil, Champ de Mars and Carrefour neighborhoods of the capital, with a total capacity of 205 beds.

“Unsafe water is one of the main causes for the spread of cholera, so a lack of clean water as cholera resurges is disastrous,” said Auguste Ngantsélé, MSF’s medical coordinator in Haiti. “Without drinkable water, treatment, and good waste management, the risk of a spike in the number of cases is very high. This needs to be addressed urgently.”

Doctors treating cholera patients believe there is a direct correlation between the disease’s resurgence and the gang violence, which made it impossible for water trucks to access the slum amid the deadly clashes. The first cases of cholera were confirmed in the same isolated Cité Soleil neighborhood of Brooklyn, where armed fighting broke out in the summer. The community sits in a marshy coastal area just north of the Varreux petroleum terminal that is currently being blocked by the G-9 Family and Allies federation led by Jimmy Chérizier.

For weeks in July, both G-9 and another armed gang coalition known as “G-pèp-la,” led by Gabriel Jean Pierre from Cité Soleil, were engaged in deadly clashes that made it almost impossible for anyone to leave the community. Those who attempted to do so were shot at, often killed or injured, while women and girls were raped.

“The devastating impact of fuel restrictions and violence has made children the main victims of the outbreak,” said Bruno Maes, UNICEF’s Haiti representative.

Read More: He’s 9 months old and a U.S. citizen. Why does Florida DCF want to send him to Haiti?

Maes said that the current lack of safe drinking water, soap, water purifying tablets and access to health services in Haiti makes it difficult for anyone, much less children, to survive cholera or any other waterborne diseases.

Since mid-September when the G-9 federation began blocking access to the country’s seaports and Varreux, health centers and hospitals across Haiti have been closing their doors or limiting services, including those with cholera treatment centers. The only fuel available to the public in Haiti is on the black market, and prices range from $13 to $23 a gallon in the capital and nearly double that in the countryside.

The United Nations has asked for a truce in order to create “a humanitarian corridor” in the country to get aid to those who need it, while the U.N. secretary-general, António Guterres, has backed a request by the government asking for a rapid deployment of armed troops to assist the Haiti National Police in taking back control of the ports and key infrastructure.

“Many health personnel and families that may contract cholera have difficulties finding secure routes to report to health facilities amidst insecurity and high transport costs,” UNICEF said. “Even when they reach a health service, it is likely to be without electricity, as there is no fuel to operate the generator. Water trucking, the main safe water source for many areas of Haiti, also cannot reach poor neighborhoods where solid waste is piling up in the streets.”

The agency currently needs about 70,000 gallons of fuel to serve nine out of 16 cholera treatment centers in Port-au-Prince and some partner hospitals. So far, UNICEF has been able to secure only one-third of this, which puts the lives of many women and children affected by cholera in danger, the agency said.

As part of the response, some aid groups are also trying to access oral cholera vaccines, which are in short supply.

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Haiti journalist victim of armed attack

One of Haiti’s top investigative journalists was the victim of an apparent assassination attempt Tuesday when his vehicle was riddled with bullets during an armed attack while on his way to work.
BBC

Six children in same Uganda family catch Ebola

Six children in the same Kampala family have contracted Ebola, authorities in Uganda's capital say. For weeks medics have been calling for tougher measures to prevent the virus spreading to Kampala. Viruses can spread faster in densely populated areas and this particular strain of Ebola - called the Sudan strain...
outbreaknewstoday.com

Haiti: More than 200 confirmed cholera cases since beginning of the month

Haiti’s Ministère de la Santé Publique et de la Population reported 207 confirmed cholera cases since October 2, when the first cases were reported in the country in three years. Officials also report 41 deaths due to cholera. The Ouest Department continues to report the highest number...
Fortune

The CDC has warned healthcare workers to be alert for Ebola as the deadly disease spreads in Uganda. Here’s what Americans need to know

Red Cross workers clean ambulances prior to transporting Ebola victims to a hospital on Oct. 13 in Mubende, Uganda. Emergency response teams, isolation centres and treatment tents have been set up by the Ugandan health authorities around the central Mubende district after 19 recorded deaths and 54 confirmed cases from an outbreak of the Ebola virus. The first death from this outbreak of the Ebola-Sudan strain of the virus was announced on 19 September and as yet, there is no vaccine for this strain.
Yana Bostongirl

Women and Children Were Deliberately Thrown Into the Middle of a Horrific Shark Feeding Frenzy in the Cheribon Atrocity

The Cheribon Atrocity which occurred during World War II is named after Cheribon, a port city in Northern Java. In July 1945, 90 European civilians consisting of me, women, and children were loaded onboard a Japanese naval submarine heading out to sea from Cheribon. According to reports, none of the civilians were allowed inside the boat and had to stand on the deck: "As dusk fell on that day in late July, the submarine set sail. It traveled on the surface, the ninety prisoners standing outside on deck. From the top of the conning tower two machine guns, aimed fore, and aft, could be plainly seen. Fearing the worst, many of the women started crying but were helpless to do anything."
Miami Herald

About 37 million Pine-Sol bottles recalled because they might have a bacterial problem

About 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol — a product meant to get rid of problematic bacteria — were recalled by Clorox on Tuesday because there might be a bacterial issue. The potential concern, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “The recalled products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water.
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

Indonesia bans all syrup medicines after death of 99 children

The deaths of nearly 100 children in Indonesia have prompted the country to suspend sales of all syrup and liquid medication. It comes just weeks after a cough syrup in The Gambia was linked to the deaths of nearly 70 children. Indonesia said some syrup medicine was found to contain...
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
37K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy