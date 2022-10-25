Read full article on original website
Related
Slate
What It Means When Taylor Swift Calls Herself “Fat”
There’s a moment in Taylor Swift’s music video for her new song “Anti-Hero” where she steps on a scale—and instead of a number, the scale says “FAT.”. Or, there was such a moment. As of Thursday, after much online commentary, multiple platforms now feature a new version of the video. Swift still steps on the scale, her face evincing discomfort with her weight. But the camera no longer shows the viewer what’s on the display.
Slate
Culture Gabfest “Two Severed Thumbs Up” Edition
This week, the panel begins by discussing the new Martin McDonagh dramedy, The Banshees of Inisherin. Then, a chat about composer Michael Giacchino’s foray into directing with Werewolf by Night on Disney+. Finally, they reflect on the generational divide over emoji use. In Slate Plus, the panel talks about...
Slate
How a Lesbian Emu Influencer Got Milkshake Ducked
One TikTok famous emu was allegedly struggling with avian flu last week, but the story is a bit more complicated when it comes to public health. On today’s episode, Rachelle is joined again by Daisy Rosario to talk about Emmanuel the emu, the racist past of his owner Taylor Blake, and the confusing and risky tale she spun online about her bird’s illness.
Slate
Hocus Pocus Has No Focus
On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate senior editor Rebecca Onion is joined by Jess Zimmerman, who writes about witches, feminism, and all the scary ladies. They sit down to unpack their feelings about Disney’s Hocus Pocus films - both past and present and how the witch discussion has changed in the thirty years between movies.
Slate
Grudge Mountain
Danny Lavery welcomes Margo Donohue, author of Filmed in Brooklyn, and co-host of the podcasts, Book Vs. Movie, Dorking Out, and What a Creep. Lavery and Donohue read a letter from someone who is not ready to forgive her friend for many months of ghosting. Give the gift of Plus...
Slate
Twitter Is Dead; Long Live Twitter
Twitter has been a lot of things—where you posted your lunch, where you met your people, where you were subjected to a harassment campaign. Now, as Elon Musk prepares to take the reins, where is it headed?. Guest: Will Oremus, technology reporter for the Washington Post. Host: Lizzie O’Leary...
Matthew Perry reveals he used to steal prescription pills from open houses
Friends star Matthew Perry has revealed he used to steal prescription pills from open houses at the height of his addiction.The actor, who played the sarcastic Chandler Bing on the hit NBC sitcom, has spoken previously about his struggles with addiction, and discusses it in depth in a forthoming memoir.Speaking to ABC’s Diane Sawyer in an interview on Friday (28 October), Perry said: “On Sundays, I would go to open houses and go to the bathrooms in the open house and see what pills they had in there and steal them. “And I think they thought, ‘Well, there’s no...
Slate
Does Elon Musk Have Any More Shenanigans to Pull in the Twitter Deal?
It appears that Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is finally—finally! finally!—going through this week. As the Diplomats would say, I really mean it. Yes, this saga is nearly over. Last time we were here, the Elon Musk Shenanigans Watch described a vibe shift that signaled cooling tensions between Musk and Twitter’s lawyers, who seemed to be quietly negotiating toward a closing. The social network locked down its employee stock accounts, Musk dealt with his financing, and tech reporters everywhere crossed their fingers. (There was also a possible national security probe into Musk, though that now appears to be a nothingburger.)
Elon Musk has fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. From blunt text messages and clashes over bots to lawsuits and a poop emoji, here's a history of their relationship.
"Great dinner :)," Elon Musk texted then-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal in March. Eight months later, the world's richest man has shown him the door.
Comments / 0