Syndication: The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is expected to miss at least four weeks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Chase injured his hip during Week 6's win over the New Orleans Saints and reaggravated it against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7. He returned to the game against Atlanta but is now expected to miss at least four weeks after visiting a hip specialist on Wednesday. With Chase sidelined, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd could see more targets. Chase is averaging 10.5 targets per game this season.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO