Michigan State

Michigan to launch first-ever Fellowships for Future Educators

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has launched Michigan’s first-ever fellowships for future educators. Stipends will soon be available for student teachers. Starting Monday, applications open for $10,000 Future Teacher Fellowships, and $9,600 stipends for student teachers. We're told this is to help build-up the teacher pipeline, and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Woman admits to biting child arm, state suspends child care license

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Allegan County woman will be barred from ever operating a child care facility in Michigan under an emergency order filed Wednesday by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Deborah Loudin in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day events in Mid-Michigan

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is taking place on October 29th. Ascension Genesys Hospital is joining with the Genesee County Sheriff and United Community Addiction Network (UCAN) to host a prescription medication take back day on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The outdoor event will be held in Grand Blanc at Ascension Genesys Hospital.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Rural areas to get $759M in grants for high-speed internet

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Agriculture Department announced Thursday it is making available $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet, part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year's infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House senior...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Michigan governor candidates to debate for final time

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will debate Tuesday for the final time before the November election for control of the battleground state. Dixon, a former businesswoman and conservative commentator who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is hoping a late...
MICHIGAN STATE
Gov. Whitmer responds to guilty verdicts in kidnapping plot case

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued a statement after three men were found guilty on multiple charges in relation to plotting to kidnap Whitmer in 2020. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty of providing “material support” for a terrorist act as...
MICHIGAN STATE
Almost 800 pets were adopted in Michigan thanks to 'Empty the Shelters' event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - During the first week of October, 4,935 cats and 4,515 dogs found loving homes during the nation’s largest funded adoption event. BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters" took place at 260 shelters in 41 states where pets were available for adoption through sponsored adoption fees of $50 or less.
MICHIGAN STATE
REPORT: U.S. has just a 25 day supply of diesel fuel

FLINT, Mich - There is a growing concern about a nationwide diesel fuel shortage. Bloomberg.com is reporting the United States has just a 25-day supply of diesel. Bloomberg says that is the lowest level since 2008. A gallon of diesel in Michigan according to AAA is averaging $5.44 per gallon.
MICHIGAN STATE
Salvation Army offering holiday assistance for those in need

FLINT, Mich. — Families were able to sign up Tuesday for the Salvation Army's Christmas assistance program called Christmastown. Salvation Army is offering mid-Michigan families with children up to 14 years old may apply to receive Christmas assistance from the Salvation Army Corps Community Centers for assistance with toys and holiday meals.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Blanc man wins $100k from Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich. - A Grand Blanc man has won a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. 59-year-old Lawrence Thompson matched four white balls and the Powerball – 03-06-11-17-22 PB:11 – in the Oct. 10 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Increased police presence at Oxford Middle School after alleged threat of shooting

OXFORD, Mich. - Rumors were circulating about a shooting at Oxford Middle School, so the district has increased police presence at the school on Thursday, according to the school district. Staff greeted students at the door on Thursday and checked belongings. You can see details on the alleged threat in...

