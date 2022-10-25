Read full article on original website
Video: Does Martina Navratilova think she’d beat Serena Williams, other current tennis stars?
Star-Telegram columnist Mac Engel recently asked the tennis great how she’d fare against today’s tennis stars?
tennisuptodate.com
"I want to be able to make it so that my mom doesn’t have to work this hard" - Osaka on initial career goals in tennis
Naomi Osaka revealed that her early tennis goals were mostly tied to wanting to make life easier for her mother. Osaka was able to get into tennis largely because her parents worked hard in order for her to pursue a fairly expensive sport. The Japanese player recalled a time when her mother would wake up at 04.00 am to go to work and it was motivation for her to practice harder in order to make it.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Tsitsipas curses and swears at his father, asks him to leave arena at Vienna Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas made headlined at the Vienna Open for seemingly cursing out his father after a heated exchange. Tsitsipas and his father tend to be in the headlines from time to time because his father rarely stops talking during the match and Tsitsipas doesn't always take kindly to some of the things he hears. After dropping his serve against Dennis Novak, Tsisipas lashed out against his father with Greek media reporting he had some very harsh words.
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas and Sakkari confirmed to have been tested 169 times in four years as spotlight shone on doping after Halep scandal
Doping has been in the spotlight since Simona Halep tested positive for a banned substance and information about other players has been making the rounds. While no other high-profile player like Halep tested positive, plenty were tested over the years with numbers now coming out. According to reports in Greece, Tsitsipas and Sakkari were tested a lot of times in the past few years with Tsitsipas passing the test 85 times and Sakkari 84 times.
BBC
Emma Raducanu: Dmitry Tursunov says 'red flags' convinced him to end coaching trial
Dmitry Tursunov says "red flags" convinced him to stop coaching British number one Emma Raducanu. The Russian says he advised former US Open champion Raducanu, 19, and her team that she needed to listen to "one voice". Tursunov, Raducanu's fourth coach in 15 months, said: "I felt like there were...
Yardbarker
"Serena Williams was trained to intimidate you, she wouldn't talk to anyone in the locker room" says Sorana Cirstea
Noted veteran player Sorana Cirstea explained the way Serena Williams approached matches and how it worked. In addition to having extraordinary talent, Serena Williams prepared meticulously for each of her matches. In a recent episode of the La Fileu podcast, Sorana Cirstea discussed how everything she did was done with the goal of winning a match.
tennisuptodate.com
"He deserves to be No.1, but I'm sure Nadal will try to dethrone him" - Djokovic on Alcaraz
Novak Djokovic won't finish as the year-end No. 1 this year but the Serbian thinks Alcaraz is worthy of that honour. The Spaniard has had a mesmerizing season where he won two ATP 1000 events along with a couple of other titles including the US Open. The second ATP 1000 trophy he won came in Madrid where he beat Nadal and Djokovic in back-to-back matches before beating Alexander Zverev in the final.
Eight Thoughts On Simona Halep’s Positive Doping Test
Also in this week’s mailbag: assessing Coco Gauff’s 2022 season and some more pickleball talk.
CBS Sports
Simona Halep's coach says he'll 'fight' to prove tennis star's innocence after positive drug test
Simona Halep, the No. 9 ranked player in the WTA rankings, is currently serving a provisional suspension after testing positive for Roxadustat at the US Open. Halep's coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, has now vowed to help prove her innocence. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced Halep's suspension earlier in October...
tennisuptodate.com
"These guys are talented and incredible athletes, but, my god, are they soft"- Mark Philippoussis compares his generation with current Next Gen
Former player Mark Philippoussis thinks that the new generations of players are very talented but rather soft. It's something that has been talked about before and he's not the only former player who has made such claims. As anything, it's up for debate but he had a very good view of Tsitsipsa unravelling against Kyrgios despite winning the opening set at Wimbledon.
