Read full article on original website
Related
lite987whop.com
Burglary investigated on Jones Street
A burglary was reported Saturday at a rental property on Jones Street in Hopkinsville. The owner told officers someone kicked in a boarded up window and removed the fuse box from the wall, took three five-gallon buckets of paint, and stole a ceiling fan and two windows. The combined value...
lite987whop.com
CCHS, Trigg bands finish third at state
Christian County’s Colonel Marching Band advanced to the KMEA State Finals in Richmond Saturday and finished third in Class 4A. The Colonels were second in music performance and third in visual performance and general effect. Bourbon County won the 4A state championship and Anderson County was the runner-up. Hopkinsville’s...
lite987whop.com
Mayor talks growth, happenings in Hopkinsville
Things are happening in Hopkinsville, and Mayor Wendell Lynch says it’s a sign that the city is heading in the right direction. Appearing on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday morning, Mayor Lynch spoke about the numerous economic development announcements that have been made locally, including Ascend Elements coming to Commerce Park #2 and the old K-Mart building coming under new ownership. Work has already begun to fix up that property and Lynch says it’s just another way to make Hopkinsville attractive to not just businesses, but individuals.
lite987whop.com
Man arrested on fentanyl charge in justice center parking lot
A man who was caught allegedly snorting pills in the parking lot of the Christian County Justice Center Friday morning was arrested for a trafficking fentanyl charge. The Hopkinsville police arrest citation for 32-year old Tyler Scott Allen of Hopkinsville says he was observed snorting blue “M30” pills and a search of his vehicle allegedly turned up multiple pills that are known to contain fentanyl, which can be deadly.
lite987whop.com
Trenton hosts 79th Halloween Carnival
One of the more unique celebrations in the region, if not in the country, Trenton hosted its 79th annual Halloween Carnival Saturday night in the old school gym. It looks like something you’d see from an old movie and features games, food, a silent auction, a cake walk and much more. Trenton Mayor Martha Jo Ray noted it was the first time it was back in its traditional form since the beginning of the pandemic.
lite987whop.com
HS Football Preview
After suffering another district loss last week hosting Bowling Green, the Colonels hope to get back in the win column before next week’s playoff game. McCracken County rolls into town also looking to pick up a much needed win as they are just 2-7 on the season. Last year the Mustangs trampled the Colonels 54-24, at McCracken. Zach Self having come to Christian County by way of the Mustangs, told us yesterday things are different this year though, here is our full interview…
lite987whop.com
Car, gun reported stolen
A car was reported stolen Friday night on Hunters Lane. The victim told Hopkinsville police that his 2010 gray Ford Fusion was stolen from his driveway in the 600 block of Hunters between 9:30 and 11 p.m. The report says the keys had been left in the car and that...
lite987whop.com
Todd County in-house absentee voting underway, early voting next week at courthouse
Todd County’s in-house absentee voting and early voting are happening at the courthouse on East Washington Street. County Clerk Cindy O’Bryan told Fiscal Court Friday morning that the in-person absentee voting continues until Wednesday, but you won’t need an excuse to vote early Thursday, Friday or Saturday of next week.
lite987whop.com
Comeback Win for Colonels 27-20 over Mustangs
It was homecoming and senior night at the Stadium of Champions on Friday night for Christian County. All eyes, ultimately, though, were on a Freshman. Deameion Leavell replaced Jordan Miles after the first offensive drive where Miles went down with an apparent ankle injury. A collective sigh was let out...
lite987whop.com
Trenton PD seeking community’s help to obtain grant money
Trenton Police Chief Henry Hamlett is asking for the public to vote for that town’s department to receive grant funding. The Aftermath K9 Grant will award a total of $15,000 to the top eight vote-receiving agencies to create or maintain a K9 unit. You can vote on the Aftermath...
lite987whop.com
Colonel Football Up and Down Off the Field
You may have noticed a few things over the past week or two going on with Christian County football. Head Coach Blake Ladson was mysteriously absent from last Friday’s game and will, having not been at practice this week, also be absent from this Friday’s game. Also, the...
Comments / 0