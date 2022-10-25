ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raf Simons Throws a Rave—and Shows His Most Grown-Up Clothing Yet

Raf Simons was supposed to show his Spring/Summer 2023 collection during London Fashion Week back in September, almost certain to be a highlight among the solid schedule of Burberry, Halpern, and SS Daley. But Simons decided to cancel his show following the death of the Queen, and announced that he would instead unveil the collection during the Frieze art fair in October.
