Santa Barbara Independent

Society Matters | Unite to Light Hosts Glow Gala

On October 6, Unite to Light (UTL) hosted its novel and inspiring Glow Gala, which raised awareness and funds for its work providing solar lights and solar chargers to people living without electricity. The event was part of a three-night extravaganza at the Community Arts Workshop, which collectively drew 425 guests. The second night was the Bright Bash party, and the third, the free Community Showcase.
Santa Barbara Independent

Soweto Musical Gospel Calling, at UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall

When it comes to world-renowned keepers of the great South African choral music flame, two enterprises spring to mind. Ladysmith Black Mambazo, coming to the Lobero Theater next spring, formed in 1960 and was brought into broader global consciousness, in part, through work on Paul Simon’s Graceland. In terms of post-Apartheid cultural history, Soweto Gospel Choir, formed by the late David Mulovhedzi and Beverly Bryer in 2003, has captivated audiences and the music world in general, and makes its welcome return to Campbell Hall on Wednesday, November 2.
