(Kitco News) - Rising mortgage rates continue to take their toll on the U.S. housing market; however, the drop in new homes sales in September was less than expected. The gold market is not seeing much reaction to better-than-expected new home sales data as prices see some technical buying momentum as $1,650 continues to hold as solid support. December gold futures last traded at $1,669.70 an ounce, up 0.71% on the day.

2 DAYS AGO