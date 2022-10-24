ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Syndication: The Enquirer

By Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iuU28_0im83f8f00

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) is tended to by the Bengals training staff after going down with a non-contact injury in the first quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons at…

Yardbarker

AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Colts, Jets, Steelers

ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler report a lot of eyes are on the Broncos ahead of the NFL's trade deadline next Tuesday. Players Graziano says are drawing varying degrees of interest include OLB Bradley Chubb, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR KJ Hamler and RB Melvin Gordon. Fowler adds...
DENVER, CO
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/26/22)

It is Wednesday, October 26, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the Halloween Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The top story for the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes offers a bit of perspective and good news as to where the team stands in the AFC North divisional race.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Bernie Kosar Says "I'm Literally Sick," About Ravens Loss

Cleveland Browns fans are extremely unhappy with how the 2022 season is going. Particularly in the last four weeks, fans have been watching this team lose winnable games week after week. Even former players are feeling the pain. On the heels of Eric Metcalf speaking out against his former team,...
CLEVELAND, OH
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Coverage Map Week 8: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL is back in London, and we're back with the Week 8 NFL coverage map. For the second-consecutive week, CBS has single-game coverage and FOX gets the doubleheader with the usual three prime-time games on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night. NFL Coverage Map for Week 8. The folks...
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX Sports

Bengals, Giants climb in Colin's 'Herd Hierarchy'

There was no break in the action in Week 7 of the NFL season, with teams determined to grind out a win as the year wears on. Here is Colin Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy" ahead of Week 8, with insights from FOX Bet. 10. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 7) Overall record:...
numberfire.com

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (hip) expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is expected to miss at least four weeks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Chase injured his hip during Week 6's win over the New Orleans Saints and reaggravated it against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7. He returned to the game against Atlanta but is now expected to miss at least four weeks after visiting a hip specialist on Wednesday. With Chase sidelined, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd could see more targets. Chase is averaging 10.5 targets per game this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

