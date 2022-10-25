Read full article on original website
Lil' Kim Models In The New Fall '22 Mackage Campaign—See The Iconic Photos!
Lil' Kim is booked and busy. Besides her epic 2022 Hip Hop Awards performance, the Queen Bee is now starring in the Fall/Winter 2022 Mackage campaign. "Lil' Kim being a strong, independent woman who embraces bodycon fashion and is not afraid to stand out was the parallel we needed to introduce Mackage's first ever monogram collection," confirmed Tanya Golesic, CEO. "Her iconic looks have influenced so many throughout the '90s and continue to do so today."
Confused Domino's Worker Delivers Pizza to Address Directly Across the Street From His Store
A Domino's employee went viral on TikTok after expressing disbelief at a customer who ordered their meal to be delivered, despite living right across the street from the Dominos location. The clip was posted by @dominos_iceland, which shows the employee receiving an order and raising an eyebrow after checking the...
Sue Aikens Was Chosen for 'Life Below Zero' Because of Her Isolated Life in Alaska
There’s a reason so many viewers are invested in a series like Life Below Zero, which is now in its 19th season. Sue Aikens is the primary subject of the show, and she's one of the biggest reasons why Life Below Zero is as popular as it is. Article...
'Love Is Blind' Star Brennon Lemieux Has an Interesting Resume to Boast
In the world of reality dating competitions, it isn't necessarily supposed to matter what a person does for a living. In the real world, though, career goals can be a major factor in determining who you want to be with for the rest of your life, which is why so many people are interested in learning more about the careers of the contestants on season 3 of Love Is Blind.
Doctor Who reveals new ‘remastered’ logo and fans are divided on its appeal: ‘Very old school’
Ahead of the forthcoming season of BBC’s Doctor Who, the series has revealed its “new logo for a new era”.The 60th anniversary – which will to return in 2023 on the BBC in the UK and Disney Plus worldwide – will star Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor, replacing Jodie Whittaker, who left the show on Sunday (23 October) and David Tennant, who has returned to the role for three episodes,On Tuesday (25 October), the BBC shared its remastered logo of the popular British sci-fi programme, and the result has received mixed reactions. Numerous fans loved the...
Fans Are Seriously Missing Shaka on the Netflix Sitcom ‘Family Reunion’
Fans are confused about what happened to Shaka McKellan on Family Reunion after the Netflix comedy returned for Part 5 on Thursday, Oct. 27, without the Isaiah Russell-Bailey character. Article continues below advertisement. “I was so excited for Part 5 of Family Reunion, and one of my two favorite characters...
Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection
Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
TikTok Users Are Convinced Barney the Dinosaur Was Actually Murdered Thanks to a New Trend
It's been a minute since Barney was on the air. The children's television series, which promoted messages of love, sharing, and friendship, aired from 1992 to 2010. But thanks to Peacock's latest documentary I Love You, You Hate Me, Barney has come back into the spotlight. The title introduces us to the Texas mom behind Barney's inception, Sheryl Leach, and takes us through the rise and fall of the Barney franchise.
TikToker Accidentally Takes Neighbor’s Son on Vacation After Communication Error
A TikToker who posts under the handle @seenasyouasked went viral after sharing a crazy story about how misunderstanding one phrase from her neighbor led her to take the neighbor's son on vacation to London for a week. Article continues below advertisement. "This is the biggest mistake I have ever made...
'The Simpsons' Has a 'Death Note' Parody in This Year's "Treehouse of Horror"
Every year, The Simpsons airs a Halloween-themed anthology known as the Treehouse of Horror. In these specials, the long-running animated sitcom becomes a collection of spooky and quirky shorts dedicated to the spirit of Halloween. As an added treat, the names in the end credits are typically changed to become horror-themed.
