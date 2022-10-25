ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Fire Prompts Bridge Closure Near the Devaney Center

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 28)–A fire underneath the Oak Creek bridge along Antelope Valley Parkway at Saunders Avenue late Thursday night caused some damage to the bridge and forced a street closure. Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist on Friday said that crews responded to the bridge, near the...
LINCOLN, NE
Motorcyclist dead in Lincoln’s second fatal crash in one night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A motorcyclist was killed on Interstate 480 on Friday night, just hours after another fatal motorcycle crash in Lincoln. Lincoln Police said the motorcyclist was going north on I-180, west of Memorial Stadium, when he crashed into another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the...
LINCOLN, NE
Lancaster County inmate found dead after one day in jail

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lancaster County inmate was found dead in his cell one day after being jailed. John Hillman, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections, officials said in a press release. Staff administered lifesaving measures until first...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Douglas County sheriff investigating Omaha middle school shooting threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received information on Thursday that an anonymous person threatened a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. The sheriff’s office is actively investigating the threat to identify who is responsible. Anyone caught making terroristic threats of school shootings...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
Vehicle crashes during I-80 pursuit with NSP

Better Business Bureau warning of political scams leading up to election. The Better Business Bureau is giving tips on how to protect yourself from scammers who use the upcoming election as a way to reach you. New technology in breast cancer detection brings ‘peace of mind’. Updated: 18 hours...
LINCOLN, NE
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office unveils new armored vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Forfeited assets saved taxpayers from having to pick up the tab for the newest addition to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office fleet. On Friday morning, the sheriff’s office showed off the Lenco Bearcat, an armored vehicle that is replacing the 9-year-old Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Authorities Announce $9 Million In Beef & Pork Stolen From Meatpackers In Iowa And Five Other States

Statewide Iowa — Three men from Miami are under arrest, accused of stealing nine million dollars worth of frozen beef and pork from meatpacking plants in Iowa and five other states. Terry Wagner, the sheriff in Lancaster County, Nebraska, says his department started connecting the dots after finding empty semi trailers that had been stolen from a Grand Island beef packer.
IOWA STATE
Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two flights made emergency landings in Omaha Friday morning. Two airline flights heading west had medical incidents while flying over Nebraska. The emergencies were declared roughly 20 minutes apart, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday morning. The first flight was Southwest Flight 2253 from Chicago...
OMAHA, NE
Lane closure at north Lincoln bridge could cause traffic delays for Husker fans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker fans, beware: A lane closure at North Antelope Valley Parkway could cause traffic delays before Saturday’s volleyball and football games. The street will be reduced to two lanes between Saunders Avenue and Virginia Street, city officials say. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities crews are...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska’s Dirty Water

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NEBRASKA STATE
Omaha water main break

Despite some cautious optimism last month, the possibility of a rail strike is growing. A person has been taken into custody for threatening a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. Open Door Mission adjust to decline in donations. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:33 PM UTC. With inflation, it's...
OMAHA, NE
Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A motorcycle and pickup truck collided in northwest Lincoln on Friday night, killing the motorcyclist. The 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Lincoln Police. At 9:45 p.m., police confirmed that the man was dead. Bystanders told Channel 8’s Gatini...
LINCOLN, NE
Suspect in Neb. quadruple homicide released from hospital, transferred to jail

The suspect of a quadruple homicide that occurred in Laurel on August 4 has now been discharged from the hospital and lodged in jail. Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning. In the early morning hours of August 5, Troopers with the NSP SWAT Team found Jones with significant burns while they were serving a warrant at his home in Laurel. Jones was transported to CHI St. Elizabeth where he has been receiving treatment since.
LAUREL, NE

