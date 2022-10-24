Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Market expectations start to shift in direction of slower pace of rate hikes by Fed
In a year dominated by worries about inflation and rising interest rates, strategists and traders said a narrative is building within financial markets in which the Federal Reserve will likely need to back off aggressive interest rate hikes soon. While such a possibility isn’t entirely new, it’s suddenly gained greater...
Putin has been watching and waiting for this moment in Washington
For months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has waited and watched, hoping for a fracturing of the remarkable Washington consensus built by President Joe Biden on the need to do everything it takes to defend democracy in Ukraine.
msn.com
US assures that a nuclear strike by North Korea would put «period» to Kim Jong Un’s regime
The U.S. Department of Defense has assured that a possible nuclear attack by North Korea would mean the "end" of the regime of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has carried out a new launch of two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.
"I Urge You Not To Raise Kids In A Colorblind Household": Parents And Kids Who Grew Up In Multi-Racial Households Are Getting Candid About Their Experiences
"My problem was never that I didn't know how I saw my identity — but more so how others saw it."
msn.com
White House officials thought they'd struck a secret oil deal with Saudi Arabia only for Biden to be humiliated when the kingdom abandoned it: NYT
Aides to President Joe Biden were enraged when Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman abandoned a secret deal they believed they'd struck to boost oil production, The New York Times reported. Citing US and Middle Eastern officials, the newspaper said Biden aides believed they'd reached an agreement with the...
msn.com
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin rails against ‘west’ in latest speech; Kyiv faces longer and stricter blackouts after attacks
LIVE – Updated at 18:58. Russian president addresses Valdai discussion club; Ukrainian capital to face more power outages after energy supplies hit. The time in Kyiv is 9pm. Here is a brief round-up of the day’s top stories:. Vladimir Putin has said that he directly ordered his defence...
msn.com
Here Is What Gas Prices Will Look Like on Election Day
Gas prices have swung drastically to both ends of the spectrum over the last few years, with the average sitting below $2 per gallon during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 before leaping to above $5 as demand increased this summer and the war continued between Russia and Ukraine.
Lebanon-Israel sea border deal ushers in a new era
A U.S.-mediated maritime border deal ending a years-long dispute between Lebanon and Israel over the ownership of natural gas fields was seen as a paradigm shift that would pave the way for a truce in the region.
One graph shows how Brazil's election could speed up destruction of the Amazon rainforest — and imperil the planet
Under President Jair Bolsonaro, deforestation in the Amazon surged. His opponent, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, promises to crack down on the practice.
msn.com
Pentagon Report Warns Kim Jong Un Leadership Won't Survive if He Uses Nukes
Amid a series of escalations across the Korean Peninsula, the first new U.S. military strategy released under President Joe Biden has warned North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un that his government would not "survive" in the event that he used a nuclear weapon. The Pentagon jointly released on Thursday...
msn.com
Pinterest Surges on Revenue Beat as Social Peers Struggle
(Bloomberg) -- Pinterest Inc. surged after reporting third-quarter revenue that beat analysts’ estimates, standing out from its social media peers in a difficult market. Third-quarter sales grew 8% to $684.55 million, the company said, topping the average analyst estimate for $666.85 million. Monthly active users also grew slightly to 445 million, from 444 million in the year-ago period, after three straight quarters of declines.
Before winter sets in, the Biden administration can cool heating prices
With temperatures dropping and energy prices rising, the forecast is for an expensive winter. While the Biden administration scrambles to rein in inflation, a new energy efficiency standard for furnaces could provide long-term relief. The Department of Energy has proposed a rule that will phase out inefficient gas furnace models to help ensure homeowners and renters aren’t paying needlessly high bills. Improving the standards — which have not been meaningfully updated in more than 30 years — will lower gas bills and reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change and cut air pollutants that cause poor health, especially in low-income communities.
msn.com
Russia asks UN Security Council to investigate U.S. for developing biological weapons in Ukraine
Russia has asked the United Nations Security Council to investigate U.S. involvement in the alleged development of biological weapons in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry has reported. "Russia had no choice but to submit a complaint to the president of the UN Security Council to request the launch of an...
msn.com
US official rejects reports that multinational Haiti force is ‘in trouble’
A State Department official on Wednesday rejected recent reports that a U.S.-led effort to send a multinational military force to Haiti is “in trouble,” Reuters reported. “I strongly disagree with the idea that a resolution authorizing a multinational force is in peril,” Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols told reporters, according to Reuters.
Comments / 0