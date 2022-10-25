Read full article on original website
Related
Why Xerox Stock Hit 52-Week Lows Today
Xerox Holdings Corp XRX shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results and cut its full-year outlook. Xerox said third-quarter revenue was down 0.4% year-over-year to $1.75 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.77 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 19 cents per share, which missed average estimates of 40 cents per share.
McDonald's Beats On Q3 Earnings As Global Comps Surge 10%, Gains Share Among Low Income Consumers In US
McDonald’s Corp MCD reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $5.87 billion, beating the consensus of $5.72 billion. Global comparable sales rose 9.5%, with 6.1% growth in the U.S. Digital Systemwide sales in its top six markets were nearly $7 billion for the quarter, representing over...
NASDAQ
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
NASDAQ
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
Coke ups sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 revenue
Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world. The beverage giant raised its revenue expectations for the second time this year. Coke said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the […]
NASDAQ
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
NASDAQ
Carpenter Technology (CRS) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Carpenter Technology (CRS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of stainless steels...
NASDAQ
Meta Sinks After Dismal Q3 Earnings: ETFs in Focus
After the closing bell on Oct 27, Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms META reported dismal third-quarter 2022 results, wherein it missed revenue and earnings estimates. The social media giant reported its second consecutive quarterly drop in revenues and provided a gloomy forecast given the broader fallout in digital advertisement.
NASDAQ
Earnings Preview: Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Netlist, Inc. (NLST) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Netlist, Inc. (NLST) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02. This compares to loss of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -100%....
NASDAQ
Wolfspeed (WOLF) Q1 Loss Narrows, Revenues Increase Y/Y
Wolfspeed WOLF reported a first-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP loss of 4 cents per share, narrower the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents. The year-ago loss was 21 cents per share. Revenues of $241.3 million were up 54% year over year, surpassing the consensus mark by 0.64%. Growth...
NASDAQ
Merit Medical (MMSI) Q3 Earnings Beat, FY22 View Revised
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 64 cents in the third quarter of 2022, up by 23.1% year over year. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8%. The adjustments include expenses related to the amortization of intangibles, and corporate transformation and...
NASDAQ
Why ServiceNow Stock Popped Today
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares were surging after the cloud software company delivered better-than-expected results on the bottom line in its third-quarter earnings report. As a result, the stock was up 12.7% as of 12:10 p.m. ET. So what. ServiceNow, an enterprise software company that helps businesses create intelligent and automated...
Honeywell Shares Jump After Upbeat Q3 Earnings, Annual Guidance
Honeywell International Inc HON reported Q3 sales of $8.95 billion, up 6% Y/Y on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $8.99 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.25 (+11% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $2.16. The operating margin improved by 90 bps to 19.5%. Aerospace...
NASDAQ
ServiceNow (NOW) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
ServiceNow NOW reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.96 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.95% and improved 26.5% year over year. Our earnings estimate was pegged at $1.86 per share. Revenues of $1.83 billion lagged the consensus mark by 1.2% but increased 21.1% year over year....
NASDAQ
Discover Financial Services a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.4% Yield (DFS)
Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.4% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
NASDAQ
Strength Seen in Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN): Can Its 12% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) shares ended the last trading session 12% higher at $49.44. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.1% gain over the past four weeks. The stock surge can be attributed to...
NASDAQ
Analysts Estimate Rocket Companies (RKT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
Rocket Companies (RKT) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
McDonald's (MCD) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
McDonald's Corporation MCD reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. Following the results, shares of the company rose 2.9% in the pre-market trading session. McDonald's president and chief executive officer, Chris Kempczinski,...
Comments / 0