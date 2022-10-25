Read full article on original website
Lundin Mining reports net loss in Q3 2022, notes inflationary pressures and lower metal prices
The company also produced 45 koz of gold in Q3 2022, which is 2% lower than 46 koz...
Amazon forecasts fourth-quarter sales below estimates
Oct 27 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) projected current-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates on Thursday as decades-high inflation and intense competition from rivals such as Walmart (WMT.N) weigh on its retail business. Shares of the world's largest e-commerce company fell nearly 19% in trading after the bell. After recording...
Shopify beats quarterly revenue estimates
Oct 27 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as businesses stuck to the Canadian online services provider's tools and payment options to scale up. The company's U.S.-listed shares rose 7% in trading before the bell. The stock has already lost more than...
India's SBI Card second-quarter profit rises 52% on robust consumer spending
BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBIC.NS) reported a 52.4% jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as it issued more credit cards and Indians spent more going into the festive season. SBI Card, backed by top lender State Bank of India (SBI.NS), has increased its card...
Intel cuts annual revenue forecast for second time this year
Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel Corp (INTC.O) on Thursday cut its 2022 revenue forecast for the second time this year as a slump in PC demand looks set to worsen and recession fears muddy the outlook for the data center market. Surging inflation has prompted consumers to rethink buying...
Mexico's Pemex reports narrower quarterly loss, growing fuel sales
MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex on Friday reported its third quarter net loss narrowed to $2.58 billion (52.0 billion pesos), but said it had suffered from increased sales costs as well as currency exchange losses as the peso weakened against the dollar. The results...
India's PC Jeweller posts quarterly profit on festive gold demand
BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - India's PC Jeweller Ltd (PCJE.NS) reported a quarterly profit on Thursday compared to a year-ago loss, as bullion demand surged ahead of key festivals and the wedding season. Profit stood at 859.2 million rupees ($10.44 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to...
Gold prices holding on to solid gains as U.S. new home sales drop nearly 11% in September
(Kitco News) - Rising mortgage rates continue to take their toll on the U.S. housing market; however, the drop in new homes sales in September was less than expected. The gold market is not seeing much reaction to better-than-expected new home sales data as prices see some technical buying momentum as $1,650 continues to hold as solid support. December gold futures last traded at $1,669.70 an ounce, up 0.71% on the day.
Newcrest produces 527koz of gold in September quarter, maintains its FY23 guidance
The company said that gold production was 17% lower and copper production was 16% lower than the prior...
Gold prices testing support around $1,650 as U.S. PCE rises 0.6% in September, in line with expectations
(Kitco News) - The gold market is testing critical support around $1,650 an ounce as U.S. inflation pressure rise in line with expectations. Friday, the U.S. Department of Commerce said its core Personal Consumption Expenditures price index increased 0.5% last month, up from August's increase of 0.6%. The data was in line with expectations.
Breaking down gold price action: this is what institutional investors react to - LBMA
(Kitco News) Gold is being pulled in different directions by opposing drivers, creating a confusing environment for investors, according to the LBMA/LPPM Global Precious Metals Conference 2022. Persistently high inflation is mixed in with continued dollar strength and strong gold ETF outflows. On top of this, there is very robust...
Uranium producer Cameco cuts net loss in Q3 y-o-y, expects first production at McArthur River this year
The company said its quarterly results are driven by normal quarterly variations in contract deliveries and the continued...
Battery-metal miners hit turbulence
Battery-metal producers warned of softer prices in this season's quarterlies, said mining audiences manager Michael McCrae. On Friday McCrae recorded Kitco Roundtable with correspondent Paul Harris and Revival Gold CEO Hugh Agro. In Eramet's Q3 released yesterday the company said that it sees a "weakening of demand and prices." Eramet...
Commodity stocks, Natwest drag FTSE 100 lower
Oct 28 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 fell on Friday as widening COVID-19 curbs in China dragged down commodity-linked stocks, while British bank Natwest slumped after reporting a flat third-quarter profit. The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 (.FTSE) closed 0.4% lower, with precious metal miners (.FTNMX551030) falling 3.3% as gold and silver...
Tharisa issues $50 mln bond for Zimbabwe platinum mine build
HARARE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Tharisa Plc has issued a $50 million bond as it moves to raise $391 million to build a 194,000 ounce per year platinum group metal (PGM) mine in Zimbabwe, the platinum producer said on Friday. Tharisa, a co-producer of chrome concentrates and PGMs in South...
World Bank projects energy prices to decline 11% in 2023 after 60% jump in 2022
WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Wednesday said it expects energy prices to decline 11% in 2023 after a 60% surge in 2022, with slower global growth and continued COVID restrictions in China posing key downside risks. The bank in its latest Commodity Markets Outlook projected a...
Australian shares climb to 1-1/2-month high on miners, gold boost
Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday to scale their highest levels since mid-September, buoyed by gold stocks and miners, although weak performances among financials limited gains as investors weighed the country's hotter-than-expected inflation print. The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.3% at 6,833.50 points, as of 2347...
Bitcoin Oct. 27 daily chart alert - Bulls have the technical edge
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Thursday, on a corrective pullback after...
Chile's mining industry dissatisfied with mining royalty adjustments
SANTIAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chile's mining industry said on Wednesday the sector is still dissatisfied with a proposed mining royalty bill, because despite recent adjustments the increased rates would hurt the country's competitiveness. The government had on Tuesday announced modifications to a proposed mining royalty bill, lowering a variable...
Mubadala expected to complete sale of 25% stake in OMV's Borealis
BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund's Mubadala is expected to complete the sale of its 25% stake in petrochemicals group Borealis (BESGR.UL), the chief executive of the plastic maker's majority owner OMV (OMVV.VI) said on Friday. "Twenty-five percent is currently owned by Mubadala and that 25...
