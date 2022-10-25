ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, TN

Mom, daughter pup pair still up for adoption in Maury County

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two dogs with a very special bond are still looking for their forever home in Middle Tennessee. Lucy and Reba came to Maury County Animal Services from a hoarding case of more than 20 pups. The mother-daughter duo had never seen the outside world and had limited interaction with others.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Former Nashville officer convicted of manslaughter released from jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Metro Police officer convicted of killing a man has been released two years earlier than his three-year sentence, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Andrew Delke was released from jail Thursday morning after being granted time served for good behavior. He wasn't...
NASHVILLE, TN
What's the parking plan for the new Titans stadium?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Councilmembers continue to express concerns over the parking and infrastructure costs for the new Titans stadium. At a committee meeting this week, Councilman Bob Mendes expects a parking garage to cost more than $50 million. “It’s heartening to see that the city council is asking...
NASHVILLE, TN
State audit finds Tennessee State University mismanaged funds for years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A newly published audit from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury identifies three ways Tennessee State University (TSU) mishandled funds over five years. The audit says the university struggled to track how much money was coming in and out of its bank accounts due to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Alan Jackson to receive CMA Lifetime Achievement Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music legend Alan Jackson will be receiving the 2022 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at Nashville's biggest night next month. Jackson will be presented the award by a star-studded stage including Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson. The award recognizes...
NASHVILLE, TN

