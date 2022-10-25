When it comes to world-renowned keepers of the great South African choral music flame, two enterprises spring to mind. Ladysmith Black Mambazo, coming to the Lobero Theater next spring, formed in 1960 and was brought into broader global consciousness, in part, through work on Paul Simon’s Graceland. In terms of post-Apartheid cultural history, Soweto Gospel Choir, formed by the late David Mulovhedzi and Beverly Bryer in 2003, has captivated audiences and the music world in general, and makes its welcome return to Campbell Hall on Wednesday, November 2.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO