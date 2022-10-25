ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

herosports.com

10 Candidates for Charlotte’s New Head Football Coach

A few years ago, Will Healy was a college football darling. He was dubbed as an up-and-coming coach at the Group of Five level. Earlier this week, Charlotte fired Healy midway through the season after a 1-7 start to the year. Things spiraled quickly for Charlotte and the tailspin has the 49ers seeking a new head coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Friday Night Frenzy: Oct. 28, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If it's a Friday night in late October, it must be high school football season. And that means the WCNC Charlotte Sports team is bringing you another week of Friday Night Frenzy!. Each week, the WCNC Sports team takes a look at some of the most...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fortmillprepsports.com

Northwestern comeback spoils Copperheads region title hopes

ROCK HILL – Catawba Ridge head football coach Zac Lendyak struck a positive tone in the face of his team’s bitter loss against Northwestern in the final game of the Region 3-4A schedule. The visiting Copperheads compiled a 17-0 lead with about three minutes to go in the...
FORT MILL, SC
High School Football PRO

Hickory, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Statesville High School football team will have a game with Hickory High School on October 28, 2022, 16:25:00.
STATESVILLE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Major Figure in Charlotte’s Beer Community Departs the Scene

Nils Weldy moved from Boston to Charlotte in July 2007. Number of local craft breweries and taprooms: zero. He moved back to New England—specifically Rhode Island, home state of Weldy and his wife, Michaela—over the summer. Number of Charlotte-area craft breweries and taprooms: 80-plus. And still growing. Weldy,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tyler Mc.

Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NC

Many people like eating donuts as a tasty treat and the people of Charlotte, NC will have another place to go to get some delicious donuts to eat. The restaurant Duck Donuts has announced the grand opening of its third Charlotte location on Saturday, October 29th. The restaurant plans to host a Family Fun Day in order to celebrate this new occasion. This particular location will open in the Rea Farms Shopping Center in south Charlotte, which will allow this particular store to join the locations of the donut shops that have already been set up in Dilworth and Huntersville under franchisee Andre Walters.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Another project in ongoing effort to overhaul Ballantyne set to start

Charlotte-based Northwood Office announced today that it will soon begin major renovations at Brixham Park in Ballantyne. Work is scheduled to start next week with plans to open the park in spring 2023. Improvements totaling $2.2 million on the roughly 2-acre property include a permanent structure for covered seating, turf lawns, dedicated food-truck areas and free Wi-Fi.
CHARLOTTE, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Fort Mill, SC

The bustling town of Fort Mill in York County, South Carolina, is where modernity and nature coexist. Its suburban atmosphere attracts visitors and investors alike. Unique experiences and attractions in Fort Mill are anchored on the town’s traditions and culture. It also boasts prime businesses, which greatly boosts the...
FORT MILL, SC

