Syndication: The Enquirer

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin drops underwhelming TJ Watt update ahead of Week 8 vs. Eagles
In anticipation of Sunday’s showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers should not count on seeing the return of a key defensive player. According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, head coach Mike Tomlin shared it is “highly unlikely” that injured linebacker TJ Watt will suit up for Week 8.
AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Colts, Jets, Steelers
ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler report a lot of eyes are on the Broncos ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline next Tuesday. Players Graziano says are drawing varying degrees of interest include OLB Bradley Chubb, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR KJ Hamler and RB Melvin Gordon. Fowler adds...
NFL Week 8 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under
Here's all the picks and predictions for Week 8 of the NFL season, including moneylines, point spreads and over/under.
Look: Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for Monday Night Football Matchup With Browns
Cincinnati has won four of their last five games
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/26/22)
It is Wednesday, October 26, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the Halloween Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The top story for the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes offers a bit of perspective and good news as to where the team stands in the AFC North divisional race.
Bernie Kosar Says “I’m Literally Sick,” About Ravens Loss
Cleveland Browns fans are extremely unhappy with how the 2022 season is going. Particularly in the last four weeks, fans have been watching this team lose winnable games week after week. Even former players are feeling the pain. On the heels of Eric Metcalf speaking out against his former team,...
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs with the ball against Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (29) in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: The Post-Crescent
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn (94) dive for a loose ball in the second half of their football game on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Lambeau Field. in Green Bay, Wis. Wm.…
Arthur Smith: Got to find solutions for injuries in secondary
After skating through the first six games of the season relatively healthy, the Atlanta Falcons' secondary has been decimated by injuries the past two weeks.
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders
Oct 9, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) on the field before the game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NFL Coverage Map Week 8: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL is back in London, and we’re back with the Week 8 NFL coverage map. For the second-consecutive week, CBS has single-game coverage and FOX gets the doubleheader with the usual three prime-time games on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night. NFL Coverage Map for Week 8. The folks...
Dolphins S Brandon Jones (torn ACL) out for season
Miami Dolphins starting safety Brandon Jones will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left ACL, coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday.
Details Emerge From Thursday Trade Between Chiefs, Giants
The Kansas City Chiefs added another weapon to their explosive offense on Thursday when they acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. The Chiefs are sending the Giants two 2023 draft picks for Toney, one in the third round and the other in the sixth. While that might not seem ...
Bengals, Giants climb in Colin's 'Herd Hierarchy'
There was no break in the action in Week 7 of the NFL season, with teams determined to grind out a win as the year wears on. Here is Colin Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy" ahead of Week 8, with insights from FOX Bet. 10. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 7) Overall record:...
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (hip) expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is expected to miss at least four weeks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Chase injured his hip during Week 6's win over the New Orleans Saints and reaggravated it against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7. He returned to the game against Atlanta but is now expected to miss at least four weeks after visiting a hip specialist on Wednesday. With Chase sidelined, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd could see more targets. Chase is averaging 10.5 targets per game this season.
Albert Breer: I think you have to grade Stefanski on a curve; Browns could put identity at risk with a Hunt trade
Albert Breer talks about the possibility of Browns trading Kareem Hunt, the team’s 2-5 record and whether there are roster concerns, how the organization evaluates Kevin Stefanski’s coaching job this season, Bill Belichick, Russell Wilson and more.
