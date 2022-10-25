Read full article on original website
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Society Matters | Unite to Light Hosts Glow Gala
On October 6, Unite to Light (UTL) hosted its novel and inspiring Glow Gala, which raised awareness and funds for its work providing solar lights and solar chargers to people living without electricity. The event was part of a three-night extravaganza at the Community Arts Workshop, which collectively drew 425 guests. The second night was the Bright Bash party, and the third, the free Community Showcase.
Santa Barbara Independent
Soweto Musical Gospel Calling, at UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall
When it comes to world-renowned keepers of the great South African choral music flame, two enterprises spring to mind. Ladysmith Black Mambazo, coming to the Lobero Theater next spring, formed in 1960 and was brought into broader global consciousness, in part, through work on Paul Simon’s Graceland. In terms of post-Apartheid cultural history, Soweto Gospel Choir, formed by the late David Mulovhedzi and Beverly Bryer in 2003, has captivated audiences and the music world in general, and makes its welcome return to Campbell Hall on Wednesday, November 2.
