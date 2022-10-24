ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Market expectations start to shift in direction of slower pace of rate hikes by Fed

In a year dominated by worries about inflation and rising interest rates, strategists and traders said a narrative is building within financial markets in which the Federal Reserve will likely need to back off aggressive interest rate hikes soon. While such a possibility isn’t entirely new, it’s suddenly gained greater...
msn.com

Here Is What Gas Prices Will Look Like on Election Day

Gas prices have swung drastically to both ends of the spectrum over the last few years, with the average sitting below $2 per gallon during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 before leaping to above $5 as demand increased this summer and the war continued between Russia and Ukraine.
GEORGIA STATE
UPI News

Lebanon-Israel sea border deal ushers in a new era

A U.S.-mediated maritime border deal ending a years-long dispute between Lebanon and Israel over the ownership of natural gas fields was seen as a paradigm shift that would pave the way for a truce in the region.
msn.com

Pinterest Surges on Revenue Beat as Social Peers Struggle

(Bloomberg) -- Pinterest Inc. surged after reporting third-quarter revenue that beat analysts’ estimates, standing out from its social media peers in a difficult market. Third-quarter sales grew 8% to $684.55 million, the company said, topping the average analyst estimate for $666.85 million. Monthly active users also grew slightly to 445 million, from 444 million in the year-ago period, after three straight quarters of declines.
The Hill

Before winter sets in, the Biden administration can cool heating prices

With temperatures dropping and energy prices rising, the forecast is for an expensive winter. While the Biden administration scrambles to rein in inflation, a new energy efficiency standard for furnaces could provide long-term relief. The Department of Energy has proposed a rule that will phase out inefficient gas furnace models to help ensure homeowners and renters aren’t paying needlessly high bills. Improving the standards — which have not been meaningfully updated in more than 30 years — will lower gas bills and reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change and cut air pollutants that cause poor health, especially in low-income communities.
msn.com

US official rejects reports that multinational Haiti force is ‘in trouble’

A State Department official on Wednesday rejected recent reports that a U.S.-led effort to send a multinational military force to Haiti is “in trouble,” Reuters reported. “I strongly disagree with the idea that a resolution authorizing a multinational force is in peril,” Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols told reporters, according to Reuters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy