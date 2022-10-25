ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, MN

mprnews.org

Landmark power plant in western Minnesota to be imploded

A long-shuttered power plant in western Minnesota will be imploded Thursday, ending nearly a century as a landmark in the region. The Minnesota Valley Generating Plant in Granite Falls dates back to the 1930s, and for decades it provided power for a wide swath of the state as well as serving as an symbol of the city.
GRANITE FALLS, MN
mprnews.org

Video: Explosives topple landmark former power plant in Granite Falls

Demolition experts leveled a decommissioned power plant in western Minnesota on Thursday, using explosives to bring down two giant smokestacks and the nearly century-old building in Granite Falls. The sound of the explosives was followed by the boom of the massive plant tumbling to the ground, echoing through the Minnesota...
GRANITE FALLS, MN

