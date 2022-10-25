ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

LC Valley Senior Summit #3

The aging of the LC Valley isn't positive or negative. It is just the reality of what's happening. "The future is not going to look like the present,” Director of Interlink, Mark Havens, said. Interlink is a local non-profit organization that specializes in helping senior citizens and folks with...
City of Lewiston's proposed public nuisance ordinance draws concern

The City of Lewiston's proposed ordinance 4852, regarding nuisances, had some residents voicing their concerns during Monday night's citizen comment portion of the regular meeting. Among the chances, other city nuisance ordinances will now fall under Ordinance 4852. Also, the code will be renamed 'Public Nuisances' instead of 'Nuisances'. It...
Asotin Police warn of movie prop money after fake $100 discovered at fundraiser

Asotin Police Chief Monte Renzelman issued a warning this week to be aware of movie prop money being passed as real currency. The fake $100 bill was discovered after the Asotin-Anatone School District's FFA enchilada fundraiser. According to Superintendent Dale Bonfield, the students sold over 18,000 pans of enchiladas. The...
LC State President Pemberton to be honored by Southern Oregon University

LEWISTON, Idaho – Lewis-Clark State College President Cynthia Pemberton will be honored Thursday, Nov. 3, as part of Southern Oregon University’s annual alumni awards ceremony. Pemberton will receive the SOU Alumni Excellence in Education Award. This award recognizes an SOU alumnus who has distinguished themselves in the realm...
