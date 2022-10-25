Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the changes in real estate prices in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 16?
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara increased in the last week to $1,059. That’s $636 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $1,002. In the past...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Single-family residence sells for $3 million in Santa Barbara
A house built in 1971 located in the 1400 block of La Cima Road in Santa Barbara has a new owner. The 1,878-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 11, 2022 for $3,000,000, or $1,597 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.
Ventura County Reporter
Ventura County Spooktacular: Eerie entertainment planned for 2022
Attention witches and warlocks, ghosts and goblins, ghouls, boys and spectres of all stripes — this is Halloween and if you want to do more than pass out candy on Oct. 31, there are many, many options just waiting to be haunted by kindred spirits. Scare up some fun this week with these spooktacular events. (Be sure to check out our Art+Culture and Music sections for other creepy encounters of the Halloween kind.)
13 spooky things to do in SLO County this Halloween
From haunted houses to scary movies and trick-or-treating, SLO County has plenty of spooky season fun in store.
Empty Bowls returns to Santa Maria after 3 years
Wednesday's event takes place at the Santa Maria Fairpark from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online or at the door.
calcoastnews.com
Two fires in one night in San Luis Obispo
A pair of fires broke out along Higuera Street in downtown San Luis Obispo late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a commercial fire at 952 Higuera Street, according to Cal Fire. Sandwich shop Urbane Cafe is located at that address. The blaze burned for just minutes.
Noozhawk
105 W De La Guerra St K2, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Enjoy the best of downtown living at Paseo Chapala! This luxury 2BD|2BA residence is one of the few units in the coveted development to offer a south-facing balcony with views towards the mountains and ocean and a private, 1-car garage. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and includes a chef's kitchen with large island and plenty of storage, a living room fireplace and sliding French doors to the tiled balcony. The residence has been upgraded with convenient built-ins and a private office tucked away off the patio. Located just moments away from restaurants, museums, shopping, theaters, cafes, beaches, the harbor and all that State Street, Paseo Nuevo and downtown Santa Barbara have to offer, this residence is a rare find.
Santa Barbara Independent
Alexander Low Stribling
It is with great sorrow to announce that Alexander (Aleck) Low Stribling, born on September 13, 1927, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California to his parents, William F. Stribling and Mary Jane ( Paterson) Stribling, passed away on October 20, 2022, in Solvang, California. As a child,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Three Dead in Two Separate Crashes Within 12 Hours in Santa Barbara County
[Update 1:50 p.m.] The driver in Friday-morning’s fatal head-on collision, 22-year-old Goleta man Kyle Nelson, has been arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to a statement from Buellton CHP officer Gabe Rodriguez. Rodriguez noted that charges are pending a toxicology report. [Original Story] Two fatal crashes less...
syvnews.com
Solvang Theaterfest recognized by Santa Barbara County Arts Commission
Solvang Theaterfest recently accepted the Leadership in Arts Award from the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission after completing a $5.3 million renovation of the Solvang Festival Theater. Theaterfest, which is the nonprofit that owns and operates the Festival Theater, broke ground on the rebuild project in September 2021 to enhance...
Righetti High School hosts Halloween dance for more than 140 students with disabilities Thursday in Santa Maria
Righetti High School hosted more than 140 disabled Santa Maria Joint Union High School students for a Halloween Dance and Funfest on Thursday. The post Righetti High School hosts Halloween dance for more than 140 students with disabilities Thursday in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
vidanewspaper.com
3 Running for District 5 in Oxnard
Oxnard’s Fifth City Council District is largely a showdown between incumbent Gabriela Basua, longtime city council critic Lawrence Stein and newcomer Armando Piña. “I am running for reelection because I want to continue to do the work I have started to do for South Oxnard,” said Basua, who has represented the district since November 2018.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Paso Robles the week of Oct. 16?
The median price per square foot for a home in Paso Robles increased in the past week to $428. That’s $6 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Paso Robles was $402. The most...
Santa Barbara Independent
Chumash Foundation Donates $60K to Five County Schools with Technology Needs
SANTA YNEZ, CA – October 26, 2022 – To help bridge the gap for Santa Barbara County schools that are struggling to meet the classroom technology needs of their students, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation has donated over $60,000 to five area schools that applied for grants through its Technology in Schools Program for the 2022-23 school year.
Santa Barbara Independent
Support for Roseanne Crawford
I have known Rosanne Crawford for 24 years; in fact, she was the first person I met when we moved back to Santa Barbara, through her nanny service, “Childtime.”. She has exactly what you want in any policy maker. She would be an outstanding asset to any legislative board in California. She has a remarkable ability to sift through the weeds and grasp the essence of an issue. She has been active for three decades in following local education and civic issues. Rosanne and her husband raised a son and a daughter who attended Roosevelt, Santa Barbara Junior High, and Santa Barbara High School, did very well, and went on to first-rate universities and professional careers. Rosanne was one of the core group of parents that drove the Rebuilt Roosevelt Capital Campaign years ago. Before that, the school was all portables, except for the multi-purpose room and the library.
Santa Barbara Independent
ON the Beat | Once-Local Jazz Man Makes Good and Global, and Lyrical
It is not every day that a Santa Barbara–bred musician releases an album on the mighty and venerable ECM Records label. Come to think of it, has there been any such day? As of this month, Santa Barbara jazz record keepers — and record seekers — have just cause for pride and celebration, with the release of Benjamin Lackner’s luminous ECM debut, Last Decade.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sheriff’s Office Shares Information for Upcoming Halloween Operation in Isla Vista
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Isla Vista, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office would like to share information from frequently asked questions about the upcoming 2022 Halloween weekend. The Sheriff’s Office worked together with community stakeholders as well as allied agency partners to plan for the safety of the residents and guests who will be celebrating Halloween in the Isla Vista area. As a result of planning meetings, community feedback and review of activity in the area for the preceding weeks, the Sheriff’s Office has developed a scalable operation plan with responsive staffing levels and presence based on activity and the ability of first responders to effectively manage safety and security.
SFGate
Your Next Getaway Awaits in Edna Valley and Arroyo Grande Valley
Whether planning your next family vacation, girl’s getaway, or romantic weekend, you’ll find perfect weather, and the beverage, culinary and outdoor offerings to fulfill your visions along California’s beautiful Central Coast. Nestled halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, Edna Valley and Arroyo Grande Valley are where...
Santa Barbara Independent
County Currently Accepting Applications to Fill Board Vacancies
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is accepting applications to fill District Board vacancies. Only individuals registered to vote within a District are eligible to serve on a District Board of Directors. The deadline for the submission of applications to the Clerk of the Board Office is Friday, November 4, 2022 at 5:00 PM. District Board appointments shall be made no later than December 2, 2022.
Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A special award drew a large crowd at Wednesday night's board meeting at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. Theresa Sanchez, office manager at Ontiveros School for nearly four decades, received the district's special (and second) Key to the District honor. Board Vice President Veda Flores selected Sanchez for the award. "Theresa's The post Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0