City Girls To Headline Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop Event
The City Girls have been announced as headlining performers for the Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop concert event. Set to take place on Nov. 17th at Academy LA, the program will celebrate the unveiling of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players list and issue honoring executives across the R&B and Hip-Hop industry. Previous honorees include the founder/CEO of 300 Entertainment Kevin Liles, Epic Records Chair & CEO Sylvia Rhone, Quality Control’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee, and more. More from VIBE.comFlo Milli, JID, Larry June, And More Join D'USSÉ At Made in America FestivalONE Musicfest Showcased Generations Of Black Music And CultureJT Defends...
There's No 'White Lotus' Manager Quite Like Armond From Season 1
The best part about Season 1 of The White Lotus is arguably the hotel manager Armond. But, as viewers see at the end of the first season, Armond is accidentally killed, thus ending his reign of chaos involving nearly every major character. Even so, is Armond in The White Lotus...
In Scotland, Halloween Is Curiously…Romantic?
Forget Jack-O-Lanterns. In Scotland, Halloween food traditions are as creepy as they are romantic. Food famously figures among numerous Halloween traditions, whether that’s carving out pumpkins or receiving sweet treats in return for party tricks. Make your way to bonnie wee Scotland, and you’ll find the holiday has a much more complex history. It goes far beyond seasonal stereotypes and is inexplicably embellished with ancient superstitions, some of which have oddly romantic undertones.
'The White Lotus' Fans Are Ready for More Dark Humor and Mystery in Season 2
The first season of The White Lotus is all about a murder mystery that intertwines the lives of several guests at a swanky Hawaiian resort. Season 2 may be a tad different in what the overall mystery is, but we still have a running theme of classes, morals, and unwavering hospitality. So, how many episodes is The White Lotus Season 2?
Sean Rich From 'Pawn Stars' Has Accomplished Quite a Lot Outside of the Show
Over the years that Pawn Stars has been on the air, the show has introduced its millions of viewers to a varied and eclectic group of buyers, sellers, experts, history buffs, and more. The culmination of all of those kinds of people's efforts are what makes the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, well, world famous.
Meet 'Saving the Manor' Hosts Dean Poulton and Borja De Maqua
As the seasons change, it’s out with the old and in with the new. HGTV put a whole new spin on that saying in the October 2022 premiere of Saving the Manor. The series documents the renovation of King Henry VII’s 300-year-old estate in England, which proves to be a pretty tedious task given the size of the monstrous manor.
What Is 'Walker: Independence' About? The CW Star Lawrence Kao Breaks Down the Prequel Spinoff (EXCLUSIVE)
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Walker: Independence Season 1, Episodes 1-4. A couple departs from Boston in the 1800s, eager to make a new life for themselves out West when tragedy strikes late one night. Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara) ventures to Independence, Tex., determined to seek justice after...
'Walker: Independence's' Lawrence Kao on Show's "Stunning" Filming Location (EXCLUSIVE)
Abigail Walker (Katherine McNamara) is determined to seek justice in Walker: Independence after she was forced to watch her husband's murder before her very eyes when they were journeying from Boston to Texas. She makes her way to the small town of Independence, Texas, resolute in her mission to find...
Cardi B's Got a Massive Blue Streak in Her Even More Massive Hair
This might just be the most subtle transformation the rapper has opted for yet. There's not a day that goes by when I don't feel at least a little bit reminiscent of my pink hair streak phase. It was fun, simple to maintain, and not too overwhelming commitment-wise when it came to bleaching and dyeing. Cardi B is now on a similar wavelength — except her streak comes in a vivid shade of blue.
Megan Fox Debuts Fiery Hair in Copper Dress & Gilded Heels at Time 100 Next Gala with Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox made a bold statement on the red carpet for Time 100 Next Gala at Second Floor in New York yesterday alongside her rockstar fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. Debuting a new fiery red hair, Fox chose a copper dress by Maison Yeya for the event. The eye-catching ensemble consisted of a structured strapless bodice and cascading skirt made of a metallic fabric that caught the light in a very pleasing manner. The gown also featured a deep side slit that created that made the dress a more daring choice. Coordinating her jewelry to her dress, the “Jennifer’s Body” star showed out...
