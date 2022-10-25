Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf: Ed Walker hopeful of more Group One glory with Dreamloper
Ed Walker believes Dreamloper is heading to the Breeders' Cup with a live chance of adding to her two Group One wins gained already this season. The mare is set to be Walker's first runner at the meeting but with wins in the Prix d'Ispahan and Prix du Moulin already this season, travelling is clearly no issue.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Barrichello too quick on chasing debut for Donald McCain team?
Owners Group and Donald McCain could have a decent chasing prospect on their hands with Barrichello making his fencing debut at Uttoxeter this afternoon. 3.40 Uttoxeter - McCain sends intriguing chase prospect. Barrichello won on four occasions last season for the Donald McCain team, including at Listed level, and makes...
SkySports
Bateaux London Gold Cup: 14-year-old Regal Encore set for fifth run in Ascot handicap
Regal Encore will be making his fifth appearance in the Bateaux London Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot on Saturday as a 14-year-old. It will be his 16th race at Ascot, where he has won four times and finished placed on another six occasions for Anthony Honeyball. Third in the...
SkySports
Charlie Hall Chase: Bravemansgame set for King George after Wetherby romp for Nicholls and Cobden
Bravemansgame avenged his Aintree defeat at the hands of Ahoy Senor as he made a sparkling return in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby. The pair had clashed on three previous occasions, with Ahoy Senor having a win over both hurdles and fences to his credit, while Bravemansgame had proved best when the pair clashed in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Christmas.
SkySports
Gowel Road takes advantage for Nigel Twiston-Davies as Goshen disappoints on chase debut at Ascot
Gowel Road ran out an easy winner of the Ascot Underwriting Novices' Limited Handicap Chase as Goshen failed to fire on his fencing bow at Ascot. All eyes were on the Gary Moore-trained Goshen - who suffered a famously unlucky last-flight mishap in the 2020 Triumph Hurdle when well clear - as he set out in a new sphere, with Jamie Moore's mount the 11-8 favourite in a four-runner contest.
BBC
Cygnet put down after dog attack in Newcastle park
A cygnet had to be put down after being savaged in a dog attack, the RSPCA has said. The young swan was found in a "distressed state" by an animal volunteer near the pond in Newcastle's Exhibition Park. The RSPA said it looked as if the bird had been grabbed...
XL Bully dog that mauled professional dog walker as he collapsed and died in park is destroyed by police
An XL Bully which mauled a professional dog walker after he was believed to have collapsed and died in a park has been destroyed by police, it was revealed today. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, who is understood to have been walking the controversial breed himself at a recreation ground in Fareham, Hampshire, died at the scene following the horrific attack.
ohmymag.co.uk
This abandoned dog was found tied to a fence with a heartbreaking note
An abandoned dog named Woody was found tied up outside a house in the West Midlands, England. The woman who came across the pooch was devastated by the cruelty after she saw him wear a shock collar and have no food or water. There was also a note that made it clear this dog was unwanted.
SkySports
Saturday Tips
Bravemansgame is taken to come out on top in another edition of his series of battles with Ahoy Senor in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby. The pair earned exactly the same rating in productive first seasons over fences last year, emerging as two of the best staying novice chasers around. The Paul Nicholls-trained Bravemansgame came out on top when they met in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton, a track which never looked likely to suit Ahoy Senor and he proceeded to make several jumping errors.
SkySports
Bateaux London Gold Cup: Our Power too strong in £100,000 Ascot feature for Sam Thomas
Our Power finished with a flourish to land the feature Bateaux London Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot. Last seen finishing fifth in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival in March, Our Power was sent off at 11-2 despite trainer Sam Thomas warning he was expecting plenty of progress for the outing.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ralph Beckett keen to test Kinross in Breeders' Cup Mile
Kinross will bid to crown an excellent campaign by securing his third successive Group One victory in the Breeders' Cup Mile at Keeneland on Saturday week. Following back-to-back Group Two wins at York and Doncaster, Ralph Beckett's charge broke his top-level duck in the Prix de la Foret on Arc day at ParisLongchamp - and followed up just 13 days later in the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot.
SkySports
Race of the Day: Kitty's Light could gain deserved success for Christian Williams team at Ascot
Sky Sports Racing presenter Mike Cattermole is back with his race of the day, taking aim at the £100,000 Bateaux London Gold Cup, live on Sky Sports Racing. The £100,000 Bateaux London Gold Cup over three miles tops the bill as Ascot welcomes the return of NH racing for its new season.
Injured seal pup found with heart drawn around him in the sand
A grey seal pup was found injured and starving on a beach, with a heart drawn around him in the sand. The pup, named Curry, was taken to the Cornish Seal Sanctuary after being rescued from the beach in west Cornwall last month. Volunteers from British Divers Marine Life Rescue...
BBC
Abandoned and distressed dog tied to lamp-post near Derby RSPCA centre
RSPCA staff are caring for a dog dumped on the doorstep of one of the charity's rehoming centres. CCTV footage shows a young woman tying the German Shepherd to a lamp-post then leaving as the distressed dog tries to follow her. RSPCA inspectors are now trying to establish why the...
Comments / 0