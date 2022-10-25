Read full article on original website
rockmnation.com
Missouri Football Offensive Presser: South Carolina Week
Through seven games, the Missouri Tigers showcase a 3-4 record. On offense, specifically, Mizzou has struggled with consistency, averaging an underwhelming 24 points per game, good for 12th in the SEC. These numbers come despite three one-possession losses to Auburn, Georgia and Florida, respectively. For those close losses to become...
rockmnation.com
Mizzou WBB tops Northwest Missouri State 70-27 in Exhibition
For the first time in the 2022-2023 season, basketball was being played against another team at Mizzou Arena last night (albeit in an exhibition, but still). The Missouri Women’s Basketball team opened up exhibition play with a 70-27 blowout victory over Northwest Missouri State. The Tigers started the game...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mizzou reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game at South Carolina
Missouri faces South Carolina top next on the schedule after getting its first SEC win of the season last week with a 17-14 victory over over Vanderbilt. Staying the win column against a South Carolina team that has been hot lately, currently riding a 4-game win streak, won’t be an easy task. The Tigers revealed their uniforms ahead of what could be an interesting contest, especially considering the near-victory against Auburn and the run for the money that they gave the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
muddyriversports.com
Southeastern’s Stephens finds right college fit close to home, commits to play hoops at Mizzou
AUGUSTA, Ill. — Tuesday’s steady rain didn’t cause Danny Stephens or his father, Jeremy, any delays in getting the fields on the family farm worked over. “We finished them (Monday),” Stephens said. “So it was good timing.”. And for as much as Stephens, the Southeastern...
rockmnation.com
Rock M Nation Reacts: The defensive renaissance is powered by young cornerbacks
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. You all remember last year’s defense. Yes, it was bad. This year’s defense is NOT...
rockmnation.com
Honors for Larissa Anderson, Isiaih Mosley
I know, I know. I normally report on the Tuesday press conference for my Links, but not this time! We’ve got some cool stuff to report up top!. Ladies & gentlemen, we have a woman president… of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Board of Directors, that is. Anderson is currently the VP for Awards, but will take over for Northwestern’s coach. She was also one of eight coach voted to the NFCA’s Board of Directors.
rockmnation.com
Missouri-South Carolina Q and A with Kody Timmers of Garnet and Black Attack
The Missouri Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC) travel to the other Columbia to take on the No. 25 South Carolina Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2 SEC) for the latest edition of The Mayor’s Cup. It’s the first of three consecutive games Mizzou will play against AP Top 25 ranked opponents. While...
rockmnation.com
Opponents Preview: South Carolina Gamecocks
As Missouri’s head coach, Eli Drinkwitz is 2-10 in road games, 2-8 in conference road games, and 0-4 in conference road games against ranked opponents. Surprisingly, South Carolina is a ranked, conference road game. Let’s check the chart here and...yup, Drinkwitz has no chance at winning this game in Columbia East. Cool.
Mizzou Holds Spot in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings
The staffs of three Fan Nation SEC sites voted on the league’s power rankings after Week 8 of the 2022 season.
rockmnation.com
The Revue: When a bad half nearly spoils the fun
Is there anything better than a spooky flick on an October evening?. For many years I’ve tied myself to the rhythm of watching movies that can be downright unpleasant. It’s not an exercise in masochism or even a pure adrenaline rush. Rather, I’ve always found it to be both an instructive way of working out anxieties about the world and a safe haven to remember that, hey, other people feel pretty bad about things, too!
rockmnation.com
Mizzou Homecoming: Wrestling Edition
Over the past week/weekend (October 21-23, 2022), the University of Missouri celebrated its 111th Homecoming. The men’s basketball team had an open practice, the football team celebrated a 17-14 victory over Vanderbilt, and many other athletes celebrated the campus-wide festivities. Several events also took place for the Tiger Style...
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
kwos.com
Columbia’s Ernie’s Cafe getting national attention on television segment
A popular Columbia restaurant will be featured Thursday evening on the “America’s Best Restaurant” segment. Ernie’s Café is located on East Walnut in downtown Columbia. It describes itself as Columbia’s oldest classic diner since 1934. Its best known for its French toast, Boone County ham, waffles, pork chops and other delicious items.
KOMU
Students express concern after white supremacist flyers found on MU's campus
COLUMBIA - Students are expressing concern after flyers promoting white supremacy were found throughout campus this week. An MU student organization, Mizzou Young Democratic Socialists of America, posted to its Instagram account Monday, with photos of the flyers that were found taped to light poles. Mizzou YDSA's post reads, "WHITE...
KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
‘Roy Blunt Reservoir’ Will Serve North Central Missouri’s Water Needs, USDA Says
Missouri is dealing with unseasonably warm weather and drought conditions. We depend on the rain to help our plants grow as well as fill our aquifers and reservoirs to provide drinking water. North Central Missouri is unable to depend on aquifers, so a large reservoir is needed to serve the water needs of more than 68,000 rural Missourians in Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties.
Police called for ‘specific reported incident’ at Rock Bridge High School
Columbia police were called to help investigate a "specific reported incident" Tuesday at Rock Bridge High School, a Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman said. The post Police called for ‘specific reported incident’ at Rock Bridge High School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL AG-POWER HOLDS GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR NEW BUILDING
Ag-Power held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the upcoming construction of a new building in Marshall. Representatives from Ag-Power, Wood and Huston Bank, and the Marshall community attended the ceremony. The ceremony was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022. General Manager Aaron Plattner says the new facility will...
KOMU
MU student identified as victim in Friday night shooting in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - One of the victims in Friday's shooting in downtown Columbia has been identified as MU student Jason Barry. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Hitt Street, in front of Hitt Mini Market, between Locust Street and Cherry Street. Barry, a senior at MU, said...
