Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Full recovery for Crete fireman burned in wildfire could take over a year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Crete firefighter who was injured battling a wildfire in Lancaster County is expected to make a “full recovery.”. But doctors say that the recovery process could take over a year. Elder is one of three firefighters who were injured while responding to the...
kfornow.com
Fire Prompts Bridge Closure Near the Devaney Center
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 28)–A fire underneath the Oak Creek bridge along Antelope Valley Parkway at Saunders Avenue late Thursday night caused some damage to the bridge and forced a street closure. Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist on Friday said that crews responded to the bridge, near the...
klkntv.com
Motorcyclist dead in Lincoln’s second fatal crash in one night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A motorcyclist was killed on Interstate 480 on Friday night, just hours after another fatal motorcycle crash in Lincoln. Lincoln Police said the motorcyclist was going north on I-180, west of Memorial Stadium, when he crashed into another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the...
klkntv.com
Thousands of dollars raised for firefighter burned by Lancaster County wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new estimate shared by Crete Fire and Rescue reveals that about 9,000 acres were burned during Sunday’s wildfires, which 24 departments responded to. Officials are also now saying three firefighters were injured in the efforts: the two from Crete that Channel 8 has...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County inmate found dead after one day in jail
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lancaster County inmate was found dead in his cell one day after being jailed. John Hillman, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections, officials said in a press release. Staff administered lifesaving measures until first...
klkntv.com
Douglas County sheriff investigating Omaha middle school shooting threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received information on Thursday that an anonymous person threatened a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. The sheriff’s office is actively investigating the threat to identify who is responsible. Anyone caught making terroristic threats of school shootings...
KSNB Local4
Wildfire hot spots rekindle, destroying second barn and equipment at Hallam farm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wildfire flames rekindled at a farm in southwest Lancaster County, destroying more than $12,000 in equipment, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Wednesday night around 10 p.m., deputies and firefighters were called to a farm off SW 100th St and W Princeton Road, in...
1011now.com
Vehicle crashes during I-80 pursuit with NSP
Better Business Bureau warning of political scams leading up to election. The Better Business Bureau is giving tips on how to protect yourself from scammers who use the upcoming election as a way to reach you. New technology in breast cancer detection brings ‘peace of mind’. Updated: 18 hours...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office unveils new armored vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Forfeited assets saved taxpayers from having to pick up the tab for the newest addition to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office fleet. On Friday morning, the sheriff’s office showed off the Lenco Bearcat, an armored vehicle that is replacing the 9-year-old Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle.
kiwaradio.com
Authorities Announce $9 Million In Beef & Pork Stolen From Meatpackers In Iowa And Five Other States
Statewide Iowa — Three men from Miami are under arrest, accused of stealing nine million dollars worth of frozen beef and pork from meatpacking plants in Iowa and five other states. Terry Wagner, the sheriff in Lancaster County, Nebraska, says his department started connecting the dots after finding empty semi trailers that had been stolen from a Grand Island beef packer.
WOWT
Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two flights made emergency landings in Omaha Friday morning. Two airline flights heading west had medical incidents while flying over Nebraska. The emergencies were declared roughly 20 minutes apart, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday morning. The first flight was Southwest Flight 2253 from Chicago...
klkntv.com
Lane closure at north Lincoln bridge could cause traffic delays for Husker fans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker fans, beware: A lane closure at North Antelope Valley Parkway could cause traffic delays before Saturday’s volleyball and football games. The street will be reduced to two lanes between Saunders Avenue and Virginia Street, city officials say. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities crews are...
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
WOWT
Omaha water main break
Despite some cautious optimism last month, the possibility of a rail strike is growing. A person has been taken into custody for threatening a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. Open Door Mission adjust to decline in donations. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:33 PM UTC. With inflation, it's...
klkntv.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A motorcycle and pickup truck collided in northwest Lincoln on Friday night, killing the motorcyclist. The 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Lincoln Police. At 9:45 p.m., police confirmed that the man was dead. Bystanders told Channel 8’s Gatini...
klkntv.com
Portion of MoPac Trail in east Lincoln will close during first week of November
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A portion of the MoPac Trail in east Lincoln will temporarily close for the first week of November. The trail will be closed between Sycamore Drive and Glenwood Circle from Nov. 1st to the 4th for pavement repairs, city officials say. Trail users are advised...
klkntv.com
‘He’s doing great’: Crete firefighter recovers after being burned in wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Three firefighters were injured Sunday while batting a wildfire in southwest Lancaster County. Two of those firefighters, one from Crete and another from Southwest Rural Fire, only had minor injuries and have already been released. But one of them, another Crete firefighter, remains in the...
Suspect in Neb. quadruple homicide released from hospital, transferred to jail
The suspect of a quadruple homicide that occurred in Laurel on August 4 has now been discharged from the hospital and lodged in jail. Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning. In the early morning hours of August 5, Troopers with the NSP SWAT Team found Jones with significant burns while they were serving a warrant at his home in Laurel. Jones was transported to CHI St. Elizabeth where he has been receiving treatment since.
klkntv.com
RECALL ALERT: Dipping caramel sold in Omaha could cause ‘serious allergic reaction’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling dipping caramel that was sold in Nebraska and two neighboring states. The recall was issued on Thursday after the product was found to contain wheat, which was not declared on the product label. People with an allergy or severe...
Sioux City Journal
Judge finds probable cause to move Branched Oak Lake murder suspect's case to district court
Cell tower records showed Taban Rik's phone headed in the direction of Branched Oak Lake shortly before Benjamin Case was shot and killed on his boat in an apparent drug robbery the night of July 19, the lead investigator said Tuesday. At a preliminary hearing, Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy...
Comments / 3