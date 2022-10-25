Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
US assures that a nuclear strike by North Korea would put «period» to Kim Jong Un’s regime
The U.S. Department of Defense has assured that a possible nuclear attack by North Korea would mean the "end" of the regime of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has carried out a new launch of two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.
Chinese manufacturing weakens, adding to economic pressure
An official survey shows Chinese manufacturing weakened in October
msn.com
President Biden says the US is NOT experiencing record inflation when it is
President Joe Biden stretched the truth during an interview on Thursday where he claimed that the United States wasn't suffering record inflation. Having already lied about gas prices being down compared to when he took office, he was asked by a reporter about the 8.2 percent inflation America is currently dealing with.
Marketmind: Not even half-time
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. As a blitz of central bank rate meetings from Australia and Britain to the United States keeps investors on edge this week, markets will also wrestle with crucial data on inflation and jobs.
msn.com
This is where homes are selling the fastest in America right now
Slide 1 of 51: Homes have spent fewer and fewer days on the market over the last five years. In summer 2021—peak season for residential real estate activity—the typical home in the U.S. sold in just 36 days, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank. The typical home took twice as long to sell in summer 2017. At a local level, a property that sits on the market for longer than the median length of time could signal to would-be-buyers that there is something undesirable about the listing. When homes sell faster it can also be a sign that any given market is less buyer-friendly. Stacker compiled a list of metros where homes are selling the fastest using data from Redfin. Metros are ranked by the least days listed for sale for the month of September with the metros with the most home sales being ranked higher in case of ties. Metros with over 300 home sales in September were included. Find a Qualified Financial Advisor1. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes.2. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Get started with achieving your financial goals!
'Our phoenix': Lula's ups and downs in Brazil defy belief
SAO PAULO — (AP) — Four years ago, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s reputation and political future were in tatters. After an unlikely rise from poverty to union leader to Brazil’s presidency, the man universally known as Lula had landed in prison. On Sunday –...
Comments / 0