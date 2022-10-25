It appears that Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is finally—finally! finally!—going through this week. As the Diplomats would say, I really mean it. Yes, this saga is nearly over. Last time we were here, the Elon Musk Shenanigans Watch described a vibe shift that signaled cooling tensions between Musk and Twitter’s lawyers, who seemed to be quietly negotiating toward a closing. The social network locked down its employee stock accounts, Musk dealt with his financing, and tech reporters everywhere crossed their fingers. (There was also a possible national security probe into Musk, though that now appears to be a nothingburger.)