tennisuptodate.com
Taylor Fritz's girlfriend excited about upcoming Netflix tennis series - "I hope it does for the sport what it did for F1"
American tennis player Taylor Fritz, who won his first ATP 500 and Masters titles this year, is all set to charm his fans off the court and add a plethora of new ones as well. Netflix's behind-the-scenes look at how some of the biggest names in tennis travel the world and prepare for Grand Slams and other tournaments will feature the 24-year-old, who is also America's top-ranked tennis player.
tennisuptodate.com
Borna Coric takes down Tsitsipas in Basel
Borna Coric defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas once more 4-6 6-4 7-6 to move on to the Swiss Indoor quater-final. It was a very strong match by both player but once again Borna Coric proved better than Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek player opened this match better as had some early break point. Coric held on but he was unable to do the same in the final game of the opening set when Tsitsipas broke for the 6-4 finish.
tennisuptodate.com
"Wow, you get paid to lose? Maybe I should become a professional tennis player" - Fritz speaks on the misconceptions people have about tennis players
Taylor Fritz recently gave a candid interview to Resident magazine's 'The Style' issue, discussing various aspects of life as an elite professional player on the tennis circuit. One of the biggest misconceptions that people have about tennis players, he said, is that they make money after losing in the early...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy's caddie Harry Diamond has four words for what comes next...
Rory McIlroy may have returned to the World No.1 spot for the ninth time in his career but he's only "close", according to his caddie Harry Diamond. McIlroy, 33, has been in glistening form over the past six months. His critics will of course inform you of the date he last won a major championship.
GolfWRX
‘Unacceptable archaic rules’ – Tour pro told to change his shirt at prestigious golf club
Following Nathan Followill’s rage against the (golf) machine, reporter and broadcaster Ewan Porter revealed that in a separate incident, a prestigious Melbourne golf club asked an anonymous Australian golfer to change what was, at first look, an extremely respectable shirt. Porter took to Twitter to report that the well-known...
tennisuptodate.com
Rising British talent Draper puts Thiem alongside Big Four in his all-time list: "They all are quite electric when they're playing, you never know what's going to happen"
Jack Draper names Dominic Thiem as one of his idols alongside the big four of Federer, Djokovic, Nadal and Murray. Jack Draper will replace Andy Murray as the British number 3 on Monday as he continues his breakout season. Draper opened the season well on the challenger Tour winning a couple of events after which he proved himself on the ATP Tour as well.
wtatennis.com
Krejcikova, Siniakova and a will to keep winning together
They were born fewer than five months apart in the Czech Republic and, at least in the beginning, didn’t seem destined to dominate the world of professional tennis as a dynamic duo. Barbora Krejcikova remembers seeing Katerina Siniakova for the first time at the Czech Championships for 12-under players.
tennisuptodate.com
Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz to lead United States at Davis Cup Finals in November
The high-ranking duo of Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz will lead the US team at the Davis Cup Finals in November with Jack Sock and Tommy Paul joining them. With high hopes and a very strong team that includes outstanding singles and doubles players, the US will travel to Malaga to try and win the Davis Cup. From November 22 to November 27, the elimination round of the Finals will take place, with the US battling Italy for a semi-final spot.
tennisuptodate.com
"I'll definitely go back to training by December" - Pegula hopes to ride momentum into 2023 with short off-season break
American tennis star Jessica Pegula won’t be taking a lot of time off before she gets back on court after her season concludes with the Billie Jean King Cup next month. Pegula indicated that she would be hitting the practice courts as soon as December. Having enjoyed a 2022 where she featured in three of four Grand Slam finals, Pegula hopes to keep progressing next season. She is targeting a strong Australian Open and hopes to also finish her season well in the WTA Finals and the Billie Jean King Cup.
tennisuptodate.com
"Best match I've ever played in my life" - Auger-Aliassime after thumping Kecmanovic in Basel
Felix Auger-Aliassime dropped only one game against Kecmanovic and he branded the performance as his best ever. Auger-Aliassime is playing superb tennis in the past few weeks winning two trophies and beating Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup as well. The Canadian said that his win over Djokovic was his best ever when it happened but he topped it in Basel by smashing Kecmanovic.
