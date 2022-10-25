Read full article on original website
wjol.com
Suspect Allegedly Ran Over Stabbing Victim At Joliet Club
New details regarding a fatal stabbing outside of the Spanish American Club. Joliet police report the suspect allegedly ran over the stabbing victim as he was escaping the scene. Officers responded to the Spanish American Club at 413 Meeker Avenue for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, Officers located...
Man charged with first-degree murder in death of 66-year-old liquor store owner
CHICAGO — A man has charged with first-degree murder in the death of a liquor store owner, 10 days after police released surveillance video of the suspect. Police said Sean Dunnavant , 53, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of murder and one felony count of attempted armed robbery. […]
WSPY NEWS
Man Sentenced on Two Felony Charges in Grundy Co.
A Will County man sentenced on two felony charges in Grundy County on October 24th. The Grundy County Proactive Unit conducted a traffic stop on David Feltz, 39, of Lockport on Interstate 80 in Grundy County in July of 2021. During the stop, Feltz tried putting the car in gear...
Man wanted for robbing Portillo's at gunpoint in Gurnee taken into custody
CHICAGO (CBS)-- North suburban police took a man into custody who robbed a Portillos drive-thru at gunpoint. Police in Elgin arrested 43-year-old Eric Gatlin for holding up the Portillo's in Gurnee during Monday's lunch rush. He was last seen driving a white Ford cargo van reported stolen out of Round Lake Beach.
wjol.com
Man Arrested for Stabbing Outside Joliet Club
The Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a suspect involved in a homicide earlier in the week. On Monday morning, at 1:01 am, Joliet Police were called to the Spanish American Club (413 Meeker Avenue) for a report of a stabbing. Shortly after arriving, Officers located 40-year-old Jorge Chiguil-Toto and another 40-year-old male on the ground outside of the bar and determined both had suffered injuries caused by a knife. It is believed that both victims were stabbed following an altercation with a male suspect inside the bar.
Gurnee Mills Portillo's robbery suspect arrested in Elgin, police say
A suspect involved in a robbery at a Gurnee Mills Portillo's was arrested in Elgin Wednesday night, police said.
starvedrock.media
Ottawa man arrested Wednesday in Grand Ridge
An Ottawa man got ten citations Wednesday after a chase and crash in Grand Ridge. Village Police attempted a stop of Dezmond Armstrong around 8pm on Main street. It was then Armstrong drove away and, later, hit a utility pole at Main street and Sylvan Avenue. The 25-year old took...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man who was shot in January and again in February had a gun inside the house where he was on electronic monitoring, prosecutors say
A Chicago man who was shot in January, shot again a few weeks later, and then charged with illegally possessing a handgun in a stolen car days after getting out of the hospital, is back in custody. Prosecutors say authorities found a gun near his bedroom after someone shot up the North Center home where he was staying on electronic monitoring last week.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged in connection to fatal Scottsdale shooting
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old Chicago woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Scottsdale over the weekend. Police say Alexes Hernandez is charged with obstruction of justice and destroying evidence in connection to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in the 4600 block of West 87th Street on Sunday.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora police confirm that suspicious individual tried to gain access to IMSA Wednesday
The Aurora Police Department is confirming that a suspicious person tried to gain entry to the Illinois Math and Science Academy (IMSA) on Wednesday at around 7:30. A statement from a police spokesman says there is currently no indication that the incident at IMSA is connected to another series of incidents last month where someone had tried to gain access to schools in Aurora, Oswego, and Plainfield.
wjol.com
Bolingbrook Gas Station Robbery Under Investigation
A Wednesday morning robbery at a Bolingbrook gas station is now under investigation. It was at 6:53 am Bolingbrook Police were called to the Meijer Gas Station on Weber Road for a report of a robbery. The offender entered the gas station and demanded the contents of the cash register. The subject did not display a weapon but had his hand in his pocket.
classichits106.com
Squad car shot; high speed pursuit closes I-39
MENDOTA – A vehicle carrying three individuals fired upon civilians and state police officers during a pursuit that crossed state lines Thursday night. The Illinois State Police say they received a call about a shooting that caused property damage along I-39 in southern LaSalle County. Troopers had located a suspected vehicle traveling northbound, when a passenger allegedly began firing shots that reportedly struck a squad car. Multiple agencies joined the pursuit, culminating in the vehicle being stopped in Clinton, Wisconsin with stop sticks. Three individuals were taken into custody. No injuries were reported. I-39 north was closed between Mendota and Paw Paw for the investigation. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.
Hazel Crest police looking for men seen on video at playground with guns
Hazel Crest police department issued a community alert after a social media video showed two men in a playground with guns.
Man shoots woman, self in North Side apartment building
CHICAGO — A woman was shot by a man in the hall of a residential building in the city’s Near North Side neighborhood Wednesday night. The man was also found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police say. Police officials responded to shots fired at the 1000 block of North LaSalle Avenue around […]
Bellwood mother of 2 killed, man critically hurt in DuSable Lake Shore Drive shooting
"She was just a 26-year-old girl with two daughters and trying to do right," said the victim's cousin.
Gold Coast apartment complex shooting being investigated as possible attempted murder-suicide: CPD
At this point, police are looking into one of those patients as the suspect.
wjol.com
One Killed in Stabbing Outside Joliet Club
An early Monday morning stabbing in Joliet has left one man dead and one man injured. It was just after 1:00 am that Joliet Police were called to the Spanish American Club (413 Meeker Avenue) after receiving an emergency call involving a reported stabbing. Shortly after arriving, Officers located two 40-year-old males on the ground outside of the bar that had suffered stabbing injuries.
Waukegan substitute teacher arrested, fired after alleged physical altercation with student
WAUKEGAN, Ill — A substitute teacher in Waukegan was arrested and fired after an alleged physical altercation with a student in a classroom. The Chicago Tribune reports the teacher was arrested Tuesday and more details about the incident are expected to be provided by police Wednesday. Lawyers for 14-year-old Brandon Cole said the altercation happened […]
kanecountyconnects.com
Hours for Trick or Treating in Kane County
October 31 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Algonquin, Batavia, Campton Hills, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Geneva, Gilberts, North Aurora, Pingree Grove, Sleepy Hollow, South Elgin, St. Charles. October 31 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aurora, Burlington, Elgin, Elburn, Hampshire, Sugar Grove. October 31. 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maple Park. October...
fox32chicago.com
Man armed with gun robs mail carrier in Matteson: officials
MATTESON, Ill. - The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint in suburban Chicago earlier this month. On October 13, around 2:45 p.m., officials say a USPS letter carrier was robbed...
