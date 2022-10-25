Read full article on original website
KLEWTV
LC Valley Senior Summit #3
The aging of the LC Valley isn't positive or negative. It is just the reality of what's happening. "The future is not going to look like the present,” Director of Interlink, Mark Havens, said. Interlink is a local non-profit organization that specializes in helping senior citizens and folks with...
KLEWTV
City of Lewiston's proposed public nuisance ordinance draws concern
The City of Lewiston's proposed ordinance 4852, regarding nuisances, had some residents voicing their concerns during Monday night's citizen comment portion of the regular meeting. Among the chances, other city nuisance ordinances will now fall under Ordinance 4852. Also, the code will be renamed 'Public Nuisances' instead of 'Nuisances'. It...
KLEWTV
Asotin Police warn of movie prop money after fake $100 discovered at fundraiser
Asotin Police Chief Monte Renzelman issued a warning this week to be aware of movie prop money being passed as real currency. The fake $100 bill was discovered after the Asotin-Anatone School District's FFA enchilada fundraiser. According to Superintendent Dale Bonfield, the students sold over 18,000 pans of enchiladas. The...
KLEWTV
LC State President Pemberton to be honored by Southern Oregon University
LEWISTON, Idaho – Lewis-Clark State College President Cynthia Pemberton will be honored Thursday, Nov. 3, as part of Southern Oregon University’s annual alumni awards ceremony. Pemberton will receive the SOU Alumni Excellence in Education Award. This award recognizes an SOU alumnus who has distinguished themselves in the realm...
KLEWTV
P1FCU Prep Athlete of the Week: Landon Taylor, Clarkston Bantams Football
CLARKSTON, WA- The Clarkston Bantams are in first place in the Greater 2A Spokane League standings, and wide receiver Landon Taylor played a big role in securing their trip to the playoffs. “I peeled off left, and saw my whole team turn around, they’re blocking for people, and everyone's hitting...
