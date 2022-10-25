Read full article on original website
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
herosports.com
10 Candidates for Charlotte’s New Head Football Coach
A few years ago, Will Healy was a college football darling. He was dubbed as an up-and-coming coach at the Group of Five level. Earlier this week, Charlotte fired Healy midway through the season after a 1-7 start to the year. Things spiraled quickly for Charlotte and the tailspin has the 49ers seeking a new head coach.
WBTV
‘It’s an emotional game for me’: Hubert Davis’ special connection leads to UNC scrimmage with Johnson C. Smith
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tomorrow, the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls will take the court against one of the most storied college basketball programs not just in North Carolina, but in the entire country. “Our team, we’re ready. We’ve been taking the steps and preparing for this game, and yeah...
What we learned from UNC basketball’s 101-40 exhibition win over Johnson C. Smith
Tar Heels veteran Caleb Love led the way with 20 points and eight assists, while Armando Bacot had 12 points and 20 rebounds. The Tar Heels played without RJ Davis, Justin McKoy, Puff Johnson and Jalen Washington.
WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy: Oct. 28, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If it's a Friday night in late October, it must be high school football season. And that means the WCNC Charlotte Sports team is bringing you another week of Friday Night Frenzy!. Each week, the WCNC Sports team takes a look at some of the most...
UNC basketball exhibition game will be ‘emotional’ for Hubert Davis. What to watch for
UNC’s exhibition game against Johnson C. Smith today is personal for Hubert Davis. “It’s an emotional game for me because that’s where my parents went to school,” said Davis, whose mother died when he was a teenager.
UNC opens basketball season against Johnson C. Smith
Photos from the Tar Heels’ exhibition game against the Golden Bulls, Friday night, Oct. 28, 2022.
fortmillprepsports.com
Northwestern comeback spoils Copperheads region title hopes
ROCK HILL – Catawba Ridge head football coach Zac Lendyak struck a positive tone in the face of his team’s bitter loss against Northwestern in the final game of the Region 3-4A schedule. The visiting Copperheads compiled a 17-0 lead with about three minutes to go in the...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: South Iredell stuns No. 1 Reagan; North Iredell improves to 30-0
PFAFFTOWN—Brooke Aeschliman tallied 22 kills and 14 digs Thursday as South Iredell stunned 4A West No. 1 seed and previously-unbeaten Reagan in a five-set thriller during the third round of the playoffs. The eighth-seeded Vikings (18-8) won the first two sets 26-24 and 28-26. The Raiders won the next...
Gastonia, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Gastonia. The Stuart W Cramer High School football team will have a game with Forestview High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00. The Hunter Huss High School football team will have a game with Ashbrook High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
Hickory, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
charlottemagazine.com
Major Figure in Charlotte’s Beer Community Departs the Scene
Nils Weldy moved from Boston to Charlotte in July 2007. Number of local craft breweries and taprooms: zero. He moved back to New England—specifically Rhode Island, home state of Weldy and his wife, Michaela—over the summer. Number of Charlotte-area craft breweries and taprooms: 80-plus. And still growing. Weldy,...
Locals gear up as winning numbers for $800 million Powerball to be announced
The winning Powerball numbers are expected to be announced Saturday night. North Carolina has had a couple of local winners, including one man that won $2 million off a scratch-off. Channel 9′s, Glenn Counts, went to a hotspot in Mooresville that has sold winning tickets in the past. Customers...
Former Swanee Theatre reopens in Kannapolis
Since closing as a movie theatre, the building was used as a welcome center and museum for downtown Kannapolis. In 2005, it began its use as an administration building for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. It closed in 2016 and has sat vacant ever since.
Local high school marching band needs help getting to Peach Bowl
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Hopewell High School’s marching band has been invited to play the 2022 Peach Bowl in Atlanta that is set to be held Dec. 31. Curtis Bell, the band director, said that it is the band’s first time being invited and the chance of a lifetime.
Close twin sisters ponder changes to their relationship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly and Meghan Fillnow must be among the closest identical-twin sisters in the Carolinas, and quite possibly in the U.S., and maybe even on the entire planet. That’s just a hunch, but probably a good one. They have lived together in the Charlotte area for...
Many people like eating donuts as a tasty treat and the people of Charlotte, NC will have another place to go to get some delicious donuts to eat. The restaurant Duck Donuts has announced the grand opening of its third Charlotte location on Saturday, October 29th. The restaurant plans to host a Family Fun Day in order to celebrate this new occasion. This particular location will open in the Rea Farms Shopping Center in south Charlotte, which will allow this particular store to join the locations of the donut shops that have already been set up in Dilworth and Huntersville under franchisee Andre Walters.
Another project in ongoing effort to overhaul Ballantyne set to start
Charlotte-based Northwood Office announced today that it will soon begin major renovations at Brixham Park in Ballantyne. Work is scheduled to start next week with plans to open the park in spring 2023. Improvements totaling $2.2 million on the roughly 2-acre property include a permanent structure for covered seating, turf lawns, dedicated food-truck areas and free Wi-Fi.
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In North Carolina
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in North Carolina.
'It's tough': CMS leaders split over decision to not start next school year early
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced it won't defy North Carolina state law to start the next school year early, but the district does want to hear about parents about the 2023-24 calendar. Wednesday is the final day for CMS parents to chime in about the calendar before board...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Fort Mill, SC
The bustling town of Fort Mill in York County, South Carolina, is where modernity and nature coexist. Its suburban atmosphere attracts visitors and investors alike. Unique experiences and attractions in Fort Mill are anchored on the town’s traditions and culture. It also boasts prime businesses, which greatly boosts the...
