Murray has fond memories ahead of return to Swiss Indoors Basel: "It's actually the week me and my wife became a couple for the first time"

tennisuptodate.com
Murray on effects of busy tennis schedule: "Our kids are at an age now where they realise I'm gone"
Andy Murray is trying to find the right balance in his schedule as he wants to minimize the time spent away from his family. Andy Murray doesn't like to be away from his family but it's a necessity if he wants to continue playing tennis and he wants to. Speaking in Basel, Murray touched upon the difficulty of being away from family, particularly as the family is celebrating two birthdays this week.
tennismajors.com
Stan with a plan – Wawrinka scores stunner over Ruud in Basel
He may be 37, but there is still plenty of life left in Stan Wawrinka’s game. The Swiss put his talents on display on Tuesday in Basel, taking down second-seeded Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 for his biggest win by ranking since he upset world No 1 Novak Djokovic over three years ago, at the 2019 US Open.
tennisuptodate.com
Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya after Paris Masters and ATP Finals participation confirmed: "We go with hope and illusion"
Much has been talked about whether Nadal will take to the courts at all this year but he's going to be in Paris and Turin. The Spaniard last played at the Laver Cup and since then he's been mostly enjoying father time at home as his wife gave birth to their first child recently. Nobody really knew whether Nadal would play at those events but his coach Carlos Moya confirmed in an interview with IB3 TV that he's going to be there:
FOX Sports
Wawrinka beats Ruud, Murray also advances at Swiss Indoors
BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — On a stellar day for veteran Grand Slam champions, Stan Wawrinka beat third-ranked Casper Ruud and Andy Murray rallied to win in three sets in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Tuesday. The 37-year-old Wawrinka hit his ninth ace to seal a 6-4,...
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
tennisuptodate.com
Navratilova gives verdict on highly discussed pickleball: “Will only play if I can’t run at all anymore”
Martina Navratilova gave her verdict on the new emerging sport that has caught the attention of the tennis community. Pickleball is growing in popularity rapidly in the US with the tennis community being put on alert. The game is a padel-based sport that is similar to tennis but incorporates elements from table tennis and badminton as well.
tennisuptodate.com
"She is not saying that she didn't take the drug" - Patrick McEnroe gives thoughts on Simona Halep's doping scandal
Former American tennis player Patrick McEnroe recently weighed in on Simona Halep’s positive doping results. It was announced that Simona Halep had tested positive for a prohibited substance called Roxadustat during the US Open. McEnroe, in his podcast – Holding Court with Patrick McEnroe, put forth his opinion about the scandal.
tennisuptodate.com
Taylor Fritz's girlfriend reacts to seeing the American tennis star on ad posters in Vienna
American tennis star Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle took to Instagram to share her emotions after seeing Fritz in an advertisement outside a store in Vienna. Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle, a TikTok star and social media influencer, began dating in June 2020after meeting each other on the referral-only dating app Raya.
tennisuptodate.com
Taylor Fritz gets beaten by Shapovalov in Vienna leaving his Turin chances minimal
Taylor Fritz lost against Denis Shapovalov in Vienna 1-6 6-4 3-6 which leaves his ATP Finals Turin chances very minimal. The American is battling for a spot at the ATP Finals in Turin and he needs deep run to finish off the year. His Vienna Open run ended in round two when Denis Shapovalov produced a brutal effort to take him down in three sets.
tennisuptodate.com
"In almost 30 years of working with athletes, I've never faced a situation like this" - Patrick Mouratoglou breaks silence on Simona Halep's doping scandal
Patrick Mouratoglou has broken his silence over Simona Halep's doping scandal, clarifying how he is handling the situation. Mouratoglou, who is Halep's coach, stated that he and his team are still in shock after Halep tested positive for a banned substance and stated that he has never faced such a situation in his career.
tennisuptodate.com
"I had received a phone call: The tournament is no longer played in Naples, ask the mayor of Florence to keep the structure to play another week" - ITF president Angelo Binaghi about Tennis Napoli Cup
Italian tennis Federation president Angelo Binaghi revealed that the event in Napoli was set to move to another location last minute. The tennis event in Napoli was the noisest this year with bad headlines every day. From the courts being in bad shape, from the hotels throwing out players to others retiring just to avoid playing, it was an event that won't be remembered by anybody, well except Musetti who won it.
tennisuptodate.com
Alcaraz sets immediate goals and sends message to chasing pack: "My goal is to win every tournament and stay Number One"
Carlos Alcaraz has a very clear goal in mind to finish off the season and it's to win every event he plays which should ensure his stay at number one. Alcaraz made a good start in Basel surviving a very close clash with Jack Draper where he needed to go the full distance in order to win. Draper pushed him quite hard but Alcaraz was able to find his best in the biggest moments which is what won him many close matches this year.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal to end season with Paris Masters and ATP Finals, opts out of Davis Cup Final
We have the remaining schedule of Nadal's 2022 year as the Spaniard confirmed participation in Turin and Paris while skipping over the Davis Cup Finals. The last time Rafael Nadal stood on a tennis court was in London to play the final match of Roget Federer's career. The legendary duo lost the match and Nadal has since been back home enjoying time with his family. His wife gave birth to their first child, a son, recently and he's been at home enjoying some father time.
tennisuptodate.com
Suspended British player Tara Moore hits out at Novak Djokovic's PTPA for supposed favouritism: "Their silence tells you everything "
British doubles number one Tara Moore spoke out against Djokovic's PTPA for what she perceived as favouritism. The organization was founded on the principle that it will represent all tennis players regardless of status and ranking. It's a noble goal by Djokovic and Pospisil who were the players that started it all but the organization missed a chance to back up those claims.
tennisuptodate.com
"These guys are talented and incredible athletes, but, my god, are they soft"- Mark Philippoussis compares his generation with current Next Gen
Former player Mark Philippoussis thinks that the new generations of players are very talented but rather soft. It's something that has been talked about before and he's not the only former player who has made such claims. As anything, it's up for debate but he had a very good view of Tsitsipsa unravelling against Kyrgios despite winning the opening set at Wimbledon.
tennisuptodate.com
"I was walking away from Emma regardless" - Tursunov reveals new Bencic partnership had no bearing in Raducanu decision
Dmitry Tursunov gave an exclusive interview with TennisMajors about his time with Emma Raducanu explaining what had happened. The British player created headlines when she hired Tursunov earlier this year due to his success with several other players. Many expected him to take her to the next level and while she showed improvement they parted ways not long after that with Tursunov taking on coaching duties for Bencic. When asked whether he ditched Raducanu for the Swiss player he said:
tennisuptodate.com
Sergi Bruguera dismisses comparison between Nadal and Alcaraz: "You have to enjoy both"
Spanish Davis Cup Team Captain Sergi Bruguera dismissed comparisons between Alcaraz and Nadal calling for the enjoyment of both. The need to compare is something fairly unique in modern times with everything and anything getting compared. Carlos Alcaraz was always going to be compared to Rafael Nadal, simply because we haven't seen such a talented player from that country since Nadal. Even if you expand it to the rest of the world, Alcaraz is still the biggest talent right now in tennis.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic on enforced three month break after Wimbledon: “I cannot say this break was caused by my will as I wanted to go America”
Novak Djokovic did not play tennis for several months after his Wimbledon triumph but it wasn't because he didn't want to. Djokovic missed about three months of the season making his return at the Laver Cup in London and since then he's been a man on a mission. Back-to-back trophies in Tel Aviv and Astana showed that he's as good as ever but not being able to play for three months was still disappointing to him.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Underarm serve goes wrong for Murray's opponent during Swiss Indoors opener
Andy Murray stagged an incredible comeback win in Basel over Russian Roman Safiullin and it was a match that featured an underarm serve. Not only was it an underarm serve, it was also an underarm serve that happened on break point. On break point when Safiulin was leading 4-2 in the final set was it was the kickstarter to the comeback of Murray who won 4 games in a row to close out the final set 6-4.
