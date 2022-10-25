ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Mike Tomlin Says Steelers Offense Doesn't Need Big Changes to Create Big Plays

By Stephen Thompson
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A6xN6_0im80mHX00

Mike Tomlin believes the Pittsburgh Steelers offense will benefit more from continuity.

PITTSBURGH -- A lack of big plays has severely handicapped the Pittsburgh Steelers offense through seven games in 2022. They currently sit at 19th in the league with 13 total plays of 20 or more yards and second to last in plays of 40 or more yards with one.

But head coach Mike Tomlin thinks the Steelers are closer to hitting on more of those kinds of plays than it may appear. So his message to the Steelers on how they can hit on more of those explosive plays was "keep working".

Tomlin doesn't think major changes need to be made to how the offense schemes or approaches their matchups. In fact, fewer changes might be better for this group.

"With continuity, it raises your floor," Tomlin said. "When you raise your floor and minimize negativity you increase the potential for positivity and so sometimes the changes that need to occur are not significant ones. They're just continuing to work and understanding that the dam is going to break in terms of those opportunities happening."

Tomlin did add that there is one concrete thing the Steelers can do to increase their odds of hitting on some big plays - maintain positive momentum and keep the unit from suffering negative plays.

Other than that, he believes they need to simply stay the course and fine-tune, not overhaul. When asked why now is not the time to make major changes, Tomlin's answer was simple.

"Because I don’t feel like I’m there," he said.

