Arkansas police search for man who posted to Facebook that he was kidnapped: 'Help me'
Arkansas police are searching for a man who could be missing after posting to Facebook that he was kidnapped on Tuesday morning.
Upworthy
He was a 'dumpster baby,' abandoned by his birth mom. Now, he is the CEO of a $62 million company.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 9, 2021. It has since been updated. Computer science educator Randy Pausch once said: "It's not about the cards you're dealt, but how you play the hand." Some people just know how to make the best out of the situation they are in and emerge with flying colors. Freddie Figgers was not dealt the best cards in life but he turned his fate around through passion and determination. Abandoned by his birth mother as an infant near a dumpster in rural Florida, Freddie was left to die before he was discovered by a passerby who alerted the police. He was then placed in foster care with an elderly couple who decided to adopt the 2-day-old child.
Hotel inspector finds signs of death, vermin and ‘gross,’ unsanitary conditions
The state has denied a license for a Charles City hotel where inspectors recently found evidence of a dead body, insect infestations and soiled bedding. The Hartwood Inn, located at 1312 Gilbert St. in Charles City, was cited for 23 regulatory violations – an exceedingly large number for a hotel or motel – during an […] The post Hotel inspector finds signs of death, vermin and ‘gross,’ unsanitary conditions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ABC News
Some Black physicians say they were pushed out of hospitals due to racial discrimination in medical workforce
After the pandemic hit the U.S. in early 2020, Chris Pernell, MD was on TV screens across the country, emerging as a leading voice on COVID-19's disproportionate impact on people of color. Earlier this year, backed by more than 100 New Jersey state leaders, Pernell -- University Hospital's inaugural chief...
Woman Who Says She Was Arrested for Being Too Hot Actually Maybe Killed Someone
Imagine making headlines for trying to argue that you’ve been arrested for being excessively good-looking…and then, two months later, going on to maybe, actually kill someone. More specifically, your own mother. That is more or less exactly what happened in the case of 28-year-old Hend Bustami, who, on...
‘She Was Thrown in a Hole Overnight’: Pa. Dad Allegedly Buried 6-Year-Old Daughter Alive as Part of ‘Barbaric’ Punishment
A 50-year-old father in Pennsylvania is facing multiple felony charges connected to a “barbaric” form of punishment he allegedly inflicted upon his 6-year-old daughter: beating, strangling, and burying the girl alive in a hole in the yard and leaving her there overnight. John Edward Kraft was arrested on Friday. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of strangulation, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment of a minor by a parent, and endangering the welfare of a child by a guardian, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Orlando Harris: Police confirm AR-15 used in St Louis school shooting is same gun removed from him days before
The AR-15-style rifle used to kill two victims in the mass shooting at a St Louis high school was the very same firearm that was taken away from gunman Orlando Harris just days earlier, it has been revealed. St Louis police confirmed on Wednesday night that the 19-year-old mass shooter – who was known to have mental health issues and whose mother feared he should not have a firearm – somehow got the gun back and used it to go on a shooting rampage in his former high school. On the evening of 15 October, Harris’s mother had contacted...
thepennyhoarder.com
Work Remotely as a Client Support Rep for CVS and Earn Up to $27 Per Hour
CVS is hiring a client support representative to work remotely full time. The anticipated salary ranges from $17 to $27.16 per hour depending on location and experience. You will be handling a high volume of calls and emails; evaluating and identifying opportunities to drive process improvements; and working with business partners to provide solutions for clients and members.
Federal government looking to strengthen funeral service prices disclosure rule
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The loss of a loved one can feel like the world has come to a sudden halt for those left to grieve and planning funeral services while navigating the sorrow can be overwhelming. Now the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is considering strengthening the rule for funeral...
Cleveland company uses tech to connect truck drivers to those looking to hire
The tightening labor market has created a unique opportunity for growth for Cleveland-based Drive My Way, which aims to use tech to better connect qualified truck drivers with their ideal positions.
KevinMD.com
Amazon, CVS, and Walmart are playing health care’s long game
In recent months, three of the nation’s largest retailers have stirred up a frenzy on Wall Street with a string of high-profile health care deals. Amazon bought primary-care company One Medical in early August for $3.9 billion. That was a month before CVS spent $8 billion to acquire Signify Health and its network of 10,000 clinicians who make home visits (both virtually and IRL). A day later, Walmart inked a 10-year agreement with the world’s largest health insurer, UnitedHealth Group.
Business Insider
The best identity theft protection services of 2022
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. In 2021, the Federal Trade Commission...
Bakersfield Californian
National First Responders Day: Hall Ambulance offers 24-hour mental health help to employees
At the drop of a hat, a first responder could recall several details of an incident — the location of the call, the clothing a victim was wearing, a smell, the treatment provided and more. The incident could have been 20 years ago, but that paramedic or emergency medical...
Many employers will soon have to advertise salary thanks to two new laws
While there is already a patchwork of state and local laws aimed at improving pay transparency, many companies still do not advertise what they pay up front. But two new laws that will soon take effect may have the biggest impact yet on employers and job seekers across the country.
Job hunting? Don't let yourself be scammed
Job applicant scams are rampant these days, unfortunately. One would think the scammers of the world would choose not to target job seekers. After all, many job seekers are already economically challenged, otherwise why would they be seeking a new or better job?
