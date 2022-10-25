Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Pinterest Surges on Revenue Beat as Social Peers Struggle
(Bloomberg) -- Pinterest Inc. surged after reporting third-quarter revenue that beat analysts’ estimates, standing out from its social media peers in a difficult market. Third-quarter sales grew 8% to $684.55 million, the company said, topping the average analyst estimate for $666.85 million. Monthly active users also grew slightly to 445 million, from 444 million in the year-ago period, after three straight quarters of declines.
Wall Street surges to sharply higher close ahead of Fed week
NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A robust, broad-based rally sent Wall Street to a sharply higher close on Friday as encouraging economic data and a sunnier earnings outlook fueled investor risk appetite ahead of next week's much-anticipated two-day policy meeting of the Federal Reserve.
msn.com
ServiceNow Rallies on Higher Subscription-Revenue Forecast
(Bloomberg) -- ServiceNow Inc., a maker of business workflow software, rallied after reporting profit that topped expectations and increased its forecast for constant currency growth, signaling that demand remains strong in a choppy economic environment. Most Read from Bloomberg. Third-quarter earnings excluding some items were $1.97 a share, the Santa...
Comments / 